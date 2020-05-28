Crude Little Changed Ahead of Weekly Inventory Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed, with higher broader index futures counterbalancing further weakness in crude oil prices. S&P 500 futures are higher by about 0.2%, while crude oil futures are off by approximately 1% or less.

Oil prices are trading slightly below the breakeven ahead of weekly inventory data. Prices fell after U.S. industry data showed a surprise steep build in crude oil inventories, dampening hopes of a smooth recovery in demand as some countries ease coronavirus lockdowns. The decline in oil benchmarks extended losses on Wednesday over uncertainty about Russia's commitment to deep output cuts ahead of a June 9 meeting of OPEC and its allies. "The rise in API inventories was very much unexpected and means this evening's EIA crude inventories will be monitored closely. That appears to be weighing on sentiment in Asia," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. Data from API showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 8.7 million barrels in the week to May 22, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.9 million barrels.

Natural gas futures were little changed as the market awaited direction from inventory data expected to show a bigger-than-usual weekly storage build. Analysts said utilities likely injected 107 bcf of gas into storage during the week ended May 22. That compares with an increase of 110 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 93 bcf for the period. If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 2.610 tcf, 19.2% above the five-year average of 2.189 tcf for this time of year.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said in a statement on Wednesday it has begun taking steps to allow other companies to access its natural gas processing plants. Petrobras, as the company is known, said that, after the new model is in place, other natural gas producers will not need to sell its gas to the company to have it processed, and will be able to pay for processing capacity.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Apache announced it has elected to list its common stock solely on the Nasdaq Stock Market beginning June 9, 2020. The company will discontinue listing its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange and the Chicago Stock Exchange after the market closes on June 8, 2020. Additionally, the company will discontinue listing its 7.75% notes due 2029 from the New York Stock Exchange on the same date, and such notes will no longer be listed on any national securities exchange.

MKM Partners initiated coverage of Callon Petroleum with a ‘Buy’ rating.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ConocoPhillips announced the completion of the sale of its subsidiaries that hold its Australia-West assets and operations to Santos. The total consideration for the sale is unchanged; however, in connection with the closing, ConocoPhillips and Santos agreed to restructure the payments such that $125 million of the originally announced $1.39 billion upfront cash payment would be allocated toward a payment due upon final investment decision of the proposed Barossa development project. This brings the total due to ConocoPhillips upon a final investment decision to $200 million. Based on an effective date of Jan. 1, 2019, customary closing adjustments and the increased allocation to the final investment decision payment, the company has received net cash proceeds of approximately $765 million in the current quarter. Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Ovintiv announced that Peter A. Dea will succeed Clayton H. Woitas, 71, as its chairman of the board. Ovintiv President Michael McAllister also announced plans to retire after 20 years with the Company and nearly 40 years in the industry. Both changes are effective June 30, 2020.

Press Release - SM Energy announced that it has extended the expiration of its previously announced offers to all Eligible Holders to exchange any and all of its outstanding notes for newly issued senior secured notes, in each case upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated April 29, 2020, as supplemented by Supplement No. 1 to the Offering Memorandum, dated May 5, 2020. The Company has extended the expiration of the Exchange Offers from 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of May 27, 2020 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 29, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - NuVista Energy announced that its bank syndicated credit facility limit has been redetermined at $475 million. This compares to the prior limit of $550 million. NuVista expects to have more than adequate liquidity for the remainder of 2020, as the Company plans to spend less than anticipated adjusted funds flow for the remainder of the year. As noted previously, NuVista has the productive capacity to manage production approximately flat to first quarter levels, 50,000 to 52,000 Boe/d, for the remainder of 2020. However, the uncertainty around oil prices and curtailment makes it difficult to predict its planned level of production through the second and perhaps third quarters. As a result, NuVista withdrew its production guidance for 2020. The company looks forward to providing production guidance when markets have stabilized. As part of this redetermination, NuVista requested and received approval to amend its future annual and semi-annual redetermination dates to May and November respectively, from the prior dates of April and October respectively.

Press Release - ION Geophysical announced the first successful digital switchover from manual operations to Marlin SmartPort optimization software for the initial project at Montrose Port Authority in Scotland with support from Scottish Enterprise. The migration to ION's digital solution took place as the UK moved to sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic and Marlin SmartPort supported business continuity and remote working. ION aims to provide better real-time visibility of operations to transform the efficiency, safety and sustainability of ports and harbors globally.

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded an energy efficiency opportunities study at Gladstone LNG (GLNG) by Santos Ltd., a leading energy group in Australia. Building on KBR's strong and successful portfolio within the LNG sector, the study seeks to explore opportunities to improve the overall energy efficiency of the plant and reduce CO2 emissions associated with the GLNG liquefaction facility. KBR will assist GLNG in identifying and screening potential modifications to enhance the operational facility through improvements of thermal efficiency while also accounting for the associated reduction in carbon emissions.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Newpark Resources announced that the Company's Board of Directors has adopted a limited duration stockholder rights agreement, which expires on May 1, 2021. This action reflects a response to the significant decline in the market price of the Company's common stock following the sharp decline in oil prices and its negative impact on the demand for our products and services, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Directors does not believe the current trading price of the Company's common stock is reflective of the Company's long-term value. The Rights Plan is designed to ensure that all of the Company's stockholders receive fair and equal treatment in the event of any proposed takeover of the Company and to guard against abusive tactics to gain control of the Company without paying all stockholders a premium for that control. The rights are intended to enable all of the Company's stockholders to realize the long-term value of their investment in the Company. The Rights Plan will not prevent a takeover, but should encourage any party seeking to acquire the Company to negotiate with the Board prior to attempting a takeover.

Press Release - Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services division (EPS) has secured a further six-month contract extension with Basra Oil Company (BOC) for its long-standing Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project (ICOEEP). The confirmation of the contract extension is recognition of Petrofac's successful seven-and-a-half-year track record of safe and efficient delivery and ability to sustain and improve export levels as incumbent operations and maintenance service provider. The facility, which is one of the largest export terminals in the Gulf and handles around 50% of Iraq's crude oil exports, is located 60 km offshore the Al Fao Peninsula in Southern Iraq. It comprises a central metering and manifold platform and four Single Point Moorings which facilitate oil export onto awaiting crude carrier tankers. In addition, Petrofac is responsible for almost 300 km of subsea pipelines, 1800 metres of subsea and floating hose infrastructure and a marine spread comprising 14 vessels.

Futures for the S&P 500 were slightly higher, as investors weighed hopes of an economic recovery against underlying tensions between the United States and China. Optimism over businesses reopening supported European shares. Japan's Nikkei jumped, with investors snatching up deeply discounted stocks such as financials, while Hong Kong shares erased early gains. In currency markets, the euro was steady and an index tracking the dollar against major currencies was slightly lower. Gold rebounded as investors sought safe-haven assets.

