Crude Oil Futures Continue to Build but Rising Virus Cases Cap Gains

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength across the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which rose this morning ahead of the start of earnings season, with investors expecting results to show the start of a strong rebound for corporate America.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to build on yesterday’s momentum and are both up ~1.5% in early trading, garnering further support from revised oil demand forecasts while lingering concerns over rising coronavirus cases and vaccine rollouts kept a cap on gains. The IEA this morning predicted global oil demand and supply were set to rebalance in the second half of the year and that producers may then need to pump an additional 2 million bpd to meet the expected demand. The organization’s updated numbers come on the heels of similar bullish comments made by OPEC yesterday, which raised its global demand forecast by 70,000 bpd from last month's forecast and now expects global demand to rise by 5.95 million bpd in 2021.

Natural gas futures have extended their trend higher for the sixth-consecutive session, backed by cooler weather forecasts in key consuming regions that should boost demand in the near term.

US INTEGRATEDS

Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil to Market Perform from Underperform.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Total has decided to postpone its application for additional drilling in a South African offshore gas block, a letter seen by Reuters from the consultancy conducting the environmental and social assessment showed. The delay is a potential blow to South Africa as it seeks to reduce its reliance on coal and increase the use of natural gas and renewables in its energy mix. More than 80% of the power supplied in South Africa comes from coal-fired plants, making it one of the world's biggest CO2 emitters.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

KeyBanc upgraded Berry Corporation to Overweight from Sector Weight.

According to SEC filing, on April 13, 2021, Hess Corporation and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into an extension and amendment agreement with the lenders party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, amending the credit agreement dated as of April 18, 2019 among the Company, such wholly-owned subsidiary and such administrative agent. The Amended Credit Agreement continues to provide for commitments of up to $3.5 billion in aggregate amount by the lenders thereunder.

MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum to Buy from Neutral.

Talos Energy, along with affiliates of bp plc and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced successful drilling results from the Puma West exploration project located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Green Canyon Block 821. The Puma West well was drilled to a total depth of 23,530 feet and was designed to test sub-salt Miocene sands.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical announced the expiration and results of its previously announced Exchange Offer and Rights Offering. In the Exchange Offer, approximately $113.5 million, or 94.1%, of the existing $120.6 million 9.125% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2021 were tendered. The majority of the exchange consideration will be in the form of newly issued 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025. In the concurrent Rights Offering, shareholders exercised subscription rights totaling approximately $45 million, apportioned as approximately $32 million in New Notes and $13 million in ION Common Stock. All over-subscription rights will be exercised without proration as the $50 million limit on proceeds was not exceeded.

Based on a preliminary review, PGS expects to report Revenues and Other Income As Reported* according to IFRS for Q1 2021 of approximately $166 million, compared to $128.8 million in Q1 2020. Segment* Revenues and Other Income for Q1 2021 are expected to be approximately $132 million, compared to $168.3 million in Q1 2020.Contract revenues ended at approximately $26 million ($85.4 million in Q1 2020). Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately $46 million ($40.7 million in Q1 2020), and MultiClient late sales revenues approximately $49 million ($33.5 million in Q1 2020). Revenues and Other Income in Q1 2021 include approximately $6 million of US government grants.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were slightly higher as top banks start the U.S. earnings season with investors expecting strong results on hopes of a swift vaccine-led economic recovery. European shares gained, buoyed by SAP and LVMH following their upbeat quarterly updates. Japan’s Nikkei fell as surging COVID-19 cases hit sentiment. The dollar index was down after strong demand at a U.S. bond auction fueled a widespread drop in Treasury yields. Oil prices rose on revised crude demand forecasts. Gold was in the negative territory.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

