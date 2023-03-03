Crude oil blending, under-reported crude output to blame for high adjustments in EIA data -EIA

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday that crude oil blending and under-reported oil output were key reasons for recently high adjustment figures in the weekly oil inventory data.

The EIA will make changes to its surveys to get more accurate crude output data, and will make changes to its accounting methods for crude oil blending, Joe DeCarolis, an official with the EIA, said on Twitter.

