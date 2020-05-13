Crude Little Changed After Extension of OPEC+ Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are continuing to trade in a mixed fashion as earnings reports wind down and as oil takes a breather from recent gains. Meanwhile broader index futures are rallying from the previous session’s declines. Traders will be looking for clarity on future Federal Reserve actions when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on current economic issues at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices are moderately lower on profit-taking from yesterday’s 6% surge which was linked to extension of OPEC+ output cuts as well as continuous declines in US gasoline stockpiles as reported by the API data. Furthermore, the inventory report also reported the first crude draw in Cushing in ten weeks. Meanwhile, 23 states have begun to open, making up ~40% of US gasoline demand. On the bearish side, however, inventors continued to wonder about demand after the IEA said that it may take more than a year, and perhaps several, for oil demand to recover to what it was before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Natural gas prices are down slightly after yesterday’s 6% losses ahead of another triple digit build expected in storage and on declining LNG feed gas flows.

Reuters - British investor Legal & General said on Wednesday it would vote against re-electing the chair of Exxon Mobil at a shareholder meeting on May 27, saying the U.S. oil giant had not done enough to tackle climate change. Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), which has $1.5 trillion under management and owns about 0.5% of Exxon or shares worth about $1 billion, said the U.S. company had not disclosed its full greenhouse gas emissions and had failed to set company-wide emissions reduction targets.

Press Release - XTO Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, announced that it has extended the offering period of its previously announced tender offer to purchase all outstanding units of beneficial interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust at a price of $0.20 per Unit, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to any withholding of taxes.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil began restarting on Tuesday, May 12, the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said. The 120,000-bpd FCC and a 75,000-bpd reformer were shut on Monday, May 11, by a power outage that hit several units on the north side of the refinery, the sources said.

Press Release - David R. Macosko, Senior Vice President, Accounting and principal accounting officer of HighPoint Resources, will be leaving the Company effective as of May 22, 2020. Mr. Macosko's separation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company. On the Effective Date, William M. Crawford, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer, will serve as the Company's principal accounting officer.

RBC upgraded Kosmos Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Underperform’.

Press Release - SM Energy announced that it has extended the date by which early tenders must be received for its previously announced offers to all Eligible Holders to exchange any and all of its outstanding notes for newly issued senior secured notes, in each case upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated April 29, 2020, as supplemented by Supplement No. 1 to the Offering Memorandum, dated May 5, 2020. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 12, 2020, approximately $243.5 million of Old Notes had been tendered in the Exchange Offers. Accordingly, based on results to date, approximately $307.2 million principal amount of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes would be outstanding upon closing of the Exchange Offers, including $172.5 million principal amount of our outstanding 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2021. The Company also announced it has extended the Early Tender Time for each Exchange Offer to be the Expiration Time. Therefore, the deadline for tendering Old Notes in order to receive the consideration has been extended from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 12, 2020 to 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of May 27, 2020.

Press Release - Paramount Resources announced first quarter 2020 results. Sales volumes averaged 70,022 Boe/d (38 percent liquids) in the first quarter of 2020. Production in the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by three separate outages (two unscheduled, one scheduled) at a third-party processing facility in the Wapiti area. This amounted to approximately one full month of downtime or the equivalent of approximately 4,300 Boe/d of high netback production for the quarter. Severe cold weather in January also impacted production in both the Grande Prairie and Kaybob Regions. Production in the Central and Other Region was approximately 6,200 Boe/d lower in the first quarter as a result of the sale of certain assets in the fourth quarter of 2019. Paramount's netback was $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $114.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 mainly due to lower commodity prices and production. Cash from operating activities was $30.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted funds flow was $33.5 million or $0.25 per share. In addition, Paramount has revised its 2020 capital guidance to $165 million. This revised guidance reflects expected cost reductions at planned activity levels generally unchanged from the low end of previous capital guidance of $185 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. The unprecedented global pandemic which disrupted world energy demand, in combination with an untimely market share price war amongst certain OPEC+ members, led to severe commodity price volatility in the quarter. Peyto’s industry leading costs structure allowed it to preserve a 55% Operating Margin however both Profit Margin, Return on Capital (0%) and Return on Equity (2%) were eroded due to a further 30% drop in realized commodity prices. Highlights for the quarter included: Funds from operations of $0.33/share. Generated $55 million in Funds from operations in Q1 2020, down from $103 million in Q1 2019 due to lower commodity prices and lower production levels.

Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to ‘Sector Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded a Master Service Agreement and Feasibility Study by JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, a leading integrated energy, resources and materials group in Japan. Building on KBR's strong and successful portfolio in this area, the study will assess options for Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS), alongside blue hydrogen production relating to oil and gas fields in South East Asia, a region where JX Nippon continues to expand on its global track record of CCS/CCUS projects. KBR will provide technical consultancy services in relation to developing concepts and technology recommendations for the capture of CO2, reinjection, and production of blue (i.e. carbon free) hydrogen. This project will be led primarily from KBR's consulting hub in Singapore, leveraging on the specialist skills of its wider strategic and advisory consulting and engineering groups. This includes a world leading cryogenic hydrogen team which works with NASA extensively on the storage, training and safe handling of hydrogen at extreme temperatures.

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Delek US Holdings to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced its 2020 first quarter financial results. Keyera had a strong start to the year, reporting record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $327 million in the first quarter (Q1 2019 – $164 million), record distributable cash flow of $253 million or $1.16 per share (Q1 2019 – $108 million or $0.75 per share) and net earnings of $86 million or $0.39 per share (Q1 2019 – $35 million or $0.17 per share). Keyera maintains its strong financial position, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.2x as of March 31, 2020, a conservative year to date payout ratio of 42%, two investment grade corporate credit ratings, access to a $1.5 billion line of credit ($70 million drawn as of March 31, 2020), and minimal long-term debt maturities over the next five years. Keyera now expects to invest growth capital of between $475 million and $525 million in 2020. (Previously, Keyera expected to invest between $700 million and $800 million.) With a reduced capital program, Keyera suspended both the regular and premium components of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Keyera's capital projects remain on budget and are progressing well. All major projects under construction are expected to be operational in the second half of this year, including the second phase of the Wapiti gas plant, the Pipestone gas plant, and the Wildhorse crude oil storage and blending terminal in Cushing, Oklahoma.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced a cash dividend for May 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is May 21, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

U.S. stock index futures were higher, while the dollar and gold were little changed, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, which will cover economic issues and may offer hints on whether negative rates are a viable policy option. European shares fell on persisting concerns around a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases. A rally in healthcare stocks boosted Chinese shares, while shares in Hong Kong and Japan closed lower. Oil prices pared losses, after falling earlier on demand concerns. Producer Price Index is scheduled to be released later in the day.

