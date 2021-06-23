Crude Oil Futures Hit Highest Since Late 2018 Supported by Tightening Market Views

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and broader equity futures which inched higher this morning ahead of key economic data and as investors continue to digest Fed Chari Powell’s latest reassurances about inflation which put a lid on bond yields.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures recovered yesterday’s declines and reached their highest levels since late 2018 this morning, supported by last night’s industry supply report that reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America and weakness in the dollar. Ahead of the official EIA report later this morning, last night’s API report showed crude stocks fell 7.2 million barrels last week, significantly more than anticipated while gasoline and distillate stocks rose in line with expectations.

Natural gas futures continued to build on yesterday’s rally, supported by expectations that the increase in global gas prices to their highest in years would boost LNG exports to fresh records this summer.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco secured a one-year extension to a $10 billion loan it raised last year, negotiating improved terms in the process, three sources told Reuters. Aramco has borrowed tens of billions of dollars in the past few years to keep up with Saudi Arabia's financing needs in an era of lower oil prices.

Reuters reported that Petrobras is working with the national electricity regulator Aneel on ways to help relieve a looming energy crisis, as a drought in the country threatens imminent disruptions at hydroelectric power plants.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil announced that it has received final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to five percent of its 711,673,439 outstanding common shares as of June 15, 2021, or a maximum of 35,583,671 shares during the next 12 months. This maximum will be reduced by the number of shares purchased from Exxon Mobil, Imperial’s majority shareholder.

U.S. E&PS

Simmons Energy initiated coverage of Northern Oil and Gas with a Neutral rating.

Talos Energy announced the completion of amendments to its reserves-based lending facility including a significant maturity extension to November 2024. Following the amendments, Talos has minimal near-term debt maturities, strong liquidity and expects to be significantly free cash flow positive for the balance of 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

Enerplus announced the release of its 2021 ESG report, which provides an update on the Company's progress relative to its environmental, social and governance initiatives. Enerplus continues to prioritize ESG focus areas that have the greatest financial impact, or which are operationally important to the organization in reducing risk, enhancing long-term business resilience and profitability, and supporting access to capital. Enerplus' board of directors continues to be actively engaged in the Company's approach to managing ESG issues under a governance framework that provides clear oversight and accountability.

Surge Energy and Astra Oil announced that they have entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which Surge has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Astra by way of a statutory arrangement for total consideration of approximately $160 million. The Transaction is to be funded by the issuance of Surge common shares and the assumption of approximately $15 million of net debt.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR won a follow-on $58.1 million task order to provide sustainment engineering services for U.S. Air Force systems managed by the Digital Directorate's Air Traffic Control and Landings Systems Sustainment Branch.

Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to Outperform from In Line.

Petrofac will build on its 18-year tenure supporting the Kittiwake platform in the UKCS, following the award of a one-year contract extension from EnQuest. Under the terms of the renewal Petrofac will continue in its capacity as Duty Holder of Kittiwake, a role it has held with EnQuest since 2014, and the asset's previous owners since 2003.

DRILLERS

Dril-Quip announced that Darryl K. Willis has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee.

Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich and Payne and Precision Drilling to Outperform from In Line.

Valaris announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract with North Oil Company offshore Qatar for VALARIS JU-110, a heavy-duty modern jackup. The contract is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose with investors razor focused on business activity data after Federal Reserve officials sought to calm fears of a sharp tapering of monetary stimulus. European stocks edged lower as inflation worries overshadowed data showing a rise in June business activity. Japan's benchmark Nikkei index was subdued as gains in chip-related heavyweights, which tracked Nasdaq overnight, were offset by losses in drugmakers. Gold prices ticked higher, buoyed by weakness in the dollar after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's reassurance that interest rates would not be hiked too quickly. Oil rose after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. New home sales, building permits and current account data are also due on the U.S. economic schedule.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.