Crude Little Changed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by some mild strength in the crude complex while major equity futures surrendered further on news that reported cases of coronavirus infections and deaths continued climbing outside of China and countries including the U.S. issued travel warnings. In sector news, earnings season picked up today with a handful of producers and services reporting mixed results.

WTI crude oil futures broke into positive territory in early trading, outpacing Brent, rebounding from yesterday’s significant selloff on comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister who said he was confident that OPEC+ would respond responsibly to the spread of the coronavirus. He also said Saudi Arabia and Russia would continue to engage regarding oil policy. Fears of the pandemic however continued to weigh on futures.

Natural gas popped nearly 1% this morning, aided by reports of lower supply overnight alongside a pickup in demand. Near term forecast are also calling for slightly colder weather than previously expected in parts of the country that should also spur demand

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Norway's Equinor has abandoned plans to explore for oil in the deep waters off Australia's south coast, saying it was not "commercially competitive", following in peers' footsteps in a move hailed as a big win by green campaigners. Equinor's decision, announced on February 25, comes after Chevron, BP and Karoon Energy all walked away from promising exploration acreage in the Great Australian Bight, which industry consultants Wood Mackenzie have estimated could hold 1.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Reuters - Oil Search is pressing to revive talks between Exxon Mobil and the Papua New Guinea government over a $13 billion plan to double the country's natural gas exports, the company's new boss said on Tuesday. Oil Search's new Chief Executive Officer Keiran Wulff said he hoped negotiations could resume "within weeks" between its partner Exxon and the state. The government ditched talks in January with Exxon on terms for developing the P'nyang gas field to feed an expansion of Exxon's PNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, amid a push to reap more benefits from resources projects for the impoverished South Pacific nation.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Saudi Aramco and McDermott have reached a significant milestone with McDermott breaking ground on its new fabrication facility within the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia. The overall site which is being developed by Saudi Aramco is expected to be the largest maritime industries complex in the Kingdom and the Middle East region in terms of production, capacity and scale.

U.S. E&PS

Keybanc Capital Markets upgraded Apache to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Sector Weight’.

Press Release - WaterBridge Holdings LLC announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Southern Delaware Basin produced water infrastructure of Centennial Resource Production, LLC, a subsidiary of Centennial Resource Development. Contemporaneous with closing, WaterBridge and Centennial will enter into a 15-year produced water management agreement at market rates for Centennial's operated acreage within an extensive area of mutual interest. The transaction is valued at $225 million, consisting of $150 million in upfront cash and an additional $75 million payable to Centennial over a three-year period based on Centennial achieving certain incentive thresholds. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in March 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Centennial Resource Development announced 2019 financial and operational results and 2020 operational plans and targets. Centennial reported 2019 net income of $15.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $199.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior year. For the fourth quarter, net income was $9.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $31.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Fourth quarter crude oil production increased 7% to 45,031 barrels of oil per day compared to the prior quarter. For the full year 2019, average daily oil and total equivalent production volumes increased to 42,692 Bbls/d and 76,072 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 23% and 25% compared to 2018, respectively. The Centennial Board of Directors announced Sean R. Smith, current Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2020. Mr. Smith has been appointed in connection with the planned retirement of Mark G. Papa, who has served as Centennial’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2016. At that time, Mr. Smith is also expected to be appointed to the Board.

Press Release - Denbury Resources Inc. today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial and operating results, along with its 2020 capital budget and currently estimated 2020 production. Delivered net income of $23 million for 4Q 2019 and $217 million for full-year 2019. Adjusted net income (1) (a non-GAAP measure) of $47 million for 4Q 2019 and $192 million for 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX (1) (a non-GAAP measure) of $155 million for 4Q 2019 and $607 million for 2019. Generated $165 million of free cash flow (1) (a non-GAAP measure) in 2019. Invested $237 million of development capital in 2019, below the low end of $240 million to $260 million capital budget range. Reduced debt principal by $250 million in 2019 and ended the year with no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s bank credit facility. Improved leverage ratio to 3.7x at year-end 2019, compared to 4.2x at year-end 2018.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 production and capital spending, its year-end 2019 proved reserves and the Company’s earnings release schedule. The Company reported fourth quarter 2019 average net production of 623.4 MMcfe per day and reported full year 2019 average net production of 547.8 MMcfe per day. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s production mix was 78% natural gas, 13% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and 9% oil, while the production mix for the full year 2019 was 77% natural gas, 14% NGLs and 9% oil. Full year 2019 capital spending of approximately $361 million1, within the Company’s most recent guidance range of $345-$370 million and 7% below the midpoint of the Company’s initial guidance range for the year of $375 - $400 million. Year-End 2019 proved developed reserves increased by 33%2 to 1,494 Bcfe, based upon SEC pricing, and by 34%2 to 1,506 Bcfe, based upon December 31, 2019 strip pricing, over year-end 2018. The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operational results after the market close on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Monday) Press Release – Apergy Corporation reported full year 2019 revenue of $1.1 billion and net income attributable to Apergy of $52.2 million. Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy was $77.1 million. Full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $251.2 million. Income before income taxes margin was 5.2%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.2%. Net cash provided by operating activities was $155.9 million and free cash flow was $116.1 million for the full year.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Black Hills announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 1,222,942 shares of its common stock at $81.77 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, in an underwritten registered transaction. BMO Capital Markets will act as sole book-runner for the offering. The transaction is expected to close on or about Feb. 27, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced the expiration of the previously announced offer by Calfrac Holdings LP, a Delaware limited partnership which is indirectly wholly-owned by Calfrac, to exchange newly issued 10.875% Second Lien Secured Notes due 2026 for validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) 8.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 of Calfrac Holdings. This offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 24, 2020.

Press Release - Frank’s International N.V. today reported financial and operational results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Revenue for the quarter totaled $139.4 million, holding steady from the prior quarter despite declines principally in the U.S. onshore market. The Tubulars segment did see significant improvement in customer deliveries. Revenue declined 4% from the prior year quarter largely as a result of U.S. onshore market declines. Net loss of $168.1 million for the fourth quarter period compared to a loss of $23.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter loss was significantly impacted by a $111.1 million non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill in the Cementing Equipment segment, as well as $43.9 million of severance and other charges, net of tax, primarily related to fixed asset impairments and employee separation costs. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter was $13.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $14.7 million was negatively impacted by approximately $1.3 million in receivable reserves predominately associated with one customer currently in liquidation. Free cash flow generation of $8.6 million during the quarter resulted in a year end cash and cash equivalents balance of $195.4 million.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Halliburton announced that Pertamina deployed all of their petro-technical applications on the iEnergy cloud, a hybrid cloud offering from Landmark, a Halliburton business line, which manages operators’ E&P applications. The iEnergy cloud helps reduce corporate infrastructure costs and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of integrating, managing and supporting well data across the company’s units and subsidiaries.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions reported net income of $7.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss of $13.7 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the same period in 2018 and net income of $31.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $33.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $66.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the full year 2019, Helix reported net income of $57.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $28.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $180.1 million in 2019 compared to $161.7 million in 2018.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Oceaneering International reported a net loss of $263 million, or $(2.66) per share, on revenue of $561 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income was $2.5 million, or $0.03 per share, reflecting the impact of $255 million of pre-tax adjustments, primarily $240 million associated with asset impairments, write-downs and write-offs recognized during the quarter. During the prior quarter ended September 30, 2019, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $25.5 million, or $(0.26) per share, on revenue of $498 million, and an adjusted net loss of $29.7 million, or $(0.30) per share. For the full year 2019, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $348 million, or $(3.52) per share, on revenue of $2 billion. Adjusted net loss was $83 million, or $(0.84) per share, reflecting the impact of $258 million of pre-tax adjustments, primarily $240 million associated with asset impairments, write-downs and write-offs recognized during the year. This compared to 2018 net loss of $212 million, or $(2.16) per share, on revenue of $1.9 billion, and adjusted net loss of $69.7 million, or $(0.71) per share.

Press Release - Petrofac reported results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The company reported business performance net profit down 22% to US$276 million. The company reported net profit of US$73 million (2018: US$64 million) was negatively impacted by exceptional items and certain re-measurements of US$203 million (2018: US$289 million), of which approximately US$172 million were non-cash items. Net cash was US$15 million at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: US$90 million net cash), reflecting better than expected working capital inflows at the period end. The Group's dividend policy targets a dividend cover over the long term of between 2.0x and 3.0x business performance net profit. In line with this policy, the Board is proposing a final dividend of 25.3 cents per share (2018: 25.3 cents). The final dividend will be paid on 22 May 2020 to eligible shareholders on the register at 24 April 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Secure Energy Services announced its operational and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, highlighted by 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $180.2 million, or $1.13 per basic share. Successful project execution and strategic acquisitions over the past several years contributing recurring cash flows generated from production-related activities helped offset the impact of continued reduced oil and gas drilling and completion activity in 2019. Midstream Infrastructure division revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) decreased 11% to $94.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from the 2018 comparative period. Oil purchase and resale revenue in the Midstream Infrastructure division increased 22% to $596.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from the 2018 comparative period. Environmental Solutions division revenue decreased 29% to $20.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from the 2018 comparative period. Technical Solutions division revenue decreased 19% to $47.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from the 2018 comparative period due to lower drilling and completion activity in the WCSB.

Reuters - U.S. shale oil output growth will slow to 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day in 2020 and to 200,000 bpd in 2021, the chief executive of U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger said on Tuesday. "Next year it will be 200,000 barrels per day," Olivier Le Peuch told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh, adding that was his estimate for now.

Press Release - U.S. Silica Holdings announced a net loss of $292.9 million, or $3.99 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with a net loss of $256.1 million, or $3.44 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by $363.7 million or $3.76 per share in impairment expenses, $1.3 million or $0.01 per share in costs related to plant startup and expansion expenses, $16.3 million or $0.17 per share related to merger and acquisition expenses, $2.1 million or $0.02 per share in facility closure costs and $3.9 million or $0.04 per share in other adjustments, partially offset by a net $52.3 million or $0.54 per share customer shortfall penalty, resulting in adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of a loss of $0.53 per basic and diluted share.

REFINERS

Press Release - Darling Ingredients announced that its joint venture with Valero Energy, Diamond Green Diesel, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with IMTT. The agreement will allow DGD access and use of the St. Rose IMTT Terminal as a logistics hub for DGD's existing and expanding renewable diesel facility located in Norco, LA. IMTT will, pursuant to the agreement, construct two 5-mile long pipelines connecting its St. Rose, LA terminal with the DGD Norco, LA renewable diesel facility. IMTT will also repurpose approximately 790,000 barrels of existing storage capacity from heavy and residual petroleum service to storage of renewable diesel feedstock and finished product as a part of the project. The pipeline build and the storage capacity transition are expected to be in service prior to the end of 2021, coinciding with the anticipated startup of DGD's current 400-million-gallon expansion project.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Cheniere Energy reported fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The company reported net income of $939 million, or $3.70 per share—basic and $3.34 per share—diluted, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $67 million, or $0.26 per share (basic and diluted), for the comparable 2018 period. Net income increased during the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the comparable 2018 period. Cheniere reported net income of $648 million, or $2.53 per share—basic and $2.51 per share—diluted for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $471 million, or $1.92 per share—basic and $1.90 per share—diluted, for the comparable 2018 period. Net income increased during the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the comparable 2018 period.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced its financial and operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Financial highlights include Distributable cash flow from combined operations of $76 million in the fourth quarter contributed to 2019 full year performance of $309 million, a $27 million or 9% increase over full year 2018. Infrastructure segment profit of $86 million in the fourth quarter contributed to 2019 full year performance of $314 million before a $15 million future remediation provision recorded in the second quarter, a $31 million or 11% increase over full year 2018, primarily due to additional tankage in service at Hardisty, the expansion of the HURC Facility, the expansion of the Moose Jaw Facility and the Viking Pipeline entering service. Marketing segment profit of $46 million in the fourth quarter contributed to 2019 full year performance of $195 million, a $8 million decrease over full year 2018, due to lower margins in the Refined Products business. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(2) of $126 million in the fourth quarter contributed to 2019 full year performance of $459 million, a $2 million increase over full year 2018.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share, an increase of $0.01 per common share, which will be payable on April 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson’s dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

(Late Monday) Press Release – ONEOK announced higher fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results, compared with the same periods in 2018, and announced 2020 financial guidance and a 2021 outlook. ONEOK's net income increased 9% in the fourth quarter 2019 and 11% for the full year 2019, compared with the same periods in 2018. Higher 2019 results were driven primarily by natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas volume growth, higher average fee rates in the natural gas liquids and natural gas gathering and processing segments and increased transportation services in the natural gas pipelines segment, compared with the full year 2018.

J.P. Morgan downgraded MPLX to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher, following a plunge in major indexes in the previous session on fears about the spreading coronavirus. European shares were lower as virus fears continued to weigh, while Asia ended mixed. The dollar weakened pressured by Fed rate cut expectations. Oil fell for the third day and gold retreated from a more than seven-year high. Consumer confidence data is scheduled for release. Salesforce is expected to release results after markets close.

