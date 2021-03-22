Crude Oil Futures Dip Amid Positive AstraZeneca's Vaccine Updates

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities while the broader equity markets are between gains and losses. The NASDAQ futures rose as a decline in yields boosted growth stocks.

WTI and Brent futures are negative this morning but have recovered from early-morning lows of $60.35 and $63.45, respectively. Positive vaccine updates of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine helped counter poll results out of several European nations that have a majority of people believing the AZN vaccine is unsafe. Both contracts fell more than 6% last week after making steady gains for months on the back of output cuts and an expected demand recovery. “Oil (had) its worst week this year as concerns grow over a flaring up in COVID-19 cases across Europe," Dutch bank ING said in a note. "This comes at a time when there are clear signs of weakness in the physical oil market."

Natural gas is down 1.1% to $2.506. NOAA 6-10 day forecast yesterday has most locations East of the Mississippi and California above-seasonal while the rest of the Lower 48 is expected to be below-seasonal or seasonal.

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni's subsidiary Ecofuel and FRI -EL Greenpower have reached an agreement for Eni to acquire the FRI-EL Biogas Holding company, a leader in the Italian biogas production sector. This acquisition sees Eni strengthening its growth in the circular economy, laying the foundations to become the first producer of biomethane in Italy.

According to Reuters, India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has bought its first ever cargo of Brazilian Tupi crude oil in a tender, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The 1-million-barrel cargo was sold by Royal Dutch Shell for May delivery, he added.

According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco reported a 44.4% drop in 2020 net profit, hit by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weakened refinery margins, as the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand. Net profit fell to 183.76 billion riyals ($49.00 billion) for the year that ended December 31, from 330.69 billion riyals a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of 186.1 billion riyals in 2020, according to the mean estimate of analysts in Refinitiv's Eikon. In addition, Aramco lowered its guidance for capital expenditure in 2021 to around $35 billion from a range of $40 billion to $45 billion previously, according to a disclosure to the kingdom's Tadawul bourse. Capital spending in 2020 was $27 billion. The company’s Chief Executive expects rising oil demand in 2021, he said on Sunday, citing Chinese demand approaching pre-pandemic levels while vaccines help other economies to open up.

According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco's net debt-to-equity ratio more than doubled to 55% in 2020 from 26% a year earlier, the company said in a financial results report. Net debt rose to 605.9 billion riyals ($161.56 billion) last year from 270.2 billion riyals in 2019, the results showed.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Continental Resources announced that it will redeem the balance of the $230,782,000 in aggregate principal amount currently outstanding, of its 5% Senior Notes due 2022 on April 22, 2021, the redemption date for the Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced the successful commissioning of its ammonia revamp project for Acron PJSC (Acron), at its Dorogobuzh site in Russia. The plant performance post revamp has surpassed all guaranteed parameters.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

(PRNewswire) – Oasis Midstream Partners LP today announced it has entered into a contribution and simplification agreement to acquire all remaining interests in Bobcat DevCo LLC ("Bobcat DevCo") and Beartooth DevCo LLC ("Beartooth DevCo") from Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis") as well as to eliminate the Partnership's incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") in exchange for $229 million cash and 14.8 million units for total consideration of approximately $510 million based on OMP's 20 day volume weighted average price ending on March 19, 2021 (the "Simplification"). The Simplification also includes a right of first refusal in favor of OMP with respect to midstream opportunities in the Painted Woods and City of Williston operating areas of Oasis.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains GP Holdings to Equal Weight.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains All American Pipeline to Equal Weight.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose as bond yields eased from 14-month highs, setting up tech-related stocks for further gains. European stocks slid weighed down by a slump in Turkey's currency and worries about more restrictions due to rising coronavirus cases in the continent. Japan’s Nikkei continued to underperform and closed lower after the Bank of Japan said on Friday it would no longer purchase Nikkei-linked exchange traded funds. The Turkish lira tumbled against the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked investors by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. Gold prices fell as investors opted for alternative safe-haven assets such as the dollar and Treasury bonds. Oil prices resumed their decline, falling on renewed concerns that European coronavirus lockdowns could slow any recovery in demand for fuel products. U.S. existing home sales data is due later in the day.

