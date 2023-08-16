Crude Oil Firm Despite Chinese Weakness on Second-Half Supply Concerns

The first-half of the year saw the energy sector underperform due to various headwinds such as the crisis in regional banks, concerns of a recession, high rates, tight monetary policy, stubborn inflation, etc. The second-half of the year has seen energy outperform as economic data continues to come stronger than expected and inflation has moderated, leading to more confidence that a soft landing outcome is likely.

For instance, crude oil started the year at around $80 per barrel but spent most of the first-half, trading between $60 and $70. In the second-half of the year, oil has traded between $70 and $80 for the most part.

In terms of the outlook for crude oil for the rest of the year, the major bullish catalysts are reduced output due to OPEC+ cuts while demand should remain resilient especially if a recession is avoided. However, there is a bearish catalyst on the horizon due to increasing concerns that China could already be in a recession.

Recent data coming out of the country has been quite poor. This has been underscored by the 8.5% decline in property investments and defaults from some high-profile developers. Retail sales data also missed badly at 2.5% growth vs expectations of 5.3%. Another concerning datapoint is the 14.5% decline in the country’s exports. These trends could undermine the nascent rally in crude oil given that it’s a major source of demand.

Finsum: Crude oil prices have enjoyed a nice rally in the second-half of the year, however a weakening Chinese economy could result in the rally fizzling out.

