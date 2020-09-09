Crude Jumps But Demand Concerns Persist

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, rebounding from yesterday’s market wide selloff on gains in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which inched higher this morning following a brutal sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions.

WTI crude oil futures jumped over 2% this morning following yesterday’s 7.6% drop, outpacing Brent which saw slightly more reserved losses yesterday but the support has little conviction and both major benchmarks are trending close to three-month lows. The bounce comes despite persistent demand concerns as the number of COVID-19 cases in some countries rose, undermining hopes for a steady recovery. The weekly supply reports are also delayed a day due to Monday’s U.S. holiday.

Natural gas futures are up nearly 3% in early trading, recovering from their 7.3% decline yesterday along with the broader markets. The gains also come despite an increase in gas output and forecasts for cooler weather and lower demand in late September.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Nigeria asked a Milan court on Wednesday to order Eni and Royal Dutch Shell to pay $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in one of the oil industry's biggest-ever corruption scandals.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petrobras has begun the binding phase of the sale of up to its entire 80% stake in the BM-S-51 offshore oil concession in the Santos Basin.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy has entered into an agreement with B.V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, to farm down interests in a portfolio of frontier exploration assets for approximately $100 million, plus future contingent payments of up to $100 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Shell will acquire Kosmos’ participating interest in blocks offshore São Tomé & Príncipe, Suriname, Namibia, and South Africa. The consideration consists of an upfront cash payment of approximately $100 million, plus contingent payments of $50 million payable upon each commercial discovery from the first four exploration wells drilled across the Assets, capped at $100 million in aggregate. Three of the four wells are currently planned for 2021.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Husky Energy announced a review of the West White Rose Project in the Atlantic region. The review follows the suspension of major construction activities in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s capital re-prioritization following the global economic downturn.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Parsley Energy raised its cash flow target and reinstated its 2020 production guidance on Tuesday, saying it expects to pump about 110,000 barrels of oil per day in the fourth quarter, according to a company presentation.

Press Release - Talos Energy issued a statement clarifying that the Company's business will not be impacted by the recently announced Presidential Order extending the current moratorium on oil and gas development in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico (offshore Florida) and imposing new restrictions on oil and gas development in U.S. waters off the Atlantic coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Canacol Energy is pleased to provide the following gas sales and drilling update. Realized contractual natural gas sales for the months of July and August 2020 averaged approximately 162 million standard cubic feet per day. In addition to the realized contractual gas sales (which are essentially gas produced, delivered, and paid for) the Corporation saw an additional 8 MMscfpd of gas sales nominations throughout July and August, which must be paid for during the remainder of 2020 for which delivery timing is at the discretion of the off taker.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Reuters - Fluor expects to recognize non-cash charges ranging from $450 million to $475 million during Q1 of 2020. It continues to have adequate liquidity to meet all operational and project needs.

Press Release - Tidewater announced the appointment of Darron M. Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Anderson is a recognized business leader with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry.

REFINERS

Press Release - Valero Energy announced that it has priced a public offering of $575,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023, $925,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.200% Senior Notes due 2024, $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 notes”) and $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.150% Senior Notes due 2027. The Floating Rate Senior Notes bear interest at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus 1.150%. The 2025 notes will constitute an additional issuance of our 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025, of which $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount was issued on April 16, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced that it and certain of its customers have amended agreements that provide Enterprise the ability to use the partnership’s existing pipelines to support its crude oil transportation agreements and to cancel the 450,000 barrels per day Midland-to-ECHO 4 crude oil pipeline project. Generally, the amendments provide for the reduction of near term volume commitments in exchange for extending the term of the agreements.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.04 per share for September 2020. This dividend will be paid on or about October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 22, 2020. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that its subsidiaries, Summit Midstream Holdings, LLC and Summit Midstream Finance Corp., have amended their previously announced cash tender offers to purchase a portion of the Issuers' outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due 2022 and outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2025 in separate modified "Dutch Auctions" pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 25, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for the Nasdaq bounced following a brutal sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks, while Asians shares lost gains. European shares were higher, although sentiment remained fragile after AstraZeneca suspended global trials of its COVID-19 vaccine. Oil futures clawed back some of the losses they sustained in the previous session. Gold prices slipped on a stronger dollar. Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) data is scheduled for release later in the day.

