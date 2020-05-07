Crude Jumps After China's Exports Rise

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher in the pre-market as investors bet on the U.S. economy reopening soon and as oil prices rebounded, which lifted broader index futures. Unemployment rolls continued to swell in the U.S. last week, though jobless claims hit their lowest level since the economy went into lockdown made to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The earnings parade continued this morning with today’s reports showing losses in line with expectations and some companies showed significant beats. Midstream companies reported EBITDA ahead of estimates.

Oil prices jumped nearly 10% on news that China’s exports unexpectedly rose last month, and on the back of U.S. output cuts and the slow return of some activity in Europe. More US E&Ps announced additional capex cuts and plans to curtail/shut-in May production. “Brent is trying to go back to early April levels, the market is testing the capacity of Brent to stay above $30 a barrel,” Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix said. “We’re out of the super contango now. Refinery runs are coming back, the U.S. is cutting production so this is providing support.” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said that “rising U.S. gasoline demand, falling Saudi exports and the relatively stable stock markets” were also lending support.

Natural gas is higher in sympathy with crude and markets. EIA weekly storage data comes this morning with consensus expecting a build of +109 Bcf vs the 5 year average of +74 Bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Williams announced that it has reached an agreement with Chevronand its co-owner, Total E&P USA, Inc., to provide offshore natural gas transportation services to the Anchor development. Anchor is located 140 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron plans to drill multiple wells and construct a floating production platform capable of handling the new rich natural gas and oil production from the Anchor development. Williams will leverage its existing footprint and system capabilities to transport Anchor’s natural gas production to the Discovery system, of which Williams is 60% owner and operator; DCP is 40% owner. The new rich natural gas will be transported to Discovery’s processing plant in Larose, Louisiana, and the natural gas liquids will be fractionated and marketed at Discovery’s Paradis plant in Louisiana.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery is operating at about 70% of its 430,000-barrel-per-day capacity, said sources familiar with plant operations. The Whiting refinery, BP’s largest in North America, is operating at about 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), the sources said.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has raised the June price for its Arab light crude oil to Asia by $1.40 a barrel from May, setting it at a discount of $5.90 to the Oman/Dubai average, according to a document seen by Reuters. The rise in the crude oil official prices (OSPs) to Asia are not in line with market expectations. Asian refiners were expecting Saudi Arabia to cut the prices of its crude for a fourth straight month in June after Middle East benchmarks slumped on poor refining margins as the coronavirus pandemic slammed demand, according to a Reuters survey.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Apache announced its financial and operational results for the first-quarter 2020. Apache reported a loss of $4.5 billion or $11.86 per diluted common share during the first-quarter 2020. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, primarily noncash impairments related to the company’s legacy vertical developments in the Permian Basin, Apache reported a first-quarter loss of $51 million, or $0.13 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was $502 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $764 million. Following the rapid drop in oil prices in early March, Apache announced a plan to reduce activity in Egypt and the North Sea and to eliminate all U.S. drilling and completion activity. This resulted in a $650 million decrease in planned upstream investment, compared to the company’s initial budget announced in late February. Approximately 60% of the revised 2020 investment will be in international assets, compared to approximately 45% in the previous budget.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Berry Corporation reported net loss of $115 million or $1.45 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Income of $18 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, on a hedged basis, was $72 million in the first quarter compared to $87 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The decrease was largely due to lower unhedged oil and gas prices, partially offset by higher oil hedge settlements received and lower costs including OpEx and taxes other than income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA, on an unhedged basis, was $52 million in the first quarter compared to $72 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter 2020 was 5% higher than the same quarter in 2019, although Brent prices were 20% lower in 2020, demonstrating strong annual growth. Average daily production decreased 2% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter 2019, largely due to natural decline, partially offset by the impact of Berry's development program in late December and into the first quarter of this year. In the first quarter of 2020, a large portion of the capital spent was used for activities which have no impact on current production, including for facilities, permitting costs for future developments and drilling for delineation and injector wells. The Company's California production of 24.9 MBoe/d for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 2% from the fourth quarter 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy reported a first quarter 2020 net loss of $774.3 million, or $7.77 per share, compared to net income of $26.3 million, or $0.26 per share, in the same period a year ago. First quarter results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to the impairment of oil and gas properties and the impairment of goodwill. First quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $59.7 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to first quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $117.3 million, or $1.20 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $308.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $250.1 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $306.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $351.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. Cimarex invested a total of $274 million during the first quarter, of which $214 million was attributable to drilling and completion activities, $18 million to saltwater disposal assets, and $9 million to midstream assets. First quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operating activities. Total debt at March 31, 2020 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes, with no debt maturities until 2024. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $89 million at quarter end. Debt was 43 percent of total capitalization.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Comstock Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. On July 16, 2019, Comstock completed the acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC. The Company's financial results include the results of operations of Covey Park in the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, Comstock reported net income available to common stockholders of $30.0 million or $0.15 per diluted share. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.6 million or $0.12 per diluted share. These items included $5.3 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $2.5 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $16.5 million in unrealized hedging gains.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. First Quarter 2020 Highlights include: Average daily production of 15,767 Boepd; Adjusted EBITDAX of $38.2 million ($26.63 per Boe); All-in cash costs of $12.92 per Boe; Capital expenditures of $41.8 million; Net income of $36.7 million, or $0.57 per Adjusted Diluted Share; Adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.13 per Adjusted Diluted Share. As of March 31, 2020, the company had $5.1 million in cash and $152.0 million of long-term debt outstanding under its senior secured revolving credit facility with a borrowing base of $275 million. With the $123 million of undrawn borrowing base capacity and $5.1 million in cash, the company had total liquidity of approximately $128.1 million. Through March 31, 2020, the company had incurred $41.8 million of its estimated $50 - $60 million in capital expenditures for 2020. With minimal remaining capital expenditures, coupled with the $92.8 million market value of its consolidated hedge position as of March 31, 2020, the company believes it will be able to meet its cash requirements in the near term.

Press Release - EQT announced financial and operational performance results for the first quarter 2020. Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $167 million, $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income for the same period in 2019 of $191 million, $0.75 per diluted share. The decrease was attributable primarily to the loss on investment in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (Equitrans Midstream), the loss on exchange of long-lived assets, decreased operating revenues, increased impairment and expiration of leases and the loss on debt extinguishment, partly offset by a gain recognized on the agreements signed with Equitrans Midstream during the quarter and decreased depreciation and depletion and selling, general and administrative expenses. Compared to the same quarter last year, average realized price was 21% lower at $2.49 per Mcfe, due to lower NYMEX prices and lower liquids prices, partly offset by higher cash settled derivatives. Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $371 million and free cash flow increased by $80 million compared to the same quarter last year. Free cash flow was positively impacted by $95 million of accrued income tax refunds as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act) which was passed on March 27, 2020 by the U.S. Congress and accelerated the Company's ability to claim federal refunds of alternative minimum tax credits. In addition, free cash flow increased as a result of lower capital expenditures, partly offset by the 21% lower average realized price.

Press Release - Hess reported a net loss of $2,433 million, or $8.00 per common share, in the first quarter of 2020, including impairment and other after-tax charges of $2,251 million resulting from the low price environment, compared with net income of $32 million, or $0.09 per common share, in the first quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported a net loss of $182 million, or $0.60 per common share, in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in after-tax adjusted results compared with the prior-year period primarily reflects lower realized selling prices, partially offset by higher production volumes.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced its first-quarter 2020 results. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $235.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the first quarter of 2020 was $21.1 million, or $0.09 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the first quarter of 2020 was $116.8 million. During the first quarter of 2020, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions, total costs incurred were $155 million, comprised of $140 million in drilling and completions activities, $6 million in land, exploration and data related costs, $3 million in infrastructure, including Laredo Midstream Services investments, and $6 million in other capitalized costs. Additionally, a non-budgeted acquisition of $22.5 million was closed during the quarter.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Marathon Oil reported a first quarter 2020 net loss of $(46) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net loss was $(125) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $701 million, or $550 million before changes in working capital. In light of the substantial change to global commodity prices and the macro environment, the Company has withdrawn previously provided guidance. At the revised capital spending budget of $1.3 billion or less, for full-year 2020, the Company now expects its underlying U.S. crude oil production to decline by approximately 8% on a divestiture-adjusted basis, with a similar percentage decline expected for boe production. Underlying International oil production is expected to decline by approximately 7% on a divestiture-adjusted basis, with a similar percentage decline expected for boe production. Underlying production guidance excludes the potential impact from production curtailments.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Murphy Oil is closing its legacy headquarters office in El Dorado, Arkansas, home to approximately 80 employees, as well as its longstanding office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, home to approximately 110 employees. Consequently, it will be consolidating all worldwide staff activities to its existing office location in Houston, Texas as the new corporate headquarters. Importantly, the company intends to continue funding the El Dorado Promise. Founded in 2007, the program pays the college tuition, up to the highest amount charged by an Arkansas public university, of every college-bound graduate of the El Dorado Public School District.

SunTrust Robinson upgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Pioneer reported first quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $289 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the first quarter was $190 million, or $1.15 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter was $825 million. During the first quarter, the Company’s drilling, completion and facilities capital expenditures totaled $591 million. The Company’s total capital expenditures, including water infrastructure, totaled $620 million. Cash flow from operating activities during the first quarter was $825 million, leading to free cash flow of $100 million for the quarter. In December 2018, the Board of Directors authorized a $2 billion common stock repurchase program. During the first quarter, the Company repurchased $110 million of common stock under this program. To date, the Company has repurchased a total of 6.4 million shares for $859 million under this authorization. The Company evaluates many factors, including market conditions and corporate considerations, such as liquidity and capital needs, in assessing the Company’s ability to repurchase shares.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Talos Energy announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2020, provided an operations update and updated its 2020 guidance. Results for the first quarter of 2020 include one month of results from the Company's recent acquisitions of affiliates of ILX Holdings, among other entities, which closed on February 28, 2020. Highlights include: Production of 58.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 70% was oil and 78% was liquids. March production, which included a full month of production from the Acquired Assets, averaged 70.3 MBoe/d. Net Income of $157.7 million, or $2.69 earnings per share – diluted, and Adjusted Net Income of $15.6 million, or $0.27 adjusted earnings per share – diluted. Net Income for the quarter includes approximately $55.3 million of non-cash income tax expenses. Adjusted EBITDA of $147.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin per Boe of $27.92, or 81%. Capital expenditures, inclusive of plugging and abandonment costs, were $73.2 million. Free Cash Flow of $48.6 million. Average realized oil price of $44.72/Bbl before hedges and net of transport and quality deductions. The Company has approximately 10.3 million barrels of oil hedged for the remainder of 2020 with a weighted average price of $47.29 per barrel WTI. Talos closed the acquisition of affiliates of ILX Holdings, among other entities, on February 28, 2020. The Acquired Assets generated average daily production of 19.7 MBoe/d for the full first quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2020, liquidity position of $593.4 million. Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 1.5x. Inclusive of eleven months of Acquired Assets contribution, Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, as determined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement, would have been 1.2x.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - WPX Energy reported an unaudited first-quarter loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $208 million, or a loss of $0.46 per share on a diluted basis. Cash flow from operations, inclusive of hedge impact, was $256 million in first-quarter 2020, down just 6 percent vs. the same period a year ago despite significant decreases in average realized commodity prices. The first-quarter loss was primarily driven by $1 billion of impairments to the book value of the company’s assets in the Williston Basin which more than offset gains associated with the company’s hedging positions. Excluding the derivative gains, impairments and other items, WPX posted adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP financial measure) in first-quarter 2020 of $30 million, or income of $0.07 per share.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas announced solid first quarter 2020 operating results. Total production of 46,458 boe/d including natural gas production of 256.5 mmcf/d and liquids production of 3,714 bbls/d. Cash provided by operating activities of $20.8 million and adjusted funds flow(a) of $32.1 million or $0.17 per share Net capital expenditures of $93.6 million. This included $49 million of infrastructure spending to establish efficient operations at both Wembley and Progress. First half 2020 spending remains approximately $100 million. All drilling, completions and facilities spending required to meet 2020 production guidance is now substantially complete; remaining capital spending is primarily discretionary investment in the highest rate-of-return projects. Bank indebtedness of $330.6 million and net debt(a) of $364.9 million. The Corporation intends to use the proceeds from the $100 million sale of 12.5% of our Glacier Gas Plant to reduce bank indebtedness on closing in July. Maintained low cash costs including operating costs of $2.28/boe. A non-cash impairment expense of $361 million ($277 million net of tax) was recognized due to a significantly reduced independent reserve engineer price forecast attributable to exceptional commodity price volatility. The impairment has no impact on adjusted funds flow and could reverse in the future should the commodity futures recover.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ARC Resources reported its first quarter 2020 financial and operational results. ARC recognized a net loss of $558.4 million ($1.58 per share) during the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $10.2 million ($0.03 per share) during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and a net loss of $54.6 million ($0.15 per share) during the three months ended March 31, 2019. An impairment charge of $740.0 million ($554.8 million net of deferred tax recovery) recognized on ARC's property, plant and equipment, resulting from the decrease in forward strip commodity pricing for crude oil and natural gas, was the most significant contributor to the net loss in the period. The impairment was recognized in ARC's Northern Alberta cash-generating unit, which includes the Company's Ante Creek and Pembina light oil assets. During the first quarter of 2020, in response to the rapid decline in commodity prices, ARC reduced its dividend from a monthly dividend of $0.05 per share to a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. ARC's annual dividend obligation of approximately $85 million is sustainable based on prevailing forward strip commodity pricing.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Athabasca Oil reported its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Highlights include: Liquidity of $352 million (cash, cash equivalents and available credit facilities at March 31, 2020 and pro forma the Royalty transaction announced on April 28, 2020); Q1 Operating Income of $1.1 million with financial results impacted by realized price declines related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Athabasca’s 2020 capital program is $85 million ($31.5 million Q2 – Q4 2020), with $40 million cancelled from the original budget. The Company is suspending its production guidance given the uncertainty associated with the duration of the announced curtailments which will be dictated by commodity pricing. The Company has 18,000 bbl/d of WTI hedged for Q2 2020 at ~US$42.50 and 9,000 bbl/d for H2 2020 at ~US$41. For the balance of the year (Q2 – Q4), the Company has 15,000 bbl/d of WCS differentials hedged at ~US$18.

Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources announced 2020 First Quarter results. The company reported: A net loss of $1,282 million was realized in Q1/20, while the adjusted net loss in Q1/20 was $295 million. Cash flows from operating activities were $1,725 million in Q1/20. Canadian Natural generated quarterly adjusted funds flow of $1,337 million in Q1/20, which was negatively impacted by charges taken in the first quarter of approximately $100 million including the impact of approximately $50 million of product inventory valuation adjustments and an additional $50 million related to certain pricing mechanisms impacting realized pricing in the North Sea. The decrease of $1,157 million from Q4/19 levels was also due to lower netbacks across all segments driven largely by lower crude oil and natural gas pricing, partially offset by increased higher value Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading production volumes. Adjusted funds flow was in excess of the Company’s net capital expenditures of $838 million and dividend requirements of $444 million in Q1/20, resulting in free cash flow generation of $55 million reflecting the strength of the Company’s long life low decline asset base and its effective and efficient operations. Cash flows used in investing activities were $859 million in Q1/20. Despite low commodity prices at March 31, 2020, upon review of the Company’s stated book value of property, plant and equipment no impairment charge was required, reflecting the strength of the asset base. Canadian Natural maintained a strong financial position in Q1/20 with significant liquidity of approximately $5.0 billion including cash balances of approximately $1.1 billion and committed and demand bank credit facilities as at March 31, 2020.

Press Release - Kelt Exploration reported its financial and operating results to shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, revenue was $70.9 million and adjusted funds from operations was $27.4 million ($0.15 per share, diluted), compared to $102.6 million and $51.5 million ($0.28 per share, diluted) respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. At March 31, 2020, net bank debt, was $344.7 million, up from $258.4 million at March 31, 2019. The Company and its lenders have agreed to extend the revolving period under its credit facility agreement from April 30, 2020 to May 31, 2020. Kelt expects to pursue additional opportunities to access credit support during this uncertain economic environment created by the COVID-19 crisis that is being offered by the Government of Canada, through the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Export Development Canada (EDC) as announced by the Government on April 17, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas announced the matters voted upon at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of TORC held on May 6, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta. By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors of TORC to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine. By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed: David Johnson, John Brussa, Mary-Jo Case, M. Bruce Chernoff, Catharine de Lacy, John Gordon, Brett Herman, R. Scott Lawrence, Dale Shwed.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Tourmaline Oil released financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020 and provide updates regarding 2020 budget and dividend. Highlights include: Q1 2020 cash flow was $283.7 million ($1.05/diluted share) on Q1 E&P capital spending of $306.2 million. Q1 2020 production averaged a record 308,349 boepd, a 5% increase over Q1 2019 (1,475 mmcfpd natural gas and 62,569 bpd oil, condensate, NGLs). Full-year average production of 305,000 – 310,000 boepd is now forecast (representing 6% year-over-year growth) yielding estimated full-year cash flow of $1.0 billion based on strip pricing. Reduced full-year 2020 EP capital budget from the originally-planned $925 million to a maintenance capital budget of $800 million with approximately $400 million available for the second half of 2020 – facilitating a forecast 2020 exit rate of 315,000 – 320,000 boepd. Q1 2020 operating costs of $2.97/boe, down 15% from Q1 2019 and 9% from average 2019 operating costs of $3.28/boe.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical reported total net revenues of $56.4 million in the first quarter 2020, a 53% increase compared to total net revenues of $37.0 million one year ago primarily due to an increase in 2D multi-client data library sales. ION's operating income was $6.3 million compared to an operating loss of $15.9 million in the first quarter 2019. ION's net loss was $2.3 million, or a loss of $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.4 million, or a loss of $1.52 per share in the first quarter 2019. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net income of $4.7 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to an Adjusted net loss of $16.9 million, or a loss of $1.20 per share in the first quarter 2019. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million for the first quarter 2020, an increase from $(0.1) million one year ago.

Press Release - Natural Gas Services Group announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 remained relatively flat at $17.9 million compared $18.0 million for the three months ended in March 31, 2019. This outcome was due to higher rental revenue (20% increase) during the first quarter of 2020 due to a greater number of large horsepower units being rented offset by lower sales revenue (65% decrease) primarily due to reduced compressor sales. Total revenue decreased 9% to $17.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to a 63% decrease in sales revenue that was partially offset by a 5% increase in rental revenue. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported earnings per diluted share of 30 cents compared to earnings per diluted share of 1 cent in the first quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported a loss per diluted share of 6 cents for the first quarter of 2020. Sequentially, the Company reported earnings per diluted share of 30 cents in the first quarter of 2020 compared by a loss per diluted share of 13 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported a loss per diluted share of 6 cents for the first quarter of 2020 compared a loss per diluted share of 11 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019. At March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $13.1 million, while working capital was $51.2 million and total debt was $417,000. Cash flow from operating activities was $8.3 million, while cash flow used in investing activities was $6.7 million through March 31, 2020. Our cash flow used in investing activities included $5.8 million in rental equipment capital expenditures.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Revenues were $54.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was an increase of 3% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net loss was $(51.5) million, or $(1.10) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which included a net impact of $50.2 million (after tax effect of $51.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted share) related to impairment charges, realized and unrealized foreign currency losses as well as the income tax impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed into law on March 27, 2020 and income tax valuation allowances recorded to reduce the carrying value of our U.S. and Canadian deferred tax assets. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(0.5) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This compares to a net loss of $(12.0) million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, which included a net impact of $0.3 million (after tax effect of $9.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share) related to the change in fair value of contingent consideration, realized and unrealized foreign currency losses and an income tax valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of our U.S. deferred tax asset. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.1) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - On May 4, 2020, NCS Multistage Holdingsimplemented, effective immediately, a workforce reduction resulting in termination of approximately 50 employees in response to the decrease in crude oil pricing, customer capital spending plans and activity as a result of the decline in market conditions primarily related to the Coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. In connection with this reduction in workforce, the Company expects to incur a one-time cash severance cost between $1.2 million and $1.4 million, which will be reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations under selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced its ForeSite Production-Optimization Platform demonstrated $18 million in annual savings for a Fortune 500 producer by delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, uptime and production. The compelling combined results persuaded the operator to order a global rollout of Weatherford's field-wide intelligence platform to maximize production across their U.S. and international operations.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Dril-Quip reported operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $96.0 million, down $12.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2019 and up $1.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $19.7 million, or a $0.55 loss per share, driven by $32.0 million of non-cash charges primarily related to impairment of goodwill and inventory and long-lived assets write-downs. The Company also incurred approximately $8.4 million in employee termination benefits. These charges were partially offset by a $21.6 million income tax benefit. The total impairment, restructuring and other charges of $40.4 million were related to the Company’s plan to reorganize certain facilities and reduce its workforce in response to unfavorable market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $15.8 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company purchased 808,389 shares under the share repurchase plan at an average price of approximately $30.91 per share totaling approximately $25.0 million and retired such shares. Since the inception of the authorized share repurchase program in February 2019, the Company has purchased approximately $51 million of the $100 million authorized. The Company continues to evaluate the amount and timing of its share repurchases and intends for the total amount of shares repurchased in 2020 to not exceed its full year free cash flow generation.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Noble Corporation reported a net loss attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (first quarter) of $1.1 billion, or $4.25 per diluted share, on total revenues of $281 million. The adjusted results for the first quarter compared to a net loss attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (fourth quarter) of $33 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, on total revenues of $454 million. Results for the fourth quarter included net favorable items totaling $50 million, or $0.20 per diluted share. Excluding the $50 million of net favorable items, the adjusted net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc for the fourth quarter of 2019 would have been $83 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, on total revenues of $287 million.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - CVR Energy announced a net loss of $87 million, or 87 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $101 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 EBITDA was a negative $38 million, compared to first quarter 2019 positive EBITDA of $230 million. Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $805 million at March 31, 2020. Consolidated total debt and finance lease obligations was $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020, with no debt other than that held by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment and CVR Energy. CVR Energy announced a first quarter 2020 cash dividend of 40 cents per share. The dividend, as declared by CVR Energy’s Board of Directors, will be paid on May 26, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of market on May 18, 2020.

Press Release - HollyFrontier reported first quarter net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(304.6) million, or $(1.88) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $253.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The first quarter results reflect special items that collectively decreased net income by a total of $391.1 million. On a pre-tax basis, these items include a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment of $560.5 million, Sonneborn integration and regulatory costs of $1.3 million and HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s loss on early extinguishment of debt of $14.7 million. Excluding these items, net income for the current quarter was $86.5 million ($0.53 per diluted share) compared to $93.2 million ($0.54 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2019, which excludes certain items that collectively increased net income by $159.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operations totaled $190.1 million. During the period, the company declared and paid a dividend of $0.35 per share to shareholders totaling $57.2 million. At March 31, 2020, its cash and cash equivalents totaled $909.1 million, a $23.9 million increase over cash and cash equivalents of $885.2 million at December 31, 2019. Additionally, its consolidated debt was $2,496.0 million. The company’s debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HollyFrontier, was $993.9 million at March 31, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2020.

Reuters - Valero Energy restarted the large reformer at its 195,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said. The 28,000-bpd reformer was taken out of production on May 3 because of a malfunction, the sources said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - DCP Midstream reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Highlights include: Net loss attributable to partners of $550 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, inclusive of $807 million of asset impairments. Distributable cash flow (DCF) of $220 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of $321 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. First quarter 2020 Logistics and Marketing Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 14% from first quarter 2019, driven by increased margin from Gulf Coast Express, NGL marketing, and Sand Hills. Increased overall NGL throughput from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 by 13%, including an approximate 26% increase on Southern Hills, driven by full quarter of volumes from the DJ Basin extension via White Cliffs. Implemented a 50% distribution reduction, 75% growth capital reduction, $90 million cost reduction, and $40 million sustaining capital reduction from 2020 guidance. Executed a total of $46 million in cost savings and $17 million of sustaining capital savings in the first quarter 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Exited the first quarter with approximately $600 million of liquidity. Placed the expansions of Front Range to a capacity of 260 MBbls/d and Texas Express to a capacity of 370 MBbls/d into service. Withdrawing 2020 guidance, providing revised 2020 outlook for select metrics.

Press Release - Enbridge reported first quarter 2020 financial results and provided a quarterly business update. The company reported: First quarter GAAP loss of $1,429 million or $0.71 loss per common share, compared to GAAP earnings of $1,891 million or $0.94 per common share in 2019, impacted by certain unusual and infrequent factors, including a non-cash impairment of the Company's investment in DCP Midstream of $1,736 million and non-cash unrealized derivative fair value losses of $1,956 million; Adjusted earnings were $1,668 million or $0.83 per common share for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $1,640 million or $0.81 per common share in 2019; Adjusted earnings before interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $3,763 million, compared with $3,769 million in 2019; Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $2,809 million, compared with $2,176 million in 2019; Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) was $2,706 million, compared with $2,758 million in 2019; Reaffirmed financial guidance range for 2020 Distributable Cash Flow per Share of $4.50 to $4.80/share; Issued $4 billion of term debt at attractive rates, and added $3 billion of new committed credit facilities, increasing available liquidity to $14 billion.

Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners reported net income attributable to the Partnership of $138 million for the first quarter of 2020, which equated to $0.36 per common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the Partnership of $196 million. Total cash available for distribution was $170 million, approximately $6 million higher than the prior quarter. The improved financial results were largely driven by continued strong performance across the Gulf of Mexico portfolio, lower seasonal spending related to the Triton terminals and increased dividends from Colonial and Explorer. This increase was partially offset by the Mars storage revenue reimbursement received in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Board of Directors of the general partner previously declared a cash distribution of $0.46 per limited partner unit for the first quarter of 2020. This distribution was consistent with the prior quarter, in line with previously disclosed guidance.

Press Release - Targa Resources reported first quarter 2020 results. First quarter 2020 net loss attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $(1,737.8) million compared to a net loss of $(38.9) million for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax non-cash loss of $2,442.8 million from the impairment of long-lived assets that include a $2,234.2 million non-cash pre-tax impairment of property, plant and equipment and a $208.6 million non-cash pre-tax impairment of intangible assets. The non-cash pre-tax impairment is primarily associated with the partial impairment of gas processing facilities and gathering systems associated with the Company’s Mid-Continent operations and full impairment of its Coastal operations - all of which are in the Company’s Gathering and Processing segment. Based on current market conditions, the first quarter impairment assessment forecasts further declines in natural gas production across the Mid-Continent and Gulf of Mexico. On April 16, 2020, TRC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of its common stock for the three months ended March 31, 2020, or $0.40 per share on an annualized basis. Total cash dividends of approximately $23.3 million will be paid on May 15, 2020 on all outstanding shares of common stock to holders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2020. Also, on April 16, 2020, TRC declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per share of its Series A Preferred Stock. Total cash dividends of approximately $22.9 million will be paid on May 14, 2020 on all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock to holders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2020. The Company reported distributable cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 of $301.9 million compared to total common dividends to be paid of $23.3 million and total Series A Preferred Stock dividends to be paid of $22.9 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures jumped, ahead of weekly jobless claims data, as a surprise rise in Chinese exports spurred hopes of a faster economic recovery. The export bounce also pushed European shares and oil prices higher. Japanese shares ended higher after returning from a long holiday, while China stocks slipped. The dollar edged up against a basket of major currencies. The euro was little changed as traders remained cautious amid concern over the European Central Bank's stimulus scheme following a German court ruling this week. Gold prices were higher.

