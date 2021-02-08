Crude Jumps on Stimulus Expectations, Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for another higher start this morning, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and US stock index futures which rose amid optimism toward more Covid stimulus. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress on Sunday to pass President Joe Biden’s stimulus plan, saying if it does the U.S. could return to full employment by 2022. Meanwhile, investors will be focusing on a busy week of corporate earnings.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are up in early trading, adding to last week’s strength on supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further U.S. economic stimulus measures which should boost demand. Both contracts are at their highest levels since January 2020. A weaker dollar against most currencies also supported commodities, with dollar-denominated commodities becoming more affordable to holders of other currencies. Meanwhile, stronger crude prices are encouraging U.S. producers to increase output. Late Friday Bloomberg reported China-bound crude tankers have risen to a 6-month high.

Natural gas futures are up 2.2% to $2.926, as LNG feedgas flows over the weekend ran at/near year-to-date highs. Production today is expected to fall to year-to-date lows while forecasts for the coming two weeks remain cold.

US INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners announced the Partnership has received a non-binding proposal from Chevron to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil said it had reduced crude output levels at the Liza Destiny floating platform off Guyana's coast after a gas compressor failed.

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP and Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG have been selected together as the preferred bidder for two major leases in the UK's offshore wind leasing round, the London-listed company said.

Reuters - BP and Oxbotica completed industry-first autonomous vehicle trial at German refinery. The announcement followed the recent $13m equity investment in Oxbotica by BP Ventures.

Reuters - RWE, BP and Total are among the winners in Britain's first major auction of offshore wind farm leases in more than a decade, the Crown Estate said.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said it will increase on Tuesday diesel prices by 0.13 real, gasoline by 0.17 real, the company said in a note on Monday.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said it had concluded the sale of its Landulpho Alves refinery with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital for $1.65 billion, subject to regulatory approval.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro has begun the non-binding phase of the sale of its stake in its TSB and TBG pipeline units, the latter of which connects Brazil to Bolivia, it said in a securities filing.

Reuters - Brazil's Raizen, the joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Cosan, has reached an agreement to buy Biosev SA, the sugar unit controlled by Louis Dreyfus, in a cash and stock deal, the companies said.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell and Eneco, owned by Mitsubishi, will provide Amazon.com European facilities with electricity from an offshore wind farm, they said.

Reuters - A unit of oil major Royal Dutch Shell said it has agreed to supply Amazon.com with renewable energy, which will help the U.S. online retailer power its business completely using clean energy by 2025, five years before its target.

Press Release - A 50/50 joint venture between Macquarie’s Green Investment Group and Total has been successful in securing rights to a seabed lease in the Eastern Regions zone in the Crown Estate’s Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4. The project, which will be located off the UK’s East Anglian coast, could deliver up to 1.5 gigawatts of renewable electricity and represents a significant early stage investment in the UK offshore wind sector for both companies.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced the closing of the previously announced divestiture of its North Park Basin assets in Colorado for $47 million in cash, subject to customary effective-date adjustments.

Morgan Stanley resumed coverage in Pioneer Natural Resources with ‘Equal-weight’

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Paramount Resources reported that fourth quarter 2020 sales volumes averaged approximately 73,000 Boe/d (42 percent liquids), ahead of guidance of 70,000 Boe/d to 72,000 Boe/d. December 2020 sales volumes averaged approximately 78,000 Boe/d (43 percent liquids). Paramount also announced $80 million of non-core asset dispositions pursuant to three transactions, two of which have recently closed and with the third expected to close in February. The estimated impact to 2021 working interest production is approximately 2,600 Boe/d (95 percent natural gas). Combined, 2020 netbacks from these properties totaled approximately $10 million. The proceeds from the dispositions will be used to reduce amounts drawn on the Company's $1.0 billion senior secured revolving credit facility. Pro forma the dispositions and the $35 million senior unsecured convertible debenture financing completed in January, credit facility drawings were approximately $700 million as at December 31, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

BofA downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services to ‘Sell’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners announced the Partnership has received a non-binding proposal from Chevron to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates.

JPMorgan upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners to ‘Equal-Weight’.

Wells Fargo downgraded MPLX to ‘Equal-weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures hit record highs on hopes of a quicker economic recovery as investors were optimistic of a massive pandemic-relief package. European stocks advanced, helped by gains in technology stocks. Asian equities were higher on easing virus worries as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally. The dollar strengthened, while gold prices edged up. Oil prices gained, boosted by supply cuts among key producers.

