Crude Oil Futures Inch Lower After OPEC+ Lowers 2021 Demand Growth Forecast

The energy sector is set to kick off the final trading day of the quarter mixed to higher, pressured by some mild weakness in the crude complex while major equity futures were flat as investors awaited details on funding for Biden’s infrastructure plan and ahead of this morning’s payroll report as a precursor to Friday’s job data.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched lower this morning, weighed down by rising market recover concerns after OPEC+ lowered their 2021 demand growth forecast and last night’s mixed API report but supported by strong Chinese factory data. Ahead of their meeting on Thursday to decide on output policy, OPEC+ lowered its oil demand growth forecast for this year by 300,000 bpd. Ahead of the official EIA report later today, last night’s industry supply data showed a larger than expected build in crude stocks mixed with a surprise drop in gasoline inventories last week. Oil prices found some support as China's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in three months in March as factories cranked up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Natural gas futures erased earlier gains and moved lower this morning, pressured by warming weather forecasts in key consuming regions and ahead of tomorrow storage report.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Morgan Stanley downgraded BP to Underweight from Equal weight.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Eni to Overweight from Underweight.

According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco said the government had no plans to impose private partnerships on the oil giant, after it launched a programme to support private investment in the kingdom as part of Saudi Arabia's diversification push.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips today provided information regarding preliminary first-quarter 2021 operational and financial updates as well as certain full-year 2021 guidance items. The information discussed herein reflects the combined company following the close of the Concho transaction in January. Final first-quarter results will be reported on May 4. Forecast production of 1.47 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 1.49 million boepd, which included an about 50,000 boepd hit from the cold storm that swept Texas in February.

Mizuho upgraded Hess to Buy from Neutral.

Marathon Oil announced that it sent an irrevocable notice of its intention to fully redeem its currently outstanding $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.8% Senior Notes Due 2022 on April 29, 2021. This transaction will reduce gross debt by $500 million and annual cash interest expense by $14 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG has been awarded three major seismic imaging projects by BP, two from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and one from offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

International Seaways and Diamond S Shipping announced that their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which INSW will merge with Diamond S in a stock-for-stock transaction. Subsequent to the merger, INSW and Diamond S shareholders will own approximately 55.75% and 44.25% of the combined company, respectively, using fully diluted share counts as of March 30, 2021.

ION Geophysical announced that the Company has now finalized plans to launch the second phase of its North Sea 3D multi-client program, following on from Phase 1, which commenced in August 2020. The field data for this latest addition will be collected from approximately late April to mid-October.

U.S. Silica Holdings said that its Industrial and Specialty Products segment will increase prices for its noncontracted diatomaceous earth, perlite, cellulose, silica and clay products used primarily in filtration, paints, coatings, elastomers, chemicals, glass, building products and other applications. These increases are driven by ongoing and significant inflationary pressures from raw materials, packaging, logistics and maintenance expenses.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Gibson Energy announced it has entered into a long-term agreement with Suncor Energy for services at the Company’s Edmonton Terminal and the related sanction of an expansion to support the blending and loading of third party biofuels for Suncor. As part of the agreement, all existing assets at the Edmonton Terminal currently contracted with Suncor will be combined into a single Master Services Agreement.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed as investors await the first look of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. European stocks traded flat after a 30% slump for delivery company Deliveroo in its London debut. Japan's Nikkei closed lower, as Archegos woes rattled financial shares. The dollar jumped against the yen as investors bet fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations would boost the U.S. economic recovery. Gold was little changed. Oil prices fell on concerns over slow demand recovery after OPEC and its allies lowered its 2021 demand growth forecast. Data for U.S. pending home sales and ADP employment are scheduled for release.

