Crude Oil Futures Rise Supported by Easing Lockdowns in the U.S., Parts of Europe

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which rose as growth stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while investors digest a slew of earnings and data on private jobs growth and service sector activity in April.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their trend higher for the third-straight session and are up over 1% this morning, supported by easing lockdowns in the United States and parts of Europe that should boost demand and last night’s industry supply report and despite concerns about the rise of COVID-19 infections in India and Japan. Ahead of the official EIA report later today, last night’s API report showed crude stocks fell by 7.7 million barrels last week while gasoline inventories fell by 5.3 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels, all more than anticipated.

After three consecutive days of gains that brought the front month up to 10-week highs, Natural gas futures inched lower this morning and despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and continued near record exports.

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products U.S. (Shell), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell reached an agreement for the sale of its Puget Sound Refinery near Anacortes, Washington to a subsidiary of HollyFrontier Corporation, an independent refiner headquartered in Texas (HollyFrontier), for $350 million in cash plus the value of the hydrocarbon inventory. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.

A meeting took place on 3rd of May between Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total and a Delegation of Papua New Guinea led by the Deputy Prime Minister Samuel Basil, with the objective to review together the next steps for the development of the Papua LNG project.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Berry Corporation reported net loss of $21 million or $0.27 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Income of $6 million or $0.07 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share for the second quarter of 2021.

Centennial Resource Development announced first quarter 2021 financial and operational results. For the first quarter, Centennial generated net cash from operating activities of $72.3 million and free cash flow of $10.6 million. The Company reported a net loss during the quarter of $34.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $548.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Comstock Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Revenues reported for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $340 million (excluding realized losses on hedging of $8 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $193 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter of $138 million ($0.60 per share). The net loss in the quarter included a $239 million pre-tax loss on the early retirement of the senior notes and a $13 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $63 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

Devon Energy reported financial and operational results for the first-quarter 2021.Devon reported net earnings of $213 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, Devon’s core earnings were $298 million or $0.45 per diluted share. The company’s operating cash flow totaled $592 million in the first quarter, with EBITDAX reaching $959 million. This level of cash flow funded all capital requirements and generated $260 million of free cash flow after adjusting for cash restructuring charges.

Devon Energy announced that its board of directors has declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.34 per share based on the company’s first quarter financial performance. This represents a 13 percent increase in payout compared to the dividend declared for the fourth quarter of 2020. Both the fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share and the variable dividend of $0.23 per share are payable on Jun. 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jun. 14, 2021.

Penn Virginia announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter 2021.Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $20.0 million and net loss attributable to common shareholders of $13.6 million, or $0.89 per share and per diluted share, compared to a net income of $163.1 million, or $10.76 per share and per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $14.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 versus $28.6 million, or $1.89 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020.

Penn Virginia announced that, subject to market conditions and other factors, its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Penn Virginia Holdings, LLC intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028. Penn Virginia intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fully repay and terminate its second lien term loan, to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its reserve based revolving credit facility and to pay related fees and expenses.

Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Pioneer reported a first quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $70 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the first quarter was $396 million, or $1.77 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter was $377 million.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the leasehold interests and related assets of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin, adding approximately 97,000 high-return, highly contiguous net acres in the core of the Midland Basin. As previously announced, at the closing, the Company paid the seller total consideration of $6.2 billion, including $1.0 billion in cash, issuing 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock and assuming $890 million of debt.

W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the first quarter 2021. For the first quarter of 2021, W&T reported a net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share.Primarily excluding a $16.3 million unrealized commodity derivative loss, the Company’s Adjusted Net Income was $15.9 million, or $0.11 per share. In the first quarter of 2020, W&T reported net income of $66.0 million, or $0.46 per share, which included a $52.5 million unrealized commodity derivative gain, an $18.5 million non-cash gain on debt transaction, and $6.5 million in non-cash deferred tax expense. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million, or $0.04 per share. In the fourth quarter of 2020, net loss was $8.9 million, or $0.06 per share, which included an $11.5 million unrealized commodity derivative loss, a $6.9 million non-cash tax benefit, and a $2.7 million credit related to a settlement with the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. For that same period, Adjusted Net Loss was $6.7 million or $0.05 per share.

CANADIAN E&PS

Athabasca Oil reported its 2021 first quarter results that demonstrate the resilience and quality of its asset base. Operating Income was $66 million driven by stronger oil prices and high liquids weighting (89%). Adjusted Funds Flow was $19 million ($0.04 per share). Production were ~34,400 boe/d including ~25,950 bbl/d in Thermal Oil and ~8,450 boe/d in Light Oil.

Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s operating expenses were down 19% to $13.65/bbl, quality and transportation discount was down 30% to $8.98/bbl and transportation expenses were down 24% to $1.15/bbl. Relative to the Prior Quarter, Gran Tierra significantly narrowed its realized net loss by 22% to $37 million; EBITDA also substantially improved to $16 million, up from $(14) million in the Prior Quarter. Relative to the Prior Quarter, the Company substantially improved both its Adjusted EBITDA, which was up 88% to $42 million, and its funds flow from operations1, which was up 224% to $29 million

Paramount Resources Ltd. announced Q1 2021 results. Sales volumes averaged 80,540 Boe/d (43% liquids) in the first quarter of 2021, well ahead of the Company's first half 2021 production guidance of 74,000 Boe/d to 76,000 Boe/d (43% liquids) due to significant outperformance at Karr as well as higher than expected field reliability corporately. Paramount achieved an important milestone at Karr, with first quarter exit sales volumes exceeding targeted plateau production of 40,000 Boe/d for the first time and March sales volumes averaging 39,938 Boe/d (53% liquids). Paramount estimates that 12 to 16 new wells per year will be required to maintain plateau production. Cash from operating activities was $81.3 million in the first quarter. Adjusted funds flow was $90.9 million or $0.69 per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Black Hills Corp. announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The company reported net income of $96.3 million and EPS of $1.54. It also posted revenue of $633.4 million in the period. Black Hills is reaffirming its guidance for 2021 earnings per share available for common stock in the range of $3.80 to $4.00.

CGG announced that Sercel and Low Impact Seismic Sources (LISS) have entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of LISS by Sercel. In collaboration with Shell, LISS has developed the TPS (Tuned Pulse Source), an innovative marine seismic source with much enhanced low-frequency output.

Enerflex announced that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2021 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the next annual meeting of shareholders. On a vote by ballot, each of the following eleven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Enerflex. A total of 70,527,065 common shares, representing 78.64% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.

Newpark Resources announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $141.2 million compared to $129.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $164.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.4 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of $18.4 million, or ($0.20) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net loss of $12.1 million, or ($0.14) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Patterson-Uti Energy reported that for the month of April 2021, the Company had an average of 72 drilling rigs operating. Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company's monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company's drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract.

Smart Sand announced results for the first quarter 2021. Revenues were $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $25.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $47.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company had a net loss of $3.9 million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.9 million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Toromont Industries reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company earned $47.95-million on revenue of $806.23-million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares with a profit of $37.39-million on revenue of $715.45-million in the same quarter a year earlier. Net earnings increased $10.6 million or 28% in the quarter versus a year ago to $48.0 million or $0.58 EPS.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Delek US reported a first quarter 2021 net loss of $(98.6) million, or $(1.34) per share, versus net loss of $(314.4) million, or $(4.28) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported an Adjusted net loss of $(125.2) million, or $(1.69) per share, for the first quarter 2021. This compares to Adjusted net loss of $(119.7) million, or $(1.63) per share, in the prior-year.

HollyFrontier reported first quarter net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $148.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $(304.6) million, or $(1.88) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

HollyFrontier announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Puget Sound Refinery, the on-site cogeneration facility and related logistics assets, from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US for a purchase price of $350 million, plus hydrocarbon inventory to be valued at closing with an estimated current value in the range of $150-180 million.

According to Reuters, no injuries were reported because of a hydrofluoric acid leak from Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay Refinery, a spokesman for the Texas City Police Department said. Residents north of the refinery in Texas City were ordered to shelter indoors because of the leak, said police spokesman Allen Bjerke.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Delek Logistics Partners announced its financial results for the first quarter 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $36.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $27.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the first quarter 2020.

The Board of Directors of Enbridge declared a quarterly dividend of $0.835 per common share, payable on June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2021 dividend.

EnLink Midstream reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The company reported net income of $12.6 million, net cash provided by operating activities of $225.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA, net to EnLink, of $249.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, driven by strong operational execution and a continued focus on cost reductions.

EnLink Midstream announced its intention to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, positioning the company among industry leaders in sustainability. EnLink plans to execute substantial emissions reduction strategies along the way that will systematically move the company toward its net zero goal.

Plains All American Pipeline said it swung to a profit in the first quarter, despite the challenges of the pandemic and February winter storm. The company reported a $422 million profit in the first three months of the year, compared to $2.85 billion loss during the same period in 2020 when Plains' bottom line was hit by a $3.2 billion write down in the value of its assets. Revenues rose about 1 percent to $8.38 billion in the period from $8.27 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Plains GP Holdings reported first-quarter net income of $70 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 36 cents.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, as investors awaited private payrolls data for the month of April. Accelerating euro zone business activity and positive corporate earnings pushed European stocks higher. Indian equities jumped as its central bank rolled out a series of measures to support the coronavirus-ravaged economy, while Japan, China and South Korea markets were closed due to holidays. The dollar weakened, while gold futures were slightly higher. Oil prices rallied, as lockdowns in the U.S. and parts of Europe were eased, boosting demand outlook.

