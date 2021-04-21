Crude Oil Futures Slide Lower as India's Surging Virus Cases Drive Demand Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness across the underlying commodities while major equity futures were flat on mixed earnings and ahead of the closely watched auction for 20-year U.S. Treasuries later today.

Earnings season kicked off this morning with both Baker Hughes and Halliburton beating analyst expectations and commenting that North American oil markets were showing signs of recovery. Revenue was also down year on year for both companies as oil and gas customers remained committed to lower spending. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.19 per share versus analysts' estimates of $0.17 while Baker posted earnings per share of $0.12 versus $0.11.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slide lower, falling amid concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer and last night’s industry supply report. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks rose last week.

Natural gas futures carried over their declines, pressured by forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron Products Company division, and Toyota Motor North America announced a memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic alliance to catalyze and lead the development of commercially viable, large-scale businesses in hydrogen, with the goal to advance a functional, thriving global hydrogen economy.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of BP Plc with a Hold rating.

According to Reuters, BP's output at its projects in Azerbaijan stood at 5.9 million tonnes in the first quarter of the year, the Azeri energy ministry said.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Eni with a Buy rating.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell said it was conducting a feasibility study with partners to trial the use of hydrogen fuel cells for ships in Singapore, the first such move for the oil major.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Royal Dutch Shell with a Buy rating.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Total with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy to Buy from Hold.

Earthstone Energy announced that it has entered into an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility under which the borrowing base has been increased from $360 million to $475 million in connection with its regularly scheduled redetermination. Further, the amendment provides for an increase in the borrowing base from $475 million to $550 million upon closing of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of privately held assets located in the Midland Basin from Tracker Resource Development III, LLC and an affiliate and from affiliates of Sequel Energy Group LLC.

Marathon Oil provided preliminary information regarding certain first quarter 2021 financial and operational estimates in light of uncertainty from Winter Storm Uri. Cash flow from operations of $610 million to $630 million, including $10 million to $20 million of negative changes in working capital. Cash additions to property, plant, and equipment is approximately $200 million. Total Company oil production of 172,000 net bopd with sales of 168,000 net bopd; total Company oil-equivalent production of 345,000 net boed with sales of 341,000 net boed; difference between production and sales due primarily to an underlift in Equatorial Guinea. Estimated unhedged U.S. segment realizations1 of approximately $55/bbl for oil, $24/bbl for NGLs, and $6.30/mcf for natural gas; International segment oil realizations of approximately $44/bbl. Realized derivative loss of $71 million. General and administrative expense of approximately $90 million, including $11 million of severance expense and $13 million of corporate aircraft lease termination expense, both related to cost reduction actions during first quarter 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced results today for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue was $4.8 billion for the quarter, down 13% sequentially and down 12% year-over-year. GAAP loss per share was $(0.61) for the quarter which included $0.73 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.12. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the first quarter of 2021 was $562 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $106 million before tax, mainly related to restructuring and separation related charges. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) for the first quarter of 2021 was $270 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $106 million before tax, mainly related to restructuring and separation related charges.

Halliburton Company announced net income of $170 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $235 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as well as adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges, of $160 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Reported operating income was $370 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to reported operating loss of $96 million and adjusted operating income of $350 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges.

ION Geophysical announced the successful completion of its previously announced offer to exchange the Company’s 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 for newly issued 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025 and the other consideration in the form of cash and ION common stock, as described in the Company’s Prospectus dated as of March 10, 2021 and its previously announced rights offering to its holders of common stock, par value $0.01 per share to purchase (i) $2.78 principal amount of the New Notes per Right, at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount thereof or (ii) 1.08 shares of Common Stock per Right, at a purchase price of $2.57 per whole share of Common Stock, as described in the Company’s Prospectus dated as of March 10, 2021.

TechnipFMC announced that it has been awarded a significant subsea contract from Petrobras for the Marlim and Voador fields, located offshore Brazil. TechnipFMC will supply up to eight manifolds for production and injection, utilizing the all-electric Robotic Valve Controller. The contract also includes associated tools, spares and services.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 Partners LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first-quarter 2021 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution is payable May 14, 2021, to unitholders of record as of April 30, 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed after Wall Street closed lower in the previous session as the surging global coronavirus infections hit travel-related stocks. European shares rebounded on upbeat corporate earnings. Asian equities ended in the red as concerns about economic growth hurt investor sentiment. The dollar index and gold prices edged higher on safe-haven appeal. Oil dropped as increasing COVID-19 cases in India dented fuel demand outlook. Whirlpool and Chipotle are among the companies scheduled to report results after markets close.

