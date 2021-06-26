Crude Oil Is Surging Higher: 1 Oil Stock Worth Buying Now

2020 was a brutal year for the oil industry. Oil prices started falling before the coronavirus pandemic last spring, when OPEC giant Saudi Arabia and OPEC Plus member Russia engaged in a market-share battle, while the global travel lockdowns starting in mid-March resulted in the sharpest, most protracted collapse in global oil demand in history.

Fast-forward to today, and the picture is significantly different. While we are not out of the woods just yet, global transportation has recovered significantly over the past year, while oil output hasn't recovered quite as quickly. Moreover, the factors behind crude oil's bull run are likely to continue to support, if not higher prices from here, then certainly continued strong demand.

That's great for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), which makes money operating the infrastructure connecting the oil and gas industry together, and refining oil into the products that move the world. And looking even further into the future, management is taking actions to keep the company relevant in the transition to renewable fuels.

Image source: Getty Images.

Benefits from the upside, protected from the downside

One of the best aspects of owning Phillips 66 is how its business model helps protect the company -- and investors -- from much of the downside of oil prices. As much as oil prices have surged, and the prospects are good for oil prices to remain at current levels or even move higher, oil prices can be extremely volatile. Here's how widely Brent crude prices have traded since the beginning of 2015:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

But that volatility doesn't have a significant impact on Phillips 66's business results, because its business is more tied to volumes than oil prices. The company and its subsidiaries operate some 80,000 miles of pipelines, 60 terminals, 13 refineries, and more than 9,000 global fuel-selling outlets.

Yes, last year's pandemic-related lockdowns took their toll on the company's results, particularly in refining. And the company also took a big hit in its refinery operations due to the winter storms in Texas earlier this year, resulting in a significant $1 billion pre-tax loss in its refining segment. But the diverse nature of its operations and recovering demand -- the thing that's driving volumes and oil prices higher -- resulted in more than $260 million in operating cash flow.

Another factor to Phillips 66's strength is its petrochemical manufacturing business, one of the world's largest with almost 30 global manufacturing facilities providing some of the most important materials for agriculture, healthcare, and consumer products. A recovering global economy, and a growing global middle class, should lead to years of growth in demand for these products.

Building for the future of energy

As part of its recovery efforts coming out of a brutal 2020, Phillips 66 is cutting back on its growth spending. However, management isn't being short-sighted and ignoring the reality that its future will depend on more renewable fuels. From CEO Greg Garland on the first-quarter earnings call:

We are advancing our Rodeo renewed project at San Francisco Refinery. Earlier this month, we began renewable diesel production from a hydrotreater conversion, which will ramp up to 8,000 barrels per day in the third quarter. Subject to permitting and approvals, full conversion of facility is expected in early 2024. Upon completion, the facility will have over 50,000 barrels per day of renewable fuel production capacity. This capital efficient investment is expected to deliver strong returns and reduce the facilities' greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

The company has a long way to go to make renewables a significant portion of its refining business. But Rodeo renewed is an important focus, and the company will learn a lot about how it can most effectively convert more of its refineries to renewable generation in the years to come.

A high-yield energy stock worth buying and holding

Renewable energy is almost certainly going to continue taking share from oil, and that does represent a very real threat to Phillips 66. But the company's diverse operations -- including not being in the oil drilling business -- are likely to play an important role in energy logistics for many years to come. Moreover, its petrochemicals business, which relies on natural gas, is likely to remain relevant for even longer. This should result in steady cash flows for years to come as management evolves its more oil-focused segments to renewable fuels.

In the meantime, investors can enjoy a generous 4% dividend at recent prices by buying Phillips 66 at a price that's still more than 25% below its pre-pandemic highs.

Jason Hall owns shares of Phillips 66. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

