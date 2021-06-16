Crude Oil Futures Climb Supported by Signs of Recovery Demand, Drop in U.S. Crude Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by further strength in the crude complex while major equity futures were flat as investors await the 2 p.m. ET Fed statement and Chairman Powell’s news conference. The Federal Reserve is not expected to take any policy actions after its two-day meeting this week but the markets are looking for any guidance on when the Fed will begin talks on how to exit the crisis-era policies the central bank put in place at the onset of the pandemic last year.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their climb higher, supported by signs of further recovery in demand and a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Ahead of the official EIA data later this morning, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude inventories fell 8.5 million barrels last week, significantly more than expected while fuel stockpiles rose in line with expectations.

Natural gas futures continued to pull back from the seven-month highs hit on Monday, pressured by a shift in demand from power generators to burn more coal and less gas to keep air conditioners humming.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, the board of directors of Petroleo Brasileiro SA authorized holding an extraordinary shareholders meeting to elect eight new board members, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Rex International Holding announced that its subsidiary Lime Petroleum AS, has on 15 June 2021, entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with RepsolNorge AS, to acquire Repsol’s 33.8434 per cent interests in the oil, gas and natural gas liquids producing Brage field, and the five licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf over which the Brage field straddles for a post-tax consideration of US$42.6 million.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Range Resources announced the formation of a new Environmental Social Governance and Safety Committee by the Board of Directors. Range also committed to a pilot project with Project Canary to certify the production of responsibly sourced natural gas following a review of the Company’s operations under Project Canary’s TrustWell Certification program.

Ring Energy provided an update on its previously announced program to drill and complete three wells on the Company’s top tier Northwest Shelf acreage, targeting Ring’s highest rate-of-return projects in Yoakum County, Texas. The Bevo 664 C #2H well came online May 1, the Bevo 664 A #4H came online May 27, and the Bevo 664 A #3H came online May 30. All three wells started producing oil within three to four days of coming online, which is very encouraging in comparison to earlier wells drilled in the Section. During the last seven days, the three wells combined have achieved an average of approximately 300 barrels of oil per day per well. The Company’s working interest in each of the three wells is approximately 74%.

CANADIAN E&PS

Peyto Exploration & Development confirms that the quarterly dividend with respect to second quarter of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on July 15, 2021, for shareholders of record on June 30, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2021.

Whitecap Resources confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01625 per common share in respect of June operations will be paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton announced it received a contract from Kuwait Oil Company, a world leader in digital transformation, to expand KOC’s digital transformation journey by implementing solutions to maximize operational efficiency and increase production. The scope applies to all Kuwait fields including West Kuwait, South and East Kuwait, and Heavy Oil, complementing a recently awarded contract for similar services in North Kuwait.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced the Transocean Barents was awarded a two-well contract in Norway with commencement expected in February 2022. The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $60 million in firm contract backlog. Additionally, the Transocean Norge was awarded a four-well contract plus five one-well options in Norway with commencement expected in March 2022. The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $56 million in firm contract backlog.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Stifel downgraded Kinder Morgan to Hold from Buy.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures treaded water as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome. Gains in financial and industrial stocks lifted most European indexes. In Asian equity markets, China shares ended lower, dragged down by losses in material and healthcare stocks and Japan's benchmark Nikkei index fell as chip-related stocks tracked overnight weakness in U.S. peers. The dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies, after hitting a one-month high in the previous session. A recovery in demand from the pandemic and a drop in U.S. crude inventories supported oil prices. Gold prices steadied in a narrow range. Housing data, along with import and export numbers are due for release later in the day.

