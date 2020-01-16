Crude Little Changed as IEA Outlook Offsets U.S.-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mostly higher, supported by higher broader index futures and moderately higher oil prices.

WTI crude oil futures recently moved near unchanged levels, after being higher for most of overnight trading as market participants continue to focus on yesterday’s large builds in gasoline and distillate stocks. Brent crude oil futures are slightly higher. Offsetting each are other are yesterday’s signing of the U.S.-China phase one trade deal against the IEA’s latest forecast expecting oil production to outstrip demand. "The interim deal has done the trick for the time being, but we can be sure that as talks about Phase 2 get underway we shall see more twist and turns," said oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga.

Natural gas futures are higher ahead of weekly inventory. Analysts expect a draw of 91 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Technical problems cut the oil output from Eni's Arctic Goliat field off Norway by almost 40% during the first ten months of last year, although the issues have since been resolved, the Italian company's local unit told Reuters. The field, which started production in March 2016, has experienced long unplanned outages during its first years of operation, with Norwegian authorities forcing Eni to temporarily shut the field due to safety issues in one instance. The company aims to reach 350,000 bopd by 2023 thanks to several new projects coming onstream, including the Balder field redevelopment in the second-half of 2022.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said it had put up for sale its entire stake in the Golfinho and Camarupim deepwater clusters in the Espírito Santo basin. The company holds 100% interest in both concessions, with the exception of exploratory block BM-ES-23, in Golfinho, where it owns 65%. Petrobras has been selling assets in order to lower its debt.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) to build its first commercial-scale polycarbonate production plant in southern city of Huizhou in China. The MoU follows an agreement reached by the two energy giants in October 2018 that aims to build more production equipment at their jointly-owned petrochemical complex in Huizhou.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - EQT announced that it has priced an offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% senior notes due February 1, 2025 and $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior notes due February 1, 2030. The notes are being sold to the public at par. EQT expects the offering to close on January 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that it has entered into an agreement with an institutional holder of its 8.5% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 whereby Northern will repurchase and retire $16.0 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes in exchange for 160,000 shares of its 6.5% Series A Perpetual Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and $0.7 million in cash. Upon closing of this transaction, Northern will have $391.8 million in principal amount of Notes outstanding.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Ring Energy released its operations update for the fourth quarter of 2019. In the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company drilled four new one-mile horizontal San Andres wells on its Northwest Shelf asset. Of the four new wells drilled, three were completed, tested and had Initial Potentials filed, while the one remaining well was completed and is currently being tested. In addition to the three new wells drilled in the fourth quarter which had IPs filed, the company completed testing and filed IPs on five additional horizontal wells drilled in previous quarters (2 Central Basin 1 mile / 2 NWS 1 mile / 1 NWS 1.5 mile). The average IP rate for all the horizontal wells (8 wells) IP’d in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 504 Barrels of Oil Equivalent per day, or 104 BOE / 1,000 feet on an average lateral of 4,990 feet. At the end of the fourth quarter 2019, the Company had four horizontal wells (2 NWS / 2 CBP) in varying stages of testing. The Company performed twenty conversions from electrical submersible pumps (“ESP”) to rod pumps (10 NWS / 8 CBP / 2 Delaware) in the fourth quarter 2019. All drilling activities and workover projects were completed on time and within budget.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Enerplus announced the retirement of Ray Daniels as Senior Vice President, Operations, People & Culture after more than 35 years in the energy industry, including 12 years with Enerplus. Mr. Daniels will remain in his current position until he formally retires in April 2020. In conjunction with Mr. Daniels' retirement, the Company also announced that it has hired Wade Hutchings as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Hutchings' appointment is effective February 11, 2020.

Press Release - MEG Energy announced its preliminary estimates of expected ranges of certain financial and operating data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The company sees production for three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 between 94,000 bbls/d to 95,000 bbls/d and capital expenditures between C$70 million to C$75 million.

Press Release - MEG Energy announced that, subject to market and other conditions, it plans to commence a private offering of US$800 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027. MEG intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, if completed, and cash on hand to (i) redeem in full its US$800 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due January 2023 and (ii) pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development declared the following dividends, payable to shareholders of its common shares at the close of business on the record dates indicated. Dividend Amount per Common Share: 0.02, Record Date: January 31, 2020, Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020, Payment Date: February 14, 2020; Dividend Amount per Common Share: 0.02, Record Date: February 29, 2020, Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020, Payment Date: March 13, 2020; Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.02, Record Date: March 31, 2020; Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020; Payment Date: April 15, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas confirmed that a cash dividend of $0.025 per common share will be paid on February 18, 2020 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is January 30, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources announced that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0285 per common share in respect of January operations will be paid on February 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Petrofac has entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement with SSE Renewables to design, supply and install the HVAC onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen wind farm project. The wind farm will be located 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus and once constructed will be the largest in Scotland.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Trican Well Service announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of the assets and business of Fraction Energy Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Trican to Green Energy Services Inc for consideration of $17.6 million, of which $4 million has been paid by way of a secured vendor take-back loan. The loan is repayable within three years, has terms and covenants consistent with second lien debt, and bears interest at customary second lien rates.

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a three-year contract by the U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) to provide video evidence management services for the Mobile Federal Law Enforcement Enterprise Technology Service (M-FLEETS) program.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The board of directors of ONEOK increased ONEOK's quarterly dividend 2 cents per share to 93.5 cents per share. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.74 per share.

Press Release - Enbridge Gas, owned by Enbridge, is holding a binding open season for up to 1 billion cubic feet (BCF) of peak storage service at the Dawn Hub storage facility starting as early as April 1, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream announced 2020 financial guidance, provided an update regarding its financial strategy, and declared its quarterly common unit distribution for the fourth quarter of 2019. Highlights include: Forecasting 2020 net income of $160 million to $230 million; Forecasting adjusted EBITDA growth in 2020 compared to expected full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA, which is projected to be in line with previously announced adjusted EBITDA guidance, and; Resetting quarterly common unit distribution to $0.1875 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2019, facilitating excess free cash flow generation and enhanced financial flexibility.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes rose after the United States and China signed the first phase of an agreement to end their 18-month trade war, with markets taking on a cautious tone as many thorny issues remained unresolved. European shares paired gains to trade slightly lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose and mainland China's Shanghai composite index ended down. An index which tracks the dollar against six other major currencies fell. The pound edged higher as investors paused the ramping-up of bets on the Bank of England cutting interest rates later this month. Among the main commodities, oil surrendered earlier gains as the International Energy Agency said it expected oil production to outstrip demand. Gold prices were little changed. Data on retail sales, weekly jobless claims; and import and export prices are scheduled for release later in the day.

