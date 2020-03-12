Crude Oil Joins Global Rout

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices took heavy damage on Thursday, in line with most other equities and commodities as the coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April plummeted $2.13 or 6.46 percent to $30.96 a barrel on Thursday. In the last two sessions, crude has given up more than 12 percent.

The commodity opened firmly lower on Thursday and the losses picked up steam as the day progressed.

Crude fell almost 25 percent on Monday after the bottom dropped out of the oil market when Saudi Arabia threatened to flood the market following a spat with Russia over production cuts - and the spread of the coronavirus has only exacerbated the situation.

Adding to the negative sentiment, comments from U.S. President Donald Trump rattled investors after he announced a travel ban from most of Europe to the United States for 30 days, intensifying fears about the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

