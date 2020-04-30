Crude Jumps on Signs of a Rise in Fuel Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a mixed to higher start, adding to yesterday’s strong gains on the backs of higher oil futures and despite weakness in the broader equity futures which lost about half a percent this morning as investors weighed corporate results, more dismal economic data and the latest virus news. News flow and earnings across the sector continued to pick up, with results from several E&Ps, services, and offshore drillers, along with news that Royal Dutch Shell is reducing its dividend, several companies storing approximately 23 million barrels of oil in the SPR, and Norway reducing its oil production.

Oil prices jumped on Thursday, lifted by signs the U.S. crude glut is not growing as quickly as expected and indications of a rise in fuel demand, which has been crushed by the Coronavirus. U.S. crude inventories grew by 9 million barrels last week to 527.6 million barrels, EIA data showed, well below the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts polled by Reuters had expected. U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.7 million barrels from record highs the previous week, with a slight rise in fuel demand offsetting a rebound in refinery output. "If we see a continuation of this trend in the coming weeks, it could suggest the worst might be behind the oil market," ING's head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said.

Natural gas futures are lower by a penny ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 71 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable June 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on June 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 13, 2020. This second quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2020.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR said that BP, which leads a number of big energy projects in the former Soviet country, will cut its oil production by 76,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May-June. SOCAR itself plans to cut production by 17,000 bpd over the same period, part of the global deal to reduce oil production.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BP to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell reported 1Q20 unaudited results. CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $2.9 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as lower sales volumes, compared with the first quarter 2019. This was partly offset by favourable movements in deferred tax positions and lower operating expenses. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements was $7.4 billion, reflecting lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity derivatives and lower tax payments, compared with the first quarter 2019. Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.5 billion. During the quarter, Shell completed another tranche of the share buyback programme. Since the launch of the programme, Shell has bought back almost $16 billion in shares for cancellation. As a result of COVID-19, there is significant uncertainty in the expected macroeconomic conditions with an expected negative impact on demand for oil, gas and related products. Furthermore, recent global developments and uncertainty in oil supply have caused further volatility in commodity markets. The second quarter 2020 outlook provides ranges for operational and financial metrics based on current expectations, but these are subject to change in the light of current evolving market conditions. Due to demand or regulatory requirements and/or constraints in infrastructure, Shell may need to take measures to curtail or reduce oil and/or gas production, LNG liquefaction as well as utilisation of refining and chemicals plants and similarly sales volumes could be impacted. These measures would likely have negative impacts on Shell's operational and financial metrics.

Press Release - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2020 of US$ 0.16 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, reduced from the US$ 0.47 dividend for the same quarter last year. The pace and scale of the societal impact of COVID19 and the resulting deterioration in the macroeconomic and commodity price outlook is unprecedented. The duration of these impacts remains unclear with the expectation that the weaker conditions will likely extend beyond 2020. In response, Shell has taken decisive actions to reduce our spending and position our businesses to compete in the current lower commodity price environment and uncertain demand outlook. The Board of Royal Dutch Shell has taken the decision to reset its dividend to provide financial resilience and further flexibility to manage the uncertainty. Shell is taking the steps necessary to ensure that we are well-positioned for the eventual economic recovery.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cenovus Energy announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2020, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2020 were elected as Directors. Cenovus welcomes Keith M. Casey to its Board of Directors. Mr. Casey is Chief Executive Officer of Tatanka Midstream LLC, a private company, and has over 20 years of expertise in strategic planning, refining, marketing & transportation and organizational management in the North American midstream and refining sectors. From 2013 to 2018, Mr. Casey held increasingly senior roles with Andeavor Corporation, an integrated petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company, advancing to Executive Vice President, Commercial and Value Chain. Prior to joining Andeavor, he held senior leadership and operational roles with BP, Motiva and Shell. Mr. Casey holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University. Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Patrick D. Daniel and Wayne G. Thomson, who have retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Daniel and Mr. Thomson were Directors from Cenovus’s inception in 2009. Keith A. MacPhail, who has been a member of Cenovus’s Board of Directors since April 2018, has been appointed to succeed Mr. Daniel as Board Chair.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Antero Resources announced its first quarter 2020 financial and operational results. In addition, Antero announced its revised 2020 capital budget and guidance. The relevant condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Antero reported a GAAP net loss of $339 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $979 million, or $3.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP measure) was $38 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $97 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019, or $0.31 per diluted share.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips reported a first-quarter 2020 loss of $1.7 billion, or ($1.60) per share, compared with first-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.8 billion, or $1.60 per share. Excluding special items, first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings were $0.5 billion, or $0.45 per share, compared with first-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily driven by an unrealized loss on Cenovus Energy equity and price-driven non-cash impairments. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share, payable June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2020. In addition, the company funded $1.6 billion of capital expenditures and investments, repurchased $0.7 billion of shares, and paid $0.5 billion in dividends.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Matador Resources reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020 and updated its full year 2020 operational plans and guidance. First quarter 2020 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $23.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, a 50% sequential decrease from $46.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a 5% year-over-year increase from $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - QEP Resources reported first quarter 2020 financial and operating results and provided an update to its 2020 plan in response to current market conditions. The Company reported net income of $367.4 million in the first quarter 2020, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $116.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2019. The $484.1 million increase in net income in the first quarter 2020 compared with 2019 was primarily due to a $631.6 million increase in realized and unrealized derivative gains, partially offset by a $178.3 million increase in income tax expense.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Whitecap Resources reported its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In the first quarter, Whitecap's underlying operating results exceeded the high end of its estimates. The company’s financial results were also strong as the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the battle for market share between the world's largest oil producers were not felt until late in the quarter.

CIBC Capital Markets upgraded Vermilion Energy to ‘Neutral’ from Underperformer’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes has entered into a letter agreement, dated April 28, 2020, with Derek Mathieson, pursuant to which Mr. Mathieson and the Company mutually agreed as to the terms of his departure from his position as Chief Marketing and Technology Officer of the Company and all other officer positions with the Company and its subsidiaries, effective May 31, 2020. In accordance with the terms of his stay and win award letter entered into in connection with the business combination of the oil and gas business of General Electric.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a limited duration Stockholder Rights Plan, effective April 29, 2020. The Rights Plan includes certain recognized stockholder protections that emphasize its limited focus. The Rights Plan has a limited duration and expires on April 28, 2021, but the Board of Directors may consider earlier termination. The Rights Plan will generally be triggered only if a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the Company's outstanding common stock (20% or more in the case of eligible passive institutional investors). SCF Partners and its related parties, which currently are the beneficial owners of approximately 16% of the outstanding common stock, are exempted under the plan. Any other stockholder or group that currently has beneficial ownership of more than 10% is grandfathered, but may not acquire additional shares constituting one percent or more of the then outstanding shares of the Company's common stock without triggering the Rights Plan.

HSBC downgraded Halliburton and Schlumberger to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Oil States International reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $405.0 million, or $6.79 per share, on revenues of $219.7 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $21.9 million. The reported first quarter 2020 net loss included the following significant items, which totaled $396.8 million after-tax, or $6.65 per share: Non-cash goodwill asset impairment charges of $406.1 million ($386.5 million after-tax, or $6.48 per share); Non-cash write-downs of inventory totaling $25.2 million ($20.5 million after-tax, or $0.34 per share); Non-cash fixed asset impairment charge of $5.2 million ($4.1 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share); Severance and downsizing charges totaling $0.7 million ($0.5 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share); Discrete tax benefit of $14.8 million, or $0.25 per share, related to U.S. income tax net operating loss carrybacks under the provisions of the CARES Act.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Precision Drilling announced 2020 first quarter financial results: Revenue of $379 million was a decrease of 13% compared with the first quarter of 2019. Net loss of $5 million or negative $0.02 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $25 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the comparable 2019 period. Earnings before income taxes, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, impairment reversal, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization of $102 million was 6% lower than the first quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Transocean reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of $392 million, $0.64 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. First quarter 2020 results included net unfavorable items of $205 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, as follows: $167 million, $0.28 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets; and $57 million, $0.09 per diluted share, loss on retirement of debt. These unfavorable items were partially offset by: $19 million, $0.03 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items. After consideration of these net unfavorable items, first quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was $187 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Valaris reported a net loss attributable to the Company of $3.01 billion, or $15.19 per share, for first quarter 2020 compared to a net loss of $216 million, or $1.09 per share, in fourth quarter 2019. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of ($40) million in first quarter 2020 compared to $22 million in fourth quarter 2019, and an adjusted loss of $1.66 per share in first quarter 2020 versus an adjusted loss of $1.55 per share in the prior quarter.

REFINERS

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum announced that board member John P. Surma has been elected by the board of directors to serve as non-executive chairman of the board. MPC also announced today that MPC President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan has been elected to serve as a member of the board. Both appointments became effective April 29. Surma, a member of the MPC board of directors since 2011, retired as chief executive officer of United States Steel Corporation in September 2013 and as executive chairman in December 2013. He is a member of the boards of directors of MPLX GP LLC, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. and Trane Technologies plc.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - AltaGas reported first quarter 2020 financial results and provided an update on its operations and outlook, inclusive of COVID-19 considerations. Normalized EBITDA was $499 million for the first quarter, an increase of approximately 4 percent over the same period in 2019. Excluding the $34 million reduction in normalized EBITDA as a result of the asset sales in 2019, first quarter normalized EBITDA would have increased 11 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Normalized net income was $220 million ($0.79 per share) in the first quarter of 2020, a 3 percent increase over the first quarter of 2019. Net income applicable to common shares was $464 million ($1.66 per share) in the first quarter.

Press Release - Cheniere Energy reported net income of $375 million, or $1.48 per share—basic and $1.43 per share—diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $141 million, or $0.55 per share—basic and $0.54 per share—diluted, for the comparable 2019 period.

Press Release - The board of directors of the general partner of MPLX has elected Michael J. Hennigan as chairman, succeeding retiring chairman Gary R. Heminger. Hennigan's appointment became effective April 29. Hennigan is president and chief executive officer of the general partner of MPLX LP, and has been a director since 2017.

Jefferies downgraded ONEOK to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TC Energy announced that it has completed the sale of its interests in three Ontario natural gas-fired power plants to a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation Inc. for net proceeds of approximately $2.8 billion prior to post-closing adjustments. The facilities include the 683-megawatt Halton Hills power plant, the 900-megawatt Napanee generating station and TC Energy’s 50 per cent interest in the 550-megawatt Portlands Energy Centre.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The Nasdaq stock index futures were higher on upbeat earnings from Facebook and Tesla, with investors awaiting weekly jobless claims data. European shares edged lower after a rare dividend cut by Royal Dutch Shell. Asian stocks rose, boosted by encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial. The euro was little changed ahead of the latest policy decision by the European Central Bank. Oil prices jumped, lifted by signs that the U.S. crude glut is not growing as quickly as expected. Gold prices rose. Major earnings from Apple, Amazon.com, Gilead Sciences and Visa will also be on the tap for the day.

