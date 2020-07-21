Crude Jumps on Vaccine News, EU Stimulus Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength across the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which rose on hopes for more domestic stimulus measures, reports of a new EU recovery plan, better than expected earnings, positive COVID-19 trends in California and uplifting vaccine reports. President Trump and congressional Democrats are set to discuss the next steps in boosting the economy today, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill. The meeting comes on the tails of European Union leaders agreeing on a massive $859 billion coronavirus relief program overnight.

WTI crude oil futures jumped over 2.7% this morning and is trending in line with Brent, helped by positive news about vaccine trials, a European Union stimulus deal and expectations of another stimulus package in the U.S. The recent string of gains has helped take prices back to levels last seen when an oil price war erupted in early March between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Natural gas futures inched off yesterday’s drop and are currently up ~1% in early trading, supported by strength in the broader markets and weather forecasts calling for above average demand. The supported is capped by reports showing a small rise in output and as stockpiles remain about 16% over the five-year average.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petrobras said it has obtained a favorable and definitive court ruling related to PIS/Cofins tax contributions to be recovered as of October 2001.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Engie Brasil, the Brazilian subsidiary of France's Engie SA said it has agreed a deal with state-owned oil giant Petrobras to buy the remaining 10% stake in the natural gas pipeline company TAG.

Reuters - UAE's Arabtec said target engineering awarded contract worth around SAR 200 million by Saudi Aramco.

Reuters - Gazprom Neft said it had signed an agreement with Shell to establish a joint venture to develop a large-scale hydrocarbon cluster on the Gydan peninsula in Siberia. The deal is scheduled to close in 2020, Gazprom Neft said, after which both partners will have a 50% share in the venture.

U.S. E&PS

Citi initiated coverage of Comstock Resources with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Piper Sandler upgraded Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy and Parsley Energyto ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Noble Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Noble Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Penn Virginia announced an operational update and timing of its second-quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call. Estimated production for the second quarter of 2020 were between 18,500 – 18,900 barrels of oil per day and between 24,100 – 24,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its realized oil price for the second quarter of 2020 were approximately $23.97 per barrel and $50.37 per barrel including hedge settlements.

CANADIAN E&PS

BMO upgraded Seven Generations Energy to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ATB Capital Markets upgraded Halliburton to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Underperform’.

BofA upgraded Halliburton to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

DRILLERS

Press Release – Seadrll Reached agreement with Term Loan B lenders that removes the potential for an event default related to non-payment of interest at the end of the grace period that expired 30-July and provides the company with the flexibility to address its 2020 debt maturities by paying down c.$230M in secured bank debt (the Amendment)..

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Monday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.09375 per common unit for the second quarter of 2020, which is unchanged from the first quarter 2020 distribution. The second quarter 2020 cash distribution will be paid on August 13, 2020, to unitholders of record on July 31, 2020.

BofA upgraded Plans All American to ‘Buy’ from ‘Underperform’.

(Late Monday) Press Release - On July 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners announced that it had elected not to make an approximately $49 million interest payment due and payable on June 30, 2020 under its Term Loan B and enter into a 30-day grace period expiring on July 30, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures climbed on hopes of more domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. European shares rallied after EU leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive the bloc's economies. Japan’s Nikkei rose as signs of progress in developing a vaccine boosted investor confidence. The dollar was little changed against rival currencies, while gold edged higher. Oil prices were in the green. Texas Instruments and United Airlines are scheduled to report earnings after markets close.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

