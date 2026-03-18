Crude Oil Jumps as Iran Said it Will Target Middle Eastern Oil Infrastructure

April WTI crude oil (CLJ26) today is up +2.83 (+2.94%), and April RBOB gasoline (RBJ26) is up +0.0907 (+2.90%). Crude oil and gasoline prices recovered from early losses and are sharply higher, with gasoline soaring to a 3.5-year high. Escalation of the Iran war is pushing energy prices higher today after Iran said it will attack other Middle Eastern energy infrastructure targets in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s energy. Crude prices maintained their gains despite an unexpected increase in weekly EIA crude inventories.

Crude prices soared today after Iran said it will target energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE in retaliation for US and Israeli airstrikes on its South Pars gas field and its Asaluyeh oil industry facilities.

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Crude prices also found support today after the crude crack spread jumped to a 3.75-year high, encouraging refiners to purchase crude and refine it into gasoline and distillates.

Crude prices initially moved lower today after Iraq said it will resume crude exports through a pipeline that links Kurdistan to Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. Also, Saudi Arabia restarted operations at its 550,000 bpd Ras Tanura refinery, the country’s biggest, after being shut since March 2 after an Iranian drone strike.

The Strait of Hormuz remains essentially closed, and Persian Gulf oil producers have been forced to cut production by roughly 6% as local storage facilities reach capacity. The Strait of Hormuz normally handles a fifth of the world’s oil. Goldman Sachs warns that crude prices could exceed the 2008 record high of close to $150 a barrel if flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain depressed through March.

In a bearish factor for crude, OPEC+ on March 1 said it will boost its crude output by 206,000 bpd in April, above estimates of 137,000 bpd, although that production hike now seems unlikely given that Middle East producers are being forced to cut production due to the Middle East war. OPEC+ is trying to restore all of the 2.2 million bpd production cut it made in early 2024, but still has nearly another 1.0 million bpd left to restore. OPEC’s February crude production rose by +640,000 bpd to a 3.25-year high of 29.52 million bpd.

Mounting crude supplies in floating storage are a bearish factor for oil prices. According to Vortexa data, about 290 million bbl of Russian and Iranian crude are currently in floating storage on tankers, more than 40% higher than a year ago, due to blockades and sanctions on Russian and Iranian crude. Vortexa reported on Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days fell by -0.4% w/w to 89.28 million bbl in the week ended March 13.

On February 10, the EIA raised its 2026 US crude production estimate to 13.60 million bpd from 13.59 million bpd last month, and raised its US 2026 energy consumption estimate to 96.00 (quadrillion btu) from 95.37 last month. The IEA last month cut its 2026 global crude surplus estimate to 3.7 million bpd from last month’s estimate of 3.815 million bpd.

The most recent US-brokered meeting in Geneva to end the war between Russia and Ukraine ended early as Ukrainian President Zelenskiy accused Russia of dragging out the war. Russia has said the “territorial issue” remains unresolved with Ukraine, and there’s “no hope of achieving a long-term settlement” to the war until Russia’s demand for territory in Ukraine is accepted. The outlook for the Russia-Ukraine war to continue will keep restrictions on Russian crude in place and is bullish for oil prices.

Ukrainian drone and missile attacks have targeted at least 28 Russian refineries over the past seven months, limiting Russia’s crude oil export capabilities and reducing global oil supplies. Also, since the end of November, Ukraine has ramped up attacks on Russian tankers, with at least six tankers attacked by drones and missiles in the Baltic Sea. In addition, new US and EU sanctions on Russian oil companies, infrastructure, and tankers have curbed Russian oil exports.

Today’s weekly EIA report was mixed for crude and products. On the bullish side, EIA gasoline supplies fell -5.4 million bbl, a larger draw than expectations of -2.0 million bbl. Also, EIA distillate stockpiles fell by -2.5 million bbl, a larger draw than expectations of -1.5 million bbl. On the bearish side, EIA crude inventories unexpectedly rose by +6.16 million bbl to a 1.75-year high versus expectations of a -1.5 million bbl draw. Also, crude supplies at Cushing, the delivery point of WTI futures, rose +944,000 bbl to a 1.5-year high.

Today’s EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of March 13 were -1.4% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were +4.2% above the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -2.5% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending March 13 was down -0.1% at 13.668 million bpd, mildly below the record high of 13.862 million bpd posted in the week of November 7.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ended March 13 rose by +1 to 412 rigs, just above the 4.25-year low of 406 rigs posted in the week ended December 19. Over the past 2.5 years, the number of US oil rigs has fallen sharply from the 5.5-year high of 627 rigs reported in December 2022.

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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