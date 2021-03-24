Crude Oil Futures Bounce as Suez Canal Ship Runs Aground

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start this morning following yesterday’s lackluster session, supported by strength in the crude complex and major equity indices which rose ahead of March’s business survey and another day of testimonies from Powell and Yellen. Analysts expect today’s survey to show business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors improved in March from the prior month.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures bounced higher this morning following Tuesdays ~6% drop, supported by rising supply concerns after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal but lingering European demand concerns and a bearish API report kept a cap on gains. The container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than a day has been partially refloated and traffic along the shipping route is expected to resume soon but currently ships are still being diverted to an older channel. Germany announced plans to extend its lockdown to April 18 while Italy, France and other European countries have re-imposed movement restrictions. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s industry supply report showed a surprise 2.9 million barrel build in crude stocks last week.

Natural gas futures inched higher this morning, supported by a rebound in the crude complex and reports showing near record LNG exports. Warmer weather forecasts for the next two weeks however is continuing to weigh on prices.

MARKET COMMENTARY

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Iraqi state-owned marketer SOMO has finalised a term contract to supply 750,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil (SRFO) per month from April to September, three fuel oil trade sources said. Chevron, Reliance Industries Ltd and an unidentified Iraqi oil trader were awarded the six-month SRFO supply contract with 50% of the monthly volume going to Chevron and 25% of the volume going to Reliance and the oil trader each, the sources said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Total will gradually resume construction at its $20 billion liquefied natural gas development in northern Mozambique after working with the government to increase the site's security, the French oil major said in a statement on Wednesday. Total had pulled the majority of its workforce from the site in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, home since 2017 to an Islamist insurgency linked to Islamic State, in January following an attack close to its construction camp.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources and Matador Resources to Buy from Neutral.

MKM Partners initiated coverage of Oasis Petroleum with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

TD Securities upgraded Meg Energy to Buy from Hold.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced it has been awarded contracts for revamping two ammonia plants by PJSC Acron Group, Novgorod, Russia. KBR will supply the process technology license, basic engineering design package, and proprietary equipment for the ammonia plants to increase production capacity by over 30% to 2300 MTPD each. The original plants were commissioned in the 1970s.

According to Reuters, the Iraqi cabinet on Tuesday approved a deal to award U.S. company Schlumberger Ltd a $480 million deal to drill 96 oil wells in the south, according to a statement.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

According to Reuters, Phillips 66 is eliminating 75 jobs at its Bartlesville, Oklahoma, operations center, according to a local newspaper report. Phillips 66 is cutting 60 jobs held by employees and 15 held by contractors to transfer the work they perform in procurement and finance to an outside company, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reported, citing a statement from the company.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top U.S. economic officials. European stocks slipped, as concerns about new lockdown measures overshadowed a surprise return to economic growth for the euro zone in March. Japan's Nikkei fell as renewed concerns about the return of coronavirus lockdowns in Europe dented hopes of an acceleration in the global economy. The dollar was in the green as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe, potential U.S. tax hikes and escalating tensions between the West and China sapped risk appetite. Gold prices rose as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal. Oil rose after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal raising supply concerns. On the economic schedule, durable goods and IHS Markit’s manufacturing and services PMI numbers are due later in the day.

