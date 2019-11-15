Crude Little Changed as U.S.-China Trade Deal Progress Counters Supply Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to higher start, tracking positive momentum in the broader equity futures which rose on trade deal hopes while weaker oil prices capped a lid to the upside.

Oil prices are moderately lower in morning trading, fueled by concerns about rising supplies next year, although losses were checked by signs of progress towards ending the U.S.-Chinese trade row. The IEA Monthly this morning left 2019/2020 oil demand growth estimates unchanged and raised 2020 non-OPEC supply by +100K bpd, to double its demand growth expectations. The EIA also said that OPEC+ countries face a major challenge in 2020 as demand for their crude is expected to fall sharply, which weighed on prices. Traders will be looking ahead to the Baker Hughes rig count released later this afternoon as the next major catalyst for prices.

Natural gas futures are trading flat, off AM lows of $2.61 as next week’s weather forecasts turned colder which should increase heating demand. Preliminary estimates for storage week-ending today expects a draw of (85) to (95) Bcf, a strong start to the 2019-2020 draw season for gas bulls.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Papua New Guinea is set to start talks with Exxon Mobil to negotiate better terms for the state from the P'Nyang Gas Project.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Eni SpA and the Angolan government have signed a concession agreement for a 50-MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) park to be installed in Angola's Namibe province.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell PLC appointed investment bank Citi to run the sale of its onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets which could fetch around $1 billion.

Reuters - Total SA announced the start of production on Brazilian Iara project. This marks the start-up of the FPSO p-68, the first of the two floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO) of the project.

U.S. E&PS

Suntrust Robinson downgraded Gulfport Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

Press Release - Noble Energy announced the conclusion of its midstream strategic review, having elected to retain and increase its ownership in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The review was concluded with the sale of essentially all of the Company’s remaining U.S. onshore midstream interests and assets to NBLX and the elimination of the Company’s Incentive Distribution Rights for a total value of $1.6 billion.

Press Release - WPX Energy’s President and Chief Operations Officer Clay M. Gaspar has been elected to the company’s board of directors effectively immediately.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Birchcliff Energy announced its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and its preliminary outlook for 2020. The company delivered adjusted funds flow of $63.0 million, or $0.24 per basic common share, in Q3 2019, a 16% decrease and a 14% decrease, respectively, from Q3 2018. Birchcliff generated $22.8 million of free funds flow in Q3 2019 and $54.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain associated gas infrastructure assets in Saskatchewan to Steel Reef Infrastructure for total cash consideration of $500 million.

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on December 16, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2019. The ex-dividend date for this payment is November 26, 2019.

Press Release - Surge Energy confirmed that a cash dividend to be paid on December 16, 2019 in respect of November 2019 production, for the shareholders of record on November 30, 2019 will be $0.008333 per share.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources announced that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0285 per common share in respect of November operations will be paid on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Susquehanna upgraded Baker Hughes to ‘Positive’ from ‘Neutral.’

(Late Thursday) Press Release - CES Energy Solutions reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Further, CES announced that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share on December 13, 2019 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019. CES generated $315.8 million in revenue and achieved Adjusted EBITDAC of $42.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3 2019") and revenue of $961.7 million and Adjusted EBITDAC of $127.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Shawcor announced that its pipe coating division has entered into a detailed letter of intent with Saipem for the proposed Payara development project located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. The coating value of this phase is estimated to be similar to the individual phases of the Liza development that have already been awarded. As previously announced the combined coating value of Liza phase 1 and phase 2 was approximated at C$110 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced that Christian Garcia has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced that Christoph Bausch will step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective November 14, 2019 to pursue other opportunities. He will remain with the Company through November 30, 2019 to transition his responsibilities. Stuart Fraser, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as the interim Chief Financial Officer from November 14, 2019 until January 6, 2020, when the new Chief Financial Officer will begin.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Helmerich and Payne reported income of $41 million or $0.37 per diluted share from operating revenues of $649 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $155 million, or $(1.42) per diluted share, on revenues of $688 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The net income per diluted share for the fourth fiscal quarter and the net loss for third fiscal quarter include $(0.01) and $(1.82), respectively, of after-tax losses comprised of select items. On September 4, 2019, Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share.

REFINERS

Press Release - HollyFrontier named Michael Jennings as chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1.

Press Release - HollyFrontier announced that George Damiris notified the Board of Directors of HollyFrontier that he will retire as CEO, President and Director of HollyFrontier on December 31, 2019. Mr. Damiris was appointed CEO and President of HollyFrontier in January 2016 and has served on the Board of Directors of HollyFrontier since December 2015. Mr. Damiris joined Holly Corporation in 2007 and held several roles at the company prior to his appointment as CEO and President. HollyFrontier and the Board are appreciative of Mr. Damiris’s service to HollyFrontier.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Holly Energy Partners LP announced that George Damiris notified the Board of Directors of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C., the ultimate general partner of Holly Energy Partners, that he will retire as CEO, President and Director of HLS on December 31, 2019. Mr. Damiris was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of HLS in November 2016 and as President of HLS in February 2017. HLS, Holly Energy Partners, and the Board are appreciative of Mr. Damiris’s service.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, mirroring global equities, buoyed by hopes that the U.S. and China may soon end their trade war. The dollar strengthened against the safe-haven yen, while gold was in the negative territory. Oil prices fell, fueled by concerns about rising supplies next year. The U.S. retail sales and industrial production data are on the economic calendar. ​

