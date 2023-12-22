Crude Oil Closes Lower as Focus Remains on OPEC and Red Sea Attacks

February WTI crude oil (CLG24) closed down -0.33 (-0.45%), and Feb RBOB gasoline (RBG24) closed down -2.84 (-1.32%).

Crude oil prices saw continued downward pressure from Wednesday's bearish EIA report and Thursday's news that Angola dropped out of the OPEC cartel. However, crude oil prices saw support this week as more oil tankers were diverted around the south tip of Africa in order to avoid Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Friday's U.S. economic reports were mixed for the energy markets.

Crude prices came under pressure Thursday after Angola announced that it is leaving OPEC amid a dispute over oil production quotas. Angola is Africa's second-largest crude producer, and the rift between Angola and other OPEC+ members is a bearish factor that signals infighting among members. Other OPEC members may balk at Saudi Arabia's attempt to force all members into a production cut.

Geopolitical risks are bullish for crude prices after BP joined Equinor and Euronav in halting crude oil shipments on tankers through the Red Sea because of increasingly frequent attacks on ships in the region. The attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East are forcing shippers to divert shipments around the southern tip of Africa instead of going through the Red Sea, disrupting crude oil supplies. At least twenty merchant ships have been attacked or approached around Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea since Israel's war with Hamas broke out in October.

A supportive factor for crude was last Monday's projection from the American Automobile Association (AAA) that a record 7.5 million people are expected to fly from Dec 23 to Jan 2, the most since the AAA began tracking the data in 2000.

An increase in Russian crude oil exports is bearish for crude oil prices. Tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg shows refined fuel shipments from Russia climbed to 3.2 million bpd in the four weeks to Dec 10, up +114,000 bpd from the prior week and the highest five months.

On Nov 30, OPEC+ agreed to cut crude production by -1.0 million bpd through June 2024. However, crude prices sold off on the news since no details were provided on how the cuts would be distributed among members, nor how Russia's -300,000 bpd export cut would factor into the new totals. Delegates said the final details of the new accord, including national production levels, would be announced individually by each country rather than in the customary OPEC+ communique. The market was disappointed that the extra cuts in OPEC crude output will be announced by each individual country, which suggests the reductions may only be voluntary.

Saudi Arabia said on Nov 30 that it would maintain its unilateral crude production cut of 1.0 million bpd through Q1-2024. The move would maintain Saudi Arabia's crude output at about 9 million bpd, the lowest level in three years. Russia also said it will deepen its voluntary oil export cuts by 200,000 bpd to 500,000 bpd in Q1 of 2024. OPEC Nov crude production fell -140,000 bpd to 28.050 million bpd.

A decline in crude in floating storage is bullish for prices. Monday's weekly data from Vortexa showed that the amount of crude oil held worldwide on tankers that have been stationary for at least a week fell -13% w/w to 73.32 million bbl as of Dec 15.

Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) U.S. crude oil inventories as of Dec 15 were -0.7% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -1.5% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -10.1% below the 5-year seasonal average. U.S. crude oil production in the week ending Dec 15 rose +1.5% w/w to a record 13.3 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported Thursday that active U.S. oil rigs in the week ended Dec 22 fell by -3 rigs to 498 rigs, just above the 1-3/4 year low of 494 rigs from Nov 10. The number of U.S. oil rigs has fallen this year after moving sharply higher during 2021-22 from the 18-year pandemic low of 172 rigs posted in Aug 2020 to a 3-1/2 year high of 627 rigs in December 2022.

