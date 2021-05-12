Crude Oil Futures Rise Lifted by Signs of Speedy Economic Recovery, Upbeat Forecast for Energy Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which fell as investors digested key inflation data that showed higher-than-expected price pressures and weighed its potential impact on ultra-loose monetary policy.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their trend higher for the fourth-consecutive session, lifted by signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat forecasts for energy demand. Waves of infections in India and Brazil on top of a mixed API report kept a cap on gains. After OPEC reiterated its forecast for a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021 yesterday, the IEA this morning said in its monthly report that demand for oil will exceed the output of top producers. Ahead of the official EIA report due later today, last night’s API report showed U.S. oil and distillate stocks fell, while gasoline inventories rose.

Natural gas futures continued to build on yesterday’s gains, tracking support in the crude complex and despite forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Goldman Sachs downgraded Imperial Oil to Neutral from Buy.

U.S. E&PS

Chesapeake Energy Corporation reported 2021 first quarter results, launched a cash dividend program based on strong operating cash flow performance and announced its updated 2021 guidance. Highlights include: Successor net income totaled $295 million, or $2.75 per diluted share. Generated adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP measure) of $510 million for the combined 2021 Successor and Predecessor Periods (January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021). March 31, 2021 unrestricted cash balance of $340 million; reducing March 31, 2021 net debt (a non-GAAP measure) to adjusted 2021E EBITDAX ratio to 0.6x. Launched sustainable dividend at an initial annual rate of $1.375 per share to be paid quarterly beginning in the 2021 Second Quarter; base dividend built to withstand commodity price volatility with incremental cash return strategy to be defined by year end 2021. Increased five-year cumulative free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) outlook to ~$3 billion.

According to Reuters, a majority of shareholders at ConocoPhillips voted in favor of setting emissions reduction targets that include the use of the company's fuels.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Over the past year, Lonestar has successfully restructured its liabilities, simplified its balance sheet and further reduced debt by utilizing free cash flow. At March 31, 2021, net debt of $239 million provides liquidity of $36 million and a Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX ratio of 2.1x. Lonestar continues to target a debt to EBITDAX ratio of 1.5x within the next eight quarters.

SandRidge Energy announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported a net income of $35.0 million, or $0.97 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $14.3 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income amounted to $17.4 million, or $0.48 per share, operating cash flow totaled $19.6 million and adjusted EBITDA was $21.7 million for the quarter.

CANADIAN E&PS

Crescent Point Energy announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted funds flow totaled $262.7 million during first quarter 2021, or $0.49 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $35.06 per boe. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's development capital expenditures, which included drilling and development, facilities and seismic costs, totaled $119.2 million.

Crescent Point Energy announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN $0.0025 per share to be paid on July 2, 2021 for shareholders of record on June 15, 2021.

NuVista Energy announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. During the quarter, the company produced 45,850 Boe/d, above expectations, as the 16 newly completed wells began to come online ahead of schedule at the end of the quarter. An additional 6 wells were completed and tested subsequent to the quarter, for a total of 22 new wells. It achieved $33.3 million of cash flow in the quarter ($0.15/share), above expectations due to increased production and commodity pricing, offset partially by one time startup costs associated with our new Pipestone North Facilities. It also executed a successful capital program of $81 million, including 16 new wells completed and brought online ahead of schedule at an overall cost which was 20% under the 2020 average.

RBC downgraded Parex Resources to Sector Perform from Outperform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG announced its first quarter 2021 non-audited results. The company reported revenue of $209 million and EBITDA of $32 million. It also reported a net loss of $(81) million.

Natural Gas Services Group announced the closing of a new $20 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Texas Capital Bank, N.A. as lender and administrative agent. NGS may, subject to certain conditions and limitations, increase the revolving credit commitments outstanding under the revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed an additional $30 million.

Petrofac announced that Alastair Cochran, Chief Financial Officer, has advised the Board of his intention to leave and take up a new role outside the Group on 1st September 2021. Afonso Reis e Sousa, currently Group Treasurer & Head of Tax, will succeed Alastair and will be formally appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on the same date following an orderly transition period over the coming months.

SECURE Energy Services and Tervita announced that they have filed the joint management information circular in connection with the special meetings of holders of SECURE common shares and holders of Tervita common shares, options to purchase common shares, restricted share units and performance share units each scheduled to be held on June 15, 2021. The purpose of the Meetings is to seek the necessary securityholder approvals for the proposed acquisition by SECURE of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Tervita by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement"), as previously announced on March 9, 2021.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced that its Board of Directors has determined that the Company will focus on renewable fuels and is no longer interested in acquiring another crude oil refinery. In connection therewith, the Board approved expenditures of up to $10 million to progress its renewable diesel initiatives. The Board also approved a special dividend of $492 million, to be payable in a combination of cash and the outstanding stock of Delek US Holdings currently held by the Company, pursuant to a provision in the Company’s Indenture (defined below) under which the Company retained the right to distribute to its stockholders up to $492 million on or before July 26, 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Keyera announced its 2021 first quarter financial results. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $225 million, compared to $327 million in Q1 2020. Distributable cash flow was $165 million, compared to $253 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in both figures is mostly due to exceptional quarterly performance in the marketing segment in the prior year period. Net earnings were $86 million, equal to the same period in 2020.

Keyera announced a cash dividend for May 2021 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 25, 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall street futures fell, and most Asian equities ended lower, ahead of consumer prices data due for release later during the day, as investors feared that growing inflationary pressure in the U.S. might lead to earlier interest rate hikes. The dollar was slightly up, while gold weakened. European shares rose on strong corporate earnings and signs of a speedy economic recovery. Upbeat forecasts for energy demand pushed oil prices higher.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.