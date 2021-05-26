Crude Oil Futures Inch Lower Pressured by Possible Return of Iranian Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, pressured by mild weakness in the crude complex but supported by strength in the major equity futures which rebounded this morning on remarks from Fed officials that helped calm inflation worries and a recent dip in bond yields.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched lower this morning, continuing to be pressured by prospects of returning Iranian oil but the declines were offset by rising optimism over improving U.S. fuel demand and a weak dollar. Ahead of the official EIA report later today, last night’s API report showed sharp declines in U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories last week. The greenback meanwhile languished near multi-month lows after Fed officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, reassuring investors worried about the prospect of rising inflation.

Natural gas futures extended their swing higher, garnering support from expectations of a rise in global prices which will boost U.S. exports back to record highs and despite forecasts for milder weather, lower demand and a steady increase in output.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Since January 2021, ZEISS has been working with the non-profit, private research and technology organization SENAI (Brazil) and with the energy company Petróleo Brasileiro, which specializes in oil and gas. The aim of the research alliance is to develop and validate methodologies for the manufacturing and qualification of static as well as dynamic critical components for the oil and gas industry within the next two years. The research focus is on the evaluation of Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) as well as Laser Beam Directed Energy Deposition (DED-LB).

Shell is again discussing a partnership on the Meretoyakha project and cooperation on other blocks with Russian oil company Gazprom Neft.

Total announced the acquisition of a stake in Hysetco, a French company dedicated to the development of hydrogen mobility in cities. Hysetco owns the largest fleet of hydrogen taxis in the world, launched in 2015 and operated in the Île-de-France region under the Hype brand, as well as hydrogen stations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

In alignment with its Purpose to provide trusted energy that enhances people’s lives while caring for each other and the earth, Suncor will share its updated strategy focused on increasing shareholder returns and accelerating its progress in reducing GHG emissions with an objective to be net-zero by 2050.

U.S. E&PS

Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil and Gas to Market Perform from Outperform.

Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy to Market Perform from Strong Buy.

Mizuho Securities downgraded Cimarex Energy to Neutral from Buy.

Credit Suisse downgraded Cimarex Energy to Neutral from Outperform.

Oasis Petroleum announced pricing of its private placement to eligible purchasers of $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026. The notes were priced at par. The offering is expected to close on June 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Rogers announced that it settled its patent infringement litigation initiated against KCC Corporation. Rogers (through its German subsidiary) filed patent infringement proceedings in Germany against KCC and its German subsidiary alleging infringement of certain Rogers’ patents relating to direct bonded copper (DBC) substrate materials. The settlement resolves these proceedings, together with related patent actions. Financial and other settlement terms were not disclosed, and neither party acknowledges infringement or non-infringement, or validity or invalidity, of the subject patents.

CANADIAN E&PS

JP Morgan upgraded Ovintiv to Overweight from Neutral

OILFIELD SERVICES

TD Securities upgraded Shawcor to Buy from Hold.

According to a SEC filing, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 6:37 a.m., Central Time, an operating subsidiary of U.S. Silica Holdings, received an imminent danger order under Section 107(a) of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 issued by the federalMine Safety and Health Administration, at the Crane, Texas mine. The Order was issued when a representative of MSHA allegedly observed acontractor truck driver out on the hood of a contractor haul truck attempting to clean the windshield without proper fall equipment.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

RBC downgraded EnLink Midstream to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan to Sell from Hold.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to Hold from Buy.

ONEOK president and chief executive officer, Terry K. Spencer, announced that he will retire on September 30, 2021, after 20 years with the company, including more than seven years as president and CEO. Pierce H. Norton II, currently president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas will succeed Spencer as president and CEO of ONEOK on June 28, 2021, at which time he will also join the ONEOK Board.

Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK and Western Midstream Partners to Hold from Sell.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes rose after remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve officials soothed investors' inflation worries. European shares were mostly higher, while London's FTSE 100 dipped following a fall in heavyweight mining and banking stocks. China stocks notched their highest close in three months and Japanese shares eked out small gains. The dollar held steady against its peers. Oil traded in a narrow range, supported by optimism about improving U.S. fuel demand but with the prospect of returning Iranian oil keeping any gains in check. Gold rose above the key $1,900 level for the first time since January.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.