Crude Mixed Even as OPEC Considers Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are geared to continue yesterday’s ascent, as rising broader index futures offset oil prices that have recently given up overnight gains. News flow in the sector remains focused on earnings, with a handful of drillers and services releasing quarterly results.

Oil futures gave up early gains despite potential action from the OPEC+ group of producers to counter an expected fall in oil demand as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak. An OPEC+ technical panel has recommended a provisional cut in oil output of 600,000 barrels per day, though Russia has yet to declare its position on the matter, two sources said. "Saudi Arabia seems ready to push for a very proactive and immediate production response," bank RBC said in a note.

Natural gas futures eased to within a few cents of a near four-year low ahead of the release of a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual weekly storage draw. That price decline came despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks, and a drop in output to a near five-month low due primarily to temporary well freeze-offs in Texas during a snow storm. Analysts said utilities likely pulled 129 bcf from storage during the week ended January 31. That compares with a decline of 228 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 143 bcf for the period.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petrobras priced its secondary offering at 30 reais per common share, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Development bank BNDES, which is divesting its stake in Petrobras priced the offering at a 1.57% discount to the Wednesday closing price and raised 22 billion reais ($5.19 billion).

Press Release - Total’s Board of Directors met on February 5, 2020, to approve the Group’s 2019 financial statements. The Group reported solid fourth quarter 2019 results with cash flow (DACF) of $7.4B, an increase of more than 20% compared to the fourth quarter 2018, and adjusted net income stable at $3.2B, despite a lower price environment. In 2019, the Group generated cash flow of $28.5B, strong growth of $2.4B compared to 2018. In the Upstream, start-ups and ramp-ups including Yamal LNG in Russia and Ichthys in Australia, Egina in Nigeria and Kaombo in Angola, generated strong cash flow and fueled production growth of 9% for the year, with LNG growth of nearly 50%. The Exploration & Production segment increased cash flow to $18B, despite the deterioration of the environment, and the iGRP segment, with an increase in LNG sales of nearly 60%, generated cash flow of $3.7B, an increase of 80%. The Downstream contributed stable cash flow of $6.6B, notably due its non-cyclical activities and despite a decrease in refining and petrochemical margins on the order of 10%.

Press Release - Total’s Board of Directors met on February 5, 2020, and decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on May 29, 2020, the distribution of a final dividend of 0.68 €/share for fiscal year 2019, an increase of 6% compared to the final 2018 dividend. This decision reflects the implementation of the policy announced on September 24, 2019, to accelerate dividend growth in the coming years, with a guidance of increasing the dividend by 5 to 6% per year. Given the first and second 2019 interim dividends of 0.66 €/share and the third 2019 interim dividend of 0.68 €/share decided by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend for the fiscal year 2019 will amount to 2.68 €/share, compared to 2.56 €/share for the fiscal year 2018, an increase of nearly 5%.

Press Release - Total is expanding its partnership with Adani Group in order to contribute to the growth of solar power generation in the country. The Indian government has a strong policy to support the renewable energy growth. The country’s capacity should increase from its 81 gigawatts (GW) in 2019 to 225 GW by 2022. Total and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) will create a 50/50 joint venture into which AGEL will transfer its solar assets in operation. These projects are spread over 11 Indian states and have a cumulative capacity of over 2 GW. All the projects benefit from nearly 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with national and regional electricity distributors, with a fixed rate. This transaction has a value of approximately $500 million and is in line with the Group’s objective of double-digit returns on renewable projects. It remains subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.

Press Release - Total has divested its 27.5% interest in Fosmax LNG, operator of the Fos Cavaou liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, as a result of a competitive sale process to Elengy, Fosmax LNG’s shareholder with a 72.5% stake, that exercised its preemption right. The consideration for the transaction is around $260 million, including acquisition of a shareholder loan and excluding any earnouts. This sale of non-strategic midstream infrastructure asset will contribute to Total’s objective of divesting five billion dollars in 2019-2020. The Group retains its regasification capacity of around 5.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) at the terminal, equivalent to some 90% of its overall capacity. Total currently has regasification capacity of around 18 mtpa in Europe, allowing it to serve local market demand with LNG from the multiple sources in its world-class portfolio.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2019 results. Suncor’s fourth quarter 2019 operating earnings were $782 million ($0.51 per common share), compared to $580 million ($0.36 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Suncor’s net loss was $2.335 billion ($1.52 per common share) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $280 million ($0.18 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Funds from operations were $2.553 billion ($1.66 per common share) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.007 billion ($1.26 per common share) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash flow provided by operating activities was $2.304 billion ($1.50 per common share) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.040 billion ($1.90 per common share) for the fourth quarter of 2018.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Suncor Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share on its common shares, payable March 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2020. This dividend represents an approximate 11% increase over the prior quarter and marks 18 years of consecutive annualized dividend increases. The dividend increase is supported by sustainable, structural improvements to free funds flow through sustained asset reliability, debottlenecks, cost reductions, margin improvement projects, and technological advancements. In addition, the current $2.5 billion share repurchase program will expire at the end of February. As a result and based on expectations of sustainable future cash flow, Suncor’s Board of Directors has approved a renewal of its share repurchase program of up to $2 billion beginning March 1, 2020.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - On February 3, 2020, Joyce E. McConnell notifiedAntero Resources of her intent to resign from the Board of Directors of the Company effective March 1, 2020 to focus her attention on serving as the President of Colorado State University. Ms. McConnell began her tenure as President of CSU on July 1, 2019. Her resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Effective upon Ms. McConnell’s resignation, the size of the Board will be reduced to eight members.

Press Release - Parsley Energy, LLC, a subsidiary of Parsley Energy, Inc., and Parsley's wholly owned subsidiary, Parsley Finance Corp., announced that they have commenced, subject to market conditions and other factors, a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 to eligible purchasers. Parsley intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering and borrowings under its revolving credit facility to redeem all of the Issuers' outstanding 6.250% senior unsecured notes due 2024 at a redemption price of 104.688%, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, pursuant to the terms of the indenture relating to the 2024 Notes. The Issuers intend to issue a conditional notice of redemption with respect to the Redemption. The Redemption will be conditioned on the completion of the Notes Offering.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that the Company is entitled to receive contingent consideration associated with the sale of its Eagle Ford and other remaining assets in South Texas of up to $450 million based on annual oil and NGL prices realized during each of the next five years (2020 to 2024). The divestiture contingent consideration is measured at fair value on a recurring basis. The Company expects to report a noncash divestiture contingent consideration gain of $16 million in its earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a net loss of $45 million in its earnings during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Baytex Energy announced the closing of its private placement offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027. The Notes were issued at par, bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum and mature on April 1, 2027. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears. Baytex intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and its existing unutilized credit facilities to redeem US$400 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.125% notes due June 1, 2021 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.625% debentures due July 19, 2022.

Press Release - Obsidian Energy released its year-end 2019 independent reserves evaluation. 2019 marks the Company's third year in a row achieving greater than 100 percent reserve replacement on total proved reserves ("1P") and proved plus probable reserves ("2P"). This increase includes recognition of the performance of our Cardium drilling program contributing to the overall 1P and 2P replacement ratio of approximately 140 and 139 percent, respectively. The Company also continues to see benefits from its optimization and decline mitigation projects with an average projected three year proved developed producing ("PDP") decline of approximately 17 percent. Reserve highlights include the following: Replaced 95 percent on a PDP basis, 140 percent on a 1P basis and 139 percent on a 2P basis of 2019 production, prior to asset divestitures. Reserve replacement was driven by strong underlying asset base performance in addition to the 2019 drilling program in the Cardium Crimson Lake area in Willesden Green. 1P replacement in the Cardium is approximately 177 percent and 2P replacement is approximately 187 percent. Obsidian Energy's reserve life index is approximately 8, 11 and 14 years on a PDP,1P and 2P basis, respectively.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced that flowback testing of the first stage of the Cascadura-1ST1 well has been completed, confirming that the well is a significant liquids rich natural gas discovery. Highlights include the following: Cascadura-1ST1 production testing commenced on February 4, 2020, with the first stage testing the lower most 162 feet of a total of 777 feet of identified pay in the Herrera formation. Average flowback rate during the final 14-hour test period was 5,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 27.1 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 660 barrels per day of natural gas liquids. Peak flowback rate of 5,428 boe/d, including 28.0 MMcf/d of natural gas and 760 bbls/d of natural gas liquids. A total of 27.3 million cubic feet of gas (4,550 barrels of oil equivalent) and 630 barrels of natural gas liquids were produced during the testing period. Field analysis indicated liquids rich gas with no hydrogen sulfide and no produced water. The well is expected to be shut-in for a two-week pressure build-up test, following which we anticipate completing and testing an additional 450 feet of identified pay.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG and Fairfield Geotechnologies have signed a second cooperation agreement to acquire a series of large-scale, high-density, multi-client surveys in the Central Basin Platform (CBP) of the Permian Basin located in West Texas. The new wide-azimuth datasets will provide a better understanding of the structural complexity of the transition between the CBP and surrounding basins to enhance industry drilling efforts.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical reported revenues of $42.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to fourth quarter revenues of $74.6 million one year ago. ION's net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 was $14.5 million, or a loss of $1.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $19.3 million, or a loss of $1.38 per share in the fourth quarter 2018. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss of $5.7 million, or a loss of $0.40 per share, compared to an Adjusted net income of $15.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2018. A reconciliation of special items to the reported financial results can be found in the tables of this press release.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $85.9 million, or $0.44 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $201 million, or $0.93 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $492 million, compared to $796 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $426 million, or $2.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $321 million, or $1.47 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $2.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018.

MLPS & PIPELINES

UBS Equities upgraded NuStar Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

The Benchmark Company initiated coverage of SunCoke Energy at ‘Hold’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose, a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted record closing highs, as investor sentiment was buoyed a move by China to halve tariffs on some U.S. goods. A swathe of strong bank earnings also energized European equity markets and Asian shares ended higher. Evidence of appetite for riskier bets was apparent in currencies, with the Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven, slipping against the dollar. Elsewhere, major currencies were largely quiet. The euro stood flat, while the dollar against a basket of six major currencies was little changed. Oil rose on a potential OPEC+ action to counter demand loss. Gold prices advanced as some investors sought safety in the yellow metal. Investors will be looking for weekly jobless claims data and earnings from T-Mobile.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.