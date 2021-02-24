Crude Jumps Amid Continued Outages in the U.S.

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for another higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex while major equity futures were flat to higher as the markets continue to find reassurance in the Fed’s vow to support economic growth.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures jumped over 1% this morning after yesterday’s seesaw session, supported by continued outages in the U.S. and a weaker dollar but last night’s industry supply report showing a surprise build in crude stocks capped gains. Traffic at the Houston ship channel was slowly coming back to normal but terminals were still facing several issues due to last week's freezing weather in Texas. The dollar index fell to near a 6-week low against a basket of six major currencies this morning. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, yesterday’s API report showed U.S. crude stockpiles jumped 1 million barrels last week and against estimates for a draw of 5.2 million barrels. The data, however also showed a larger-than-expected 4.5 million barrel fall in distillates.

Natural gas futures extended their slide lower, continuing to be pressured by the warming weather in key producing areas that will allow the return to service of more wells and pipelines that were frozen during last week's extreme cold. Forecasts for higher demand next week as LNG exports rise helped buoy prices.

BY SECTOR:

MARKET COMMENTARY

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil is making slow progress restarting wastewater and sulfur recovery units (SRUs) at its 560,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Exxon Mobil has signed an agreement with HitecVision, through its wholly owned portfolio company NEO Energy, for the sale of most of ExxonMobil’s non-operated upstream assets in the United Kingdom central and northern North Sea. The sale price of more than $1 billion is subject to closing adjustments, and has additional upside of approximately $300 million in contingent payments based on potential for increase in commodity prices.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, the board of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras authorized an extraordinary shareholder meeting to begin the process of replacing Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco with former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Berry reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results. For the full year Berry's net loss was $263 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income was $45 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter the net loss was $64 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income was $9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors approved a first quarter dividend of $0.04 per share.

Cabot Oil & Gas reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $131.2 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $146.9 million, or $0.36 per share, in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $104.7 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to $120.8 million, or $0.30 per share, in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter 2020 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $229.8 million, compared to $300.3 million in the prior-year period. In addition, Cabot reaffirmed its recently announced guidance for 2021. The Company's operating plan for the year is expected to deliver an average net production rate of 2,350 Mmcfe per day from a capital program of $530 to $540 million, representing a six percent reduction in capital spending year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. Cabot has also reaffirmed its first quarter 2021 production guidance range of 2,250 to 2,300 Mmcfe per day.

Centennial Resource Development announced 2020 financial and operational results. For the full year, Centennial reported a net loss of $682.8 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, driven primarily by a non-cash impairment charge incurred during the first quarter in addition to historically low oil prices during a portion of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Full year results compare to net income of $15.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the prior year. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $88.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior year period. As a result of higher realized commodity prices and continued cost discipline, the Company generated net cash from operating activities of $41.1 million and free cash flow of $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Berenberg downgraded Kosmos Energy to Hold from Buy.

Matador Resources reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 net loss (GAAP basis) was $89.5 million, or a net loss of $0.77 per diluted common share, a sequential increase from a net loss of $276.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and a year-over-year decrease from net income of $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $32.3 million, or adjusted net income of $0.27 per diluted common share, a sequential increase from an adjusted net income of $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, and a year-over-year decrease from adjusted net income of $46.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Matador Resources estimates 2021 capital expenditures for drilling, completing and equipping wells of $525 to $575 million, inclusive of an estimated $58 million for non-operated well opportunities, $38 million for artificial lift and other production-related capital expenditures, $18 million of capitalized general and administrative and interest expenses and an average 10% increase in drilling and completion costs in anticipation of increased service costs beginning in the second quarter of 2021. Matador estimates 2021 midstream capital expenditures of $20 to $30 million. This estimate reflects Matador’s 51% share of San Mateo’s 2021 estimated capital expenditures of $39 to $59 million.

Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Pioneer reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $43 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the fourth quarter was $177 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter was $537 million. For the full year 2020, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $200 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2020 was $2.1 billion.

Range Resources announced its fourth quarter 2020 financial results. GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2020 totaled $599 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $90 million, and GAAP net income was $38 million ($0.15 per diluted share). Fourth quarter earnings results include a $86 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices. Non-GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2020 totaled $531 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $108 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $4 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2020. Range’s 2021 all-in capital budget is $425 million. The capital budget includes approximately $400 million for drilling and recompletions, and $25 million for leasehold and other investments.

CANADIAN E&PS

Crescent Point Energy announced its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's adjusted funds flow totaled $874.4 million, or $1.64 per share diluted. In the fourth quarter, adjusted funds flow totaled $220.2 million, or $0.41 per share diluted.Subsequent to the quarter, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share payable on April 1, 2021.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ChampionX Corporation announced fourth quarter of 2020 results, our second full quarter following the June 3, 2020 combination of the Company with the legacy ChampionX business, and our full year 2020 results. For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue was $706.1 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $7.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $108.6 million. Income before income taxes margin was 2.7%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.4%. Cash provided by operating activities was $120.6 million, an increase of $9.2 million sequentially, and free cash flow was $107.6 million.

Forum Energy Technologies announced fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $113 million, an increase of $9 million from the third quarter 2020. Orders received in the quarter increased by $32 million to $124 million. Net loss for the quarter was $33 million, or $5.85 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $22 million, or $3.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020. Excluding $6 million, or $1.05 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $4.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to an adjusted net loss of $6.00 per diluted share in the third quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $7 million sequentially to negative $2.6 million.

ION Geophysical announced that, during a special meeting held, the Company’s shareholders voted to approve all three proposals submitted in its January 22nd Proxy. 98% of votes cast were in favor of the bond restructuring transactions, 96% were in favor of the associated increase to our available shares of common stock, and 79% were in favor of replenishing the Company’s long-term incentive plan. The Company remains on track to execute the bond restructuring transactions and associated rights offering in early April.

Oil States International announced that Chris Cragg, Executive Vice President, Operations will depart the Company effective March 1, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. The Company has no plans to replace Mr. Cragg. Rather, Cindy Taylor, President and CEO of the Company will assume his duties.

TechnipFMC received a letter of award by Energean Israel Limited for the development of the Karish North field, located offshore Israel. TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including the subsea production system, rigid flowlines and umbilicals as a tieback to the ‘Energean Power’ FPSO as well as the second gas export riser.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries reported fourth quarter 2020 operating revenues of $443 million, compared to operating revenues of $438 million in the third quarter of 2020. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was $112 million, or $16.46 per share. The fourth quarter included $162 million of pretax gains from debt exchanges and repurchases, partially offset by charges of $71 million mainly from asset impairments, for a net after-tax gain of $52 million. This compares to a loss of $161 million, or $23.42 per share in the prior quarter. The third quarter included net after tax gains of $6 million related to gains from debt repurchases, asset impairments and severance costs.

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Delek US reported a fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $(293.2) million, or $(3.98) per share, versus net income of $32.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. On an adjusted basis, which excludes the impact of a goodwill impairment of $126 million (pre-tax), Delek US reported an Adjusted net loss of $(204.0) million, or $(2.77) per share, for the fourth quarter 2020. This compares to Adjusted net loss of $(8.6) million, or $(0.11) per share, in the prior-year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $(137.6) million for the fourth quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million in the prior year.

HollyFrontier reported fourth quarter net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(117.7) million or $(0.73) per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $60.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The fourth quarter results reflect special items that collectively increased net loss by a total of $0.9 million. On a pre-tax basis, these items include goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges totaling $108.4 million and charges related to the Cheyenne Refinery conversion to renewable diesel production, including decommissioning charges of $12.4 million, last-in, first-out inventory liquidation costs of $3.1 million and severance charges totaling $0.3 million; partially offset by a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment of $149.2 million. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter was $(118.6) million ($(0.74) per diluted share) compared to adjusted net income of $78.0 million ($0.48 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019, which excludes certain items that collectively decreased net income by $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced its financial results for fourth quarter 2020. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $1.05 billion for fourth quarter 2020 and $3.96 billion for full year 2020, an increase of 35% compared to full year 2019 and within the full year 2020 guidance range. Distributable Cash Flow was approximately $330 million for fourth quarter 2020 and $1.35 billion for full year 2020, an increase of approximately 75% compared to full year 2019 and above the full year 2020 guidance range. Net loss was $194 million, or $0.77 per share, for fourth quarter 2020 and net loss of $85 million, or $0.34 per share, for full year 2020.

Delek Logistics Partners announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $40.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $21.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2019. Net cash from operating activities was $58.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $45.8 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow was $55.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019.

Enable Midstream Partners announced financial and operating results for fourth quarter 2020. Net income attributable to limited partners was $96 million for fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $78 million compared to $18 million of net income for fourth quarter 2019. Net income attributable to common units was $87 million for fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $78 million compared to $9 million of net income for fourth quarter 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities was $214 million for fourth quarter 2020, a decrease of $37 million compared to $251 million for fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $249 million for fourth quarter 2020, a decrease of $25 million compared to $274 million for fourth quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $161 million for fourth quarter 2020, a decrease of $16 million compared to $177 million for fourth quarter 2019.

Western Midstream Partners announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $258.2 million, or $0.62 per common unit (diluted), with fourth-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA totaling $484.0 million, fourth-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $505.5 million, and fourth-quarter 2020 Free cash flow totaling $464.7 million. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for 2020 totaled $515.9 million, or $1.18 per common unit (diluted), with full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA totaling $2.0 billion, full-year 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $1.6 billion, and full-year 2020 Free cash flow totaling $1.2 billion.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down as investors sold growth-oriented technology shares for stocks that stand to gain from an economic rebound. European equities rose, supported by stronger-than-expected growth in Germany's economy, while Chinese shares closed lower as investors were worried about high valuations amid growing concerns of tightening in policies. The dollar was little changed, while gold prices gained. Oil prices advanced.

