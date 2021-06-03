Crude Oil Futures Inch Higher on Expectations of Surging Fuel Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

After two consecutive days of outsized gains, energy stocks are poised for a slightly lower start, pressured by weakness in the major equity futures while crude futures were flat to higher in early trading.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures erased earlier declines and inched higher this morning, steadying after strong gains in the previous two sessions from expectations of surging fuel demand later this year while major producers maintain supply discipline. Traders will also be looking to the official EIA report later this morning after last night’s API report showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell significantly more than anticipated last week while gasoline and distillate stocks posted a surprise build.

Natural gas futures continued to inch lower, falling ahead of the storage data and expectations that a rise in gas prices earlier this week could prompt power generators to burn more coal and less gas, even though the weather was forecast to be warmer than previously expected over the next two weeks.

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil relinquished its 80% interest in Ghana's Deepwater Cape Three Points offshore block, Reuters reported.

ExxonMobil updated preliminary results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021. Based on estimates by the company’s proxy solicitor, shareholders are expected to elect nine ExxonMobil nominees and three Engine No. 1 nominees. Based on the preliminary results, re-elected ExxonMobil directors are expected to be Woods, Michael Angelakis, Susan Avery, Angela Braly, Ursula Burns, Kenneth Frazier, Joseph Hooley, Douglas Oberhelman and Jeffrey Ubben. Engine No. 1 nominees expected to be elected are Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala and Alexander Karsner.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Mercuria poached a team of fuel oil traders from oil major BP, including people in Asia, Europe and Russia.

According to Reuters, Petroleo Brasileiro begun the sale process for its 27.88% stake in the Deten Quimica SA petrochemical complex in the northeastern state of Bahia.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Barclays downgraded APA Corp and Cimarex Energy to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Barclays downgraded Continental Resources to Underweight from Equal Weight.

MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources to Neutral from Buy.

Barclays upgraded EOG Resources and Occidental Petroleum Corp to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Barclays upgraded Ovintiv to Overweight from Underweight.

Westport Fuel Systems announced the pricing of its previously proposed underwritten marketed public offering of common shares in the United States and Canada. The offering is comprised of 18,200,000 common shares at a price to the public of US $5.50 per share.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canacol Energy is pleased to provide the following information concerning its May 2021 natural gas sales and drilling program. In addition, the Corporation announces a significant new gas discovery with its Aguas Vivas 1 well.

Tourmaline Oil is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.16 per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that its joint venture with Walsh Construction Company broke ground on station house and track structure reconstruction for the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project, part of the $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Program (RPM), the largest capital project in CTA’s history.

MIND Technology announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended April 30, 2021. Revenues from Marine Technology Products sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $4.2 million compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and $3.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of approximately $3.7 million compared to a net loss of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and a net loss of $6.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. First quarter of fiscal 2022 net loss attributable to common shareholders was a $(0.33) loss per share compared to a net loss per share of $(0.30) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and a net loss of per share of $(0.59) in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported that for the month of May 2021, the Company had an average of 72 drilling rigs operating. For the two months ended May 31, 2021, the Company had an average of 72 drilling rigs operating.

TechnipFMC has been awarded its first integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract in Brazil by Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) for the Patola field development. The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea trees, flexible pipes and umbilicals. The project will take place at water depths of 300 meters and will tie back to the existing Baúna Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Cidade de Itajaí.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced that it has been awarded a two-well contract extension with Equinor Energy AS offshore Norway for VALARIS JU-291 (Stavanger), a heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jackup. The extension is for an estimated 120 days in direct continuation of the existing contract and, as a result, the VALARIS JU-291 is now expected to be under contract through February 2022.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

EnLink Midstream announced an increase to its financial guidance for full-year 2021 following continued commodity price strength and an increasing of producer activity. In addition, EnLink announced the formation of a group to pursue energy transition opportunities, including projects in carbon capture, use, and sequestration (CCUS).

Inter Pipeline is responding to the news release issued June 2, 2021 by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. together with its institutional partners announcing its intention to file a variation to its offer to acquire Inter Pipeline. As previously announced on June 1, 2021, Inter Pipeline and Pembina Pipeline have entered into an arrangement agreement providing for Pembina to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline in an all-share transaction.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were in the red, as investors awaited weekly jobless claims and private payrolls data. European equities fell, with rating actions and ex-dividend trading weighing on UK shares. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher on hopes of an economic recovery supported by the country’s vaccination drive. Gold prices dipped as the dollar strengthened. Oil prices were little changed.

