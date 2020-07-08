Crude Little Changed Amid Increase in U.S. Coronavirus Infections

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a choppy start, backed by some mild strength in the crude complex while major equity futures seesawed as investors moved to the sidelines in the face of an alarming rise in COVID-19 caseloads across the U.S. and renewed tensions between Washington and Beijing.

WTI crude oil futures inched higher this morning and are currently near session highs, in line with Brent, supported a recent recovery in demand sparked by easing lockdowns which helped to offset industry data showing a build in U.S. crude stockpiles, forecast for U.S. crude output to fall less than anticipated in 2020 added and an increase in U.S. coronavirus infections. Ahead of the official government data later today, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, against expectations for a draw, although gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than expected. The EIA announced that U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 600,000 bpd in 2020, a smaller decline than the 670,000 bpd it previously forecasted, however, the report also showed global oil demand is expected to recover through the end of 2021, predicting demand of 101.1 million bpd by the 4Q’21.

Natural gas futures slipped from a two-month high in the prior session on a forecast small decline in cooling demand next week, a continued drop in LNG exports and a smaller than earlier expected drop in output due to an unplanned pipe work.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron announced that it is partnering with California natural gas retailer Clean Energy Fuels on Adopt-a-Port, an initiative that provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) to reduce emissions.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Total SA's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is operating at about 60% of its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity, said sources familiar with plant operations. The refinery is running at reduced capacity because of the loss of demand during the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Matador Resources announced the Company’s realized net gain on derivatives for the second quarter of 2020. Matador expects to report a realized net gain on derivatives of approximately $44.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. These realized gains include approximately $41.9 million attributable to the Company’s various West Texas Intermediate hedges and approximately $2.2 million attributable to the Company’s Midland-Cushing oil basis swaps for the three months ended June 30, 2020. In addition, Matador expects to report a non-cash, unrealized net loss on derivatives of approximately $132.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

Stifel discontinued coverage on Bonavista Energy.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

SEC filing - On July 7, 2020, Fluor entered into Amendment No. 3 to its existing (i) $1,800,000,000 Amended and Restated Revolving Loan and Letter of Credit Facility Agreement dated as of February 25, 2016 among the Corporation, Fluor B.V., BNP Paribas, as Administrative Agent and an Issuing Lender, Bank of America, N.A., as Syndication Agent, Citibank, N.A. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., as Co-Documentation Agents, and the lenders party thereto and (ii)$1,700,000,000 Amended and Restated Revolving Loan and Letter of Credit Facility Agreement dated as of February 25, 2016 among the Corporation, Fluor B.V., BNP Paribas,as Administrative Agent and an Issuing Lender, Bank of America, N.A., as Syndication Agent, Citibank, N.A. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., as Co-Documentation Agents, and the lenders party thereto (each, a “Current Facility,” and such amendments to each of the Current Facilities, the “Amendments”). The Amendments extend the deadline by which the Corporation is required to deliver to the lenders the Corporation’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31,2019 and the Corporation’s unaudited financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 to no later than September 30, 2020. As of July 7, 2020, the Corporation has no amounts drawn on the revolving loans under the Current Facilities.

Press Release - Fluor announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management selected the company for a position on the multiple award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal (DD&R) of facilities, waste management and program support. As one of nine companies selected, Fluor is eligible to compete for firm-fixed price and cost reimbursement task orders with a maximum ceiling of $3 billion over a 10-year ordering period.

Press Release - KBR announced the successful amendment of its existing Credit Agreement. KBR is pleased to announce the completion of another important and positive step in its capital structure and deployment strategy. Building on its track record of strong earnings and cash generation, the favorable change in its business mix, including the recently announced exit from lump-sum EPC, and improvement in its corporate credit ratings, the Company replaced its $500 million Performance Letter of Credit capacity with Revolving Credit Facility capacity under its existing Credit Agreement. The PLOC to RCF replacement allowed all capacity formerly available under the PLOC to effectively "convert", increasing RCF capacity from $500 million to $1 billion, with no change to RCF rates. Aggregate capacity under the Credit Agreement remains unchanged at $1.795 billion.

Press Release - TechnipFMC has signed a major(1) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC) for the construction of a new Hydrocracking Complex for the Assiut refinery in Egypt. This EPC contract covers new process units such as a Vacuum Distillation Unit, a Diesel Hydrocracking Unit, a Delayed Coker Unit, a Distillate Hydrotreating Unit as well as a Hydrogen Production Facility Unit using TechnipFMC’s steam reforming proprietary technology. The project also includes other process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities. The complex will transform lower-value petroleum products from Assiut Oil Refining Company’s (ASORC) nearby refinery into approximately 2.8 million tons per year of cleaner products, such as Euro 5 diesel.

DRILLERS

Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich and Payne to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

REFINERS

Morgan Stanley downgraded HollyFrontier to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N plans to finish a multi-unit overhaul in late July at its 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations. Marathon shut the 225,000-bpd Pipestill 3B crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday to begin connecting to it the units shut for the overhaul.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

SEC filing - On July 3, 2020, Enable GP, LLC, the general partner of Enable Midstream Partners, LP, was notified by CenterPoint Energy Midstream, Inc. that John W. Somerhalder II has stepped down as chairman and a member of the board of directors of Enable GP. CenterPoint Midstream owns a 50% governance interest and a 40% economic interest in Enable GP and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.. Enable GP was also notified that CenterPoint Midstream intends to designate a replacement for Mr. Somerhalder as a director and the related chairmanship at a later date. Mr. Somerhalder stepped down in connection with his resignation as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of CenterPoint Energy, following CenterPoint Energy’s appointment of a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Somerhalder’s departure from the Board is not due to any disagreement with Enable GP or the Partnership.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures wobbled in choppy trading and global share markets faltered, as surging coronavirus infections threatened a recovery in the global economy. Gold prices breached $1,800 an ounce for the first time since 2011 as mounting fears over the fast spread of the coronavirus sent investors scurrying for safe havens and the dollar edged higher. U.S. crude futures were slightly lower on demand concerns. Consumer credit data for May is scheduled for release later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.