Crude Jumps on Report that OPEC+ may Cut Output by More Than 1 Million BPD

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex. U.S equities are expected to open in the green, recovering earlier losses, with the major averages heading for a positive start to the quarter.

WTI and Brent crude oil jumped in early trading on reports that OPEC+ is considering cutting output by more than 1 million bpd, which would be the largest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month the group cut output by 100,000 bpd, in order to support prices. In July, OPEC+ missed it production targets by nearly 3 million bpd, as sanctions on some countries and low investment by others affected their ability to increase output. Additionally, the dollar index fell for a fourth consecutive day, adding further support to oil prices.

Natural gas futures fell this morning amid record high output and as the effects of Hurricane Ian continue to trouble the east coast.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

A halt to Russian gas supply to Italy that started the past weekend was due to regulatory issues, Italy's Eni chief executive said, adding he was confident the problem could be fixed by this week.

Eni is in talks with Russia's Gazprom and Austria's Gas Connect Austria (GCA) to explore potential options to unblock gas supplies coming from Moscow through Austria, a spokesman for Eni said.

Eni said on Sunday that it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom for Monday.

Austria is continuing to receive gas at the delivery point on its border with Slovakia, a spokesperson for Eni said.

Eni said on Saturday it not would receive any of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom for Oct. 1.

According to Reuters, Eni said its CEO and Congo Republic president met to discuss group's main activities in country.

Sval Energi AS strengthened its position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf by closing the previously announced Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area transactions with Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge AS.

Equinor approved final investment decision on the Blandford Road battery storage project in the south of the UK.

Petrobras informed that, as part of the actions taken to open the Brazilian natural gas market, signed, in 09/30/2022, with Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A. (NTS) the Flexibility Reduction Agreement to be used by Petrobras (Agreement) and amendments to the Malha Sudeste, Malha Sudeste II, GASDUC III, GASPAJ e GASTAU Natural Gas Transportation Contracts (Amendments), which reflect the flexibility limitation of Petrobras. These instruments allow for the access of other agents to NTS's transportation system as of 10/01/2022.

Petrobras informed the beginning of the binding phase concerning the sale of its mining rights for research and mining of potassium salts located in the Amazonas Basin.

Petrobras informed that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser), regarding the sale of its onshore fiber optic network.

Sabah Shell Petroleum Co, a Malaysian unit of Shell, took a final investment decision on phase 4 of the Gumusut-Kakap-Geronggong-Jagus East (GKGJE) deepwater offshore development project along with its co-venturers.

The director-general of Israel's Energy Ministry was in Paris for talks with TotalEnergies about potential profit-sharing from exploration by the company in a natural gas field off Lebanon, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' oil products refining and delivery for a seventh day as disruptions continue at four sites throughout France, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

TotalEnergies won new electric vehicle charging points contract in Belgium.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA provided supplemental information regarding certain third-quarter 2022 financial and operational results. U.S. production is expected to be above the high end of the third-quarter guidance range provided in August (212 Mboe/d). International volumes are expected to be below the low end of the third-quarter guidance range (171 Mboe/d). With respect to international volumes, the shortfall is related to North Sea production, which was approximately eight Mboe/d below guidance due to significant unplanned downtime in August and September.

Tudor Pickering Holt initiated coverage on Permian Resources Corp with a Buy rating.

Tudor Pickering Holt initiated coverage on SM Energy Co with a Buy rating.

Truist Securities upgraded Southwestern Energy to Buy from Hold.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that the company was awarded two reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management contracts by BASF for the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol and infrastructure, offsites and utilities packages as part of the company’s new Verbund program in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China. The contract value to Fluor is more than $2 billion and was booked in the third quarter of 2022.

KBR announced that it has been awarded a technology contract by Tecnimont S.p.A. for OCI NV's low-carbon blue ammonia project in the United States. Under the terms of the contract, KBR will supply the technology license, basic engineering design, proprietary equipment and catalyst for the 1.1 million ton per annum blue ammonia plant. Targeting completion by 2025, the project will be designed to transition from blue to green ammonia production as green hydrogen becomes available at larger scale in the future.

Weatherford International has appointed Charles "Chuck" Davison, Jr. as Executive Vice President of Operational Excellence, effective September 30, 2022.

DRILLERS

Noble announced that the business combination with The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling") has been successfully completed. The transaction concluded through the completion of Noble’s recommended voluntary public share exchange offer to the shareholders of Maersk Drilling. The companies are now operating as a single organization as of October 3, 2022.

As per SEC filing, Noble filed a prospectus related to the resale of 18.1 mln A ordinary shares by selling shareholders.

Salunda has announced an exclusive license agreement with Transocean to make, develop and sell HaloGuard, the offshore drilling industry's first safety system that integrates camera and sensor technology with drilling equipment and machine controls.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has purchased its common shares in the open market. The Company purchased 224,000 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $42.24 per share as part of the Company’s securities repurchase program.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The Nasdaq futures were dragged lower by Tesla shares after it failed to meet quarterly delivery targets, although the other two main indexes were headed for a positive start to the quarter. European shares slid, led by technology and financial stocks, as investors fretted about the economic health of the continent. Japan's Nikkei rose sharply, supported by a rally in chip-related stocks. Sterling was up after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, while the yen weakened against the dollar. Oil prices jumped over $3 as OPEC+ considers reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day. Gold prices were in the positive territory.

