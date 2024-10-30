Crude inventories for the week of October 25

Crude inventories 515K draw vs. consensus of 1.37M build. Gasoline inventories 2.71M draw vs. consensus of 545K build. Distillates 977K draw vs. consensus of 988K draw.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on USO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.