Crude Mixed as Pandemic Pressures Demand

Energy stocks are poised for a choppy start, weighed down by further weakness in the underlying commodities while broader index futures edged higher in volatile trading following one of the worst single day sell-offs in market history. Across the sector, a host of producers announced reductions in 2020 capex and spending amid the coronavirus epidemic and oil price war.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are lower in volatile trading, close to their lowest since 2016, as analysts said more declines may follow as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand and Saudi Arabia and Russia battle for market share. "Unfortunately for the bulls, we believe we have not seen the worst of the price rout yet," said Bjornar Tonhaguen of Rystad Energy." "The market will soon come to realize that the it may be facing one of the largest supply surpluses in modern oil market history in April." Additionally, Russia's Energy Minister Novak is considering holding a video conference with domestic oil companies to discuss production plans due to oil volatility.

Natural gas futures are off ~1.5%, weighed down by weakness in the crude oil markets and despite expectations for gas demand to increase in the near term.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Press Release - ExxonMobil is looking to significantly reduce spending as a result of market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity price decreases, the company said. “Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. “We will outline plans when they are finalized.” Woods said that ExxonMobil has faced numerous market downturns throughout its long history and has experience operating in a sustained low-price environment. “We remain focused on being a safe, low-cost operator and creating long-term value for shareholders,” said Woods. The company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and has adjusted work arrangements to ensure a healthy work environment and support communities where it operates.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil said it will make "significant" cut to spending in the face of the unprecedented slide in oil prices due to the coronavirus outbreak. The largest U.S. oil producer is reevaluating an about $33 billion capital spending budget set when prices were higher, and will details specific cuts later, chief executive Darren Woods said in a statement.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Total and its partners have made an encouraging discovery with the Isabella 30/12d-11 well on the license P1820, located in the Central North Sea offshore U.K., about 40 kilometers south of the Elgin-Franklin Field and 170 kilometers east of Aberdeen. The well was drilled in a water depth of about 80 meters and encountered 64 meters net pay of lean gas and condensate and high-quality light oil, in Upper Jurassic and Triassic sandstone reservoirs. The analysis of the data and results are ongoing to assess the discovered resources and to determine the appraisal program required to confirm commerciality. The P1820 license is operated by Total with a 30% working interest, alongside Neptune Energy (50%), Ithaca Energy (10%) and the wholly owned subsidiary of Edison, Euroil Exploration (10%).

U.S. E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - In response to current market conditions, Abraxas Petroleum has reduced G&A expense by approximately 40%. This was accomplished by a combination of salary reductions, reduction in board size, and selective layoffs. In addition, while current oil market conditions persist, our capital expenditures will be limited to minor projects that will reflect a meaningful and permanent reduction in lease operating expenses. We will not drill and/or complete any new wells while these conditions persist. Most of the Company’s lands are currently held by production and at current commodity prices, the economics of drilling and completions in the Delaware and Bakken are questionable. Approximately 95% of the Company’s current oil production is hedged at approximately $55 per barrel for the remainder of 2020 and approximately 100% of the Company’s anticipated oil production for 2021 is hedged at approximately $58 per barrel. This hedge position, currently valued at over $50 million, will allow the Company to generate free cash flow for both years which will be used to pay down debt Due to the market uncertainty, Company guidance will be suspended.

Citigroup downgraded Callon Petroleum to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’. The firm also downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas and Whiting Petroleum to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - Callon Petroleum provided an update on its 2020 development program, prioritizing free cash flow and financial flexibility in 2020 and beyond. The revised plan accounts for recent changes in the macroeconomic outlook, including the following highlights: Reducing operational capital plan for full-year 2020 to $700 to $725 million from $975 million, significantly reducing average quarterly expenditures for the remainder of 2020 by approximately 50% from a previously budgeted first quarter level of over $275 million and resulting in relatively flat year-over-year production growth versus the predecessor companies' combined 2019 production volumes. Reducing current operated rig count of nine to five before the end of the second quarter of 2020. Reducing frac crew count from five to two upon the completion of currently in-process projects. 2H20 and preliminary 2021 plans employ three to four drilling rigs (two to three in the Permian Basin and one in the Eagle Ford) and one to two completion crews focused on a high-graded set of shorter cycle projects.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Chesapeake Energy has tapped debt restructuring advisers amid a rout in energy prices, people familiar with the matter said. The Company was struggling with its debt pile of roughly $9 billion even before an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic contributed to driving its shares down more than 50% in the last three weeks. Chesapeake has enlisted restructuring lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and investment bankers at Rothschild & Co who specialize in reworking debt, the four sources said. The company is studying its options and no debt restructuring move is imminent, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Chesapeake, Kirkland and Rothschild had no immediate comment.

Press Release - Within the context of a dynamic environment and a substantial decrease in oil and natural gas prices, Concho Resources is prioritizing its strong balance sheet and capital returns to shareholders. The Company has reduced its 2020 capital program to approximately $2 billion from the $2.6 to $2.8 billion range previously announced. The revised capital range is approximately 25% lower than the Company’s prior capital spending expectations for the year.

Press Release - Following the announcement of Kosmos Energy’s full year 2019 results on February 24, 2020, the company is providing an operational update. In response to the current market price volatility, Kosmos is taking the following actions to maintain balance sheet strength and preserve flexibility: Reduce Capital Expenditures: At the 4Q19 results, we guided to a 2020 capital budget for our base production business of $325-$375 million. We have identified over $100 million of discretionary expenditure largely related to exploration activities in the Gulf of Mexico and our basin-opening exploration portfolio. We are now targeting to reduce our 2020 capital budget for the base business by around 30% to under $250 million whilst keeping 2020 production flat, in line with previous guidance and with minimal expected impact on 2021 production. The company also has significant flexibility in its 2021 capital program should current market conditions persist. Reduce Both Operational Expenditures (Opex) and General and Administrative Costs (G&A): We plan to implement cost reductions with over $60 million of savings expected in Opex and G&A in 2020. Whilst a significant portion of our Opex is fixed, we are targeting a reduction of $1/boe without impacting asset integrity or near-term production. Through a reduction in company headcount, no planned cash bonuses for employees in 2020 and other cost reductions we plan to significantly reduce cash G&A in 2020. Suspend the Dividend: Our priority is to ensure the strength of the balance sheet in the current market price volatility. The Board has therefore decided to suspend the dividend after the announced 4Q’19 payment until market conditions improve. This will provide savings of approximately $75 million annually. As a result of the actions above, and taking into account the company’s hedging position, Kosmos believes it can be free cash flow neutral beginning in 2Q and fund all of its obligations at a $35/bbl Brent price.

Press Release - Hess announced a revised $2.2 billion capital and exploratory budget for 2020, an $800 million reduction from the previous budget of $3.0 billion. The company also announced a new $1.0 billion three year term loan agreement. These actions further strengthen the company’s cash position and financial liquidity in response to the sharp decline in oil prices. The reductions to the company’s 2020 capital budget will be primarily achieved by shifting from a six rig program to one rig in the Bakken, which is expected to be completed by the end of May. Most discretionary exploration and offshore drilling activities, excluding Guyana, will also be deferred. On March 16, 2020, the company entered into a $1.0 billion three year term loan agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The term loan contains provisions that require the company to reduce JPMorgan’s initial funded amount, which the company intends to do by syndicating the loan to other banks.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced it has entered into a new consolidated gas gathering agreement and has added downside protection to natural gas prices in 2020 and 2021 through incremental hedges recently executed. The Company has recently completed the renegotiation of significant existing gas gathering contracts with a midstream partner into a single new consolidated gas gathering agreement in order to enhance its already peer-leading cash operating margins.

Press Release - Penn Virginia announced the Company has reduced its 2020 capital budget and increased its 2020 oil hedge positions. The Company has reduced its 2020 capital budget by approximately 30% from its original budget. Penn Virginia's drilling rig and completion contracts are structured to provide ongoing flexibility, generally requiring approximately 30 days' notice for cancelation. Penn Virginia currently expects to have one active rig beginning in April and through the balance of 2020. The Company plans to provide a detailed update to its 2020 guidance by its first quarter 2020 earnings release. Penn Virginia may further reduce its revised capital budget based on market conditions.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that it is taking decisive action in response to lower oil prices and global macroeconomic uncertainty. Pioneer is reducing its 2020 drilling, completion and facilities capital budget by approximately 45% and expects it to range between $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. Additionally, Pioneer is reducing its budgeted water infrastructure spending to approximately $100 million, resulting in a total 2020 capital budget1 range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion. The Company expects its revised capital program to be fully funded from forecasted cash flow2 of approximately $2.3 billion and generate free cash flow3 of approximately $500 million (at the midpoint of capital guidance), assuming WTI oil prices average $35 per barrel for the remainder of 2020. The free cash flow is forecasted to be used to fund the Company’s quarterly dividend and maintain its strong balance sheet. In this challenging environment, Pioneer believes its plan to preserve low leverage and generate free cash flow positions the Company to be stronger when the global economy rebounds. As a result, Pioneer plans to take immediate action in response to current commodity prices and will reduce its operated rig count from 22 currently to 11 operated rigs within the next two months. In addition, the Company plans to reduce its contracted completion crews from six currently to two to three completion crews during the same time period. Pioneer expects full-year 2020 oil production to be similar to the Company’s 2019 Permian oil production average of approximately 211 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD).

(Late Monday) Press Release - Ring Energy announced financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $52,231,186 compared to revenues of $27,561,908 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $195,702,831, compared to $120,065,361 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Ring reported net income of $5,026,694, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7,079,308, or $0.11 per fully diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $29,496,551, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8,999,760, or $0.15 per fully diluted share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Press Release - W&T Offshore announced that it has reduced its capital expenditure budget for 2020 and that it has added natural gas costless collars to its hedging portfolio.

Raymond James upgraded COG to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Underperform’. The firm also

downgraded CXO, FANG, MNRL, PE, PXD, VNOM, WPX to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Strong Buy’ and downgraded APA, CLR, CRC, KOS, MTDR, NBL to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - ARC Resources confirmed a monthly dividend amount of $0.02 per share for April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2020. ARC has reduced its monthly dividend from $0.05 per share to $0.02 per share. After the payment of the March 2020 dividend, ARC intends to change to a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share compared to its previous monthly dividend of $0.05 per share. For additional details, refer to the March 13, 2020 news release entitled, "ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Reduced Capital Program of up to $300 Million for 2020 and Reduces Its Monthly Dividend to $0.02 per Share". As at March 16, 2020, the trailing 12-month dividends paid to shareholders total $0.60 per share.

(Late Monday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas announced a reduction in the monthly dividend from $0.025 per month to $0.005 per month and an ongoing review of capital spending plans for the remainder of 2020. TORC confirms that a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share will be paid on April 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on March 31, 2020. The approved monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share has been reduced from the previous monthly level of $0.025 per common share as a result of the significant decline in global oil prices. The reduction of the dividend results in a decrease in TORC's funding requirements of $53 million on an annualized basis. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2020 and the dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Vermilion Energy's board of directors has approved a reduction to the company's 2020 capital budget of $80-million to $100-million and a reduction in the company's monthly dividend from 11.5 cents per share to two cents per share in response to the pronounced decline in global commodity prices. The new dividend amount will be implemented in the April dividend payable in May, 2020. Following the release of the company's fourth quarter 2019 results on March 6, 2020, the company has witnessed a further decrease in oil prices as a result of the growing COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing oil price war between OPEC+ members. While the company continues to believe the long-term fundamentals for the oil and gas industry are sound and will lead to higher prices in the future, the company cannot predict how long the impact from COVID-19 and the OPEC+ price war will continue. As the company stated in its Q4 2019 release, in the event that the company experienced an even more pronounced and protracted commodity downturn due to COVID-19 or any other cause, the company would be attentive to all forms of cash outlays to protect Vermilion's financial position. As the company assessed the status of the global emergency, it determined that it was now appropriate to take these additional actions regarding capital investment and dividends.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Monday) Press Release - Core Laboratories announced immediate actions in response to current market volatility, operational disruption related to COVID-19, and the oil and gas industry outlook. In addition, Core Lab is making further corporate and operating cost reductions and reducing its 2020 capital expenditure program to align with the Company's client activity. The Company also feels it is appropriate to withdraw its first quarter 2020 guidance, last provided on January 29, 2020. In response to these market circumstances, Core's Board of Supervisory Directors has approved a plan to reduce the Company's future quarterly dividends to $0.01 per share beginning with the second quarter of 2020, and to focus excess free cash flow on debt reduction. The Company is actively enacting cost control plans which include: 1) corporate and operating cost reductions, 2) annual capital expenditures reduced to below the 2016 level of $11.4 million, and 3) eliminating all non-essential costs. Combined, these actions will provide additional cash flow to accelerate debt reduction. Based upon a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share and the number of shares currently outstanding, the annual dividend distribution will decrease by approximately $43 million, providing additional flexibility in the Company's capital allocation policy.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Petrofac to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and downgraded PGS ASA to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’.

B Riley FBR downgrades ProPetro Holdings, Ranger Energy Services, and USA Compression Partners to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - EnLink Midstream announced that, in response to recent commodity price and market volatility, it has reduced its 2020 total capital expenditures, net to EnLink guidance by approximately 30%. EnLink is reducing capital expenditures related to well connection and associated gathering infrastructure and is deferring several growth projects across its platform. This immediate reduction in 2020 capital expenditures, net to EnLink was primarily driven by several of EnLink's key customers decreasing drilling and completions activity in response to the current oil price environment.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Major U.S. stock index futures rose following Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session. European shares and most Asian equities fell on heightened coronavirus threat to companies and economies. The dollar index strengthened as cautious investors stuck with the most liquid currency amid fragile sentiment, while gold prices fell. Oil prices were in the positive territory. Investors will be looking out for data on retail sales and industrial production.

