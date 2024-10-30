Crude inventories for the week of October 25

Crude inventories 515K draw vs. consensus of 1.37M build. Gasoline inventories 2.71M draw vs. consensus of 545K build. Distillates 977K draw vs. consensus of 988K draw.
