Crude Oil Futures Slide After IEA Report Suggests ‘Unlikely’ Supercycle

The energy sector is poised for another weak start, pressured by further declines in the crude complex and major equity futures which fell amid another uptick in the benchmark 10-year yield to a new 13-month high and as the markets look to the Fed’s policy statement later today for hints on whether the central bank will be forced to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures have extended their slide lower for the fourth-consecutive session, pressured by rising concerns over weaker demand in Europe, comments from the IEA and despite last night’s industry supply report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week. Several European countries have paused the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine due to worries over possible side effects and Germany is seeing rising coronavirus cases, while Italy is imposing a nationwide Easter lockdown. The latest report from the IEA suggests a supercycle was unlikely, demand won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 and could peak earlier than previously thought. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude oil stocks unexpectedly fell 1mm barrels last week vs expectations of a 3mm barrel build.

Natural gas futures turned lower this morning, pressured by forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected for next week. Record LNG exports and forecasts for colder weather this week help stem the declines.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum announced that, due to personal and health reasons, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer James "Jim" Ulm, II will retire in May 2021. The Company has commenced a search for a successor to Mr. Ulm, who will continue in an advisory role to the Company after his retirement to assist with the transition of the new CFO.

Centennial Resource Development announced the pricing of a public offering of $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.25% exchangeable senior notes due 2028 of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior, unsecured basis, by Centennial and its subsidiaries that currently guarantee CRP’s outstanding senior notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. CRP also granted the underwriters of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 principal amount of notes, solely to cover over-allotments. CRP estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $144.5 million (or approximately $166.3 million if the underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes), after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

According to SEC filing, a special meeting of the stockholders of QEP Resources was held virtually at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time on March 16, 2021. The special meeting was held in order to consider and vote upon the proposals set forth in the definitive proxy statement of the Company. At the special meeting, the Merger Proposal was approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock entitled to vote on the proposal.

Ring Energy reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The company reported a net loss for full year 2020 of $253.4 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, and a net loss of $160.3 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. It also reported adjusted net income of $20.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for full year 2020 and adjusted net income of $6.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Oil States International announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $135 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued, up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

PGS has been awarded a high-end 3D exploration survey by Lundin Energy Norway (and partners in PL1083) in the Barents Sea, where sparse node and high-density multisensor GeoStreamer seismic will be acquired simultaneously, building on the PGS productivity advantage.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were subdued as investors held back on trades ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome, while Nasdaq slipped as inflation concerns kept yield levels elevated. European shares slipped as most investors stayed on the sidelines. Japan’s Nikkei ended down as profit-taking in the tech sector offset gains in healthcare. Gold ticked higher, while the dollar was little changed. Oil prices fell as concerns about weaker demand in Europe outweighed an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week. Building permits data is expected to be released later in the day.

