Crude inventories for the week of October 18

Crude inventories 5.47M build vs. consensus of 729K build. Gasoline inventories 878K build vs. consensus of 1.6M draw. Distillates 1.14M draw vs. consensus of 2.1M draw.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on USO:
- API crude inventories for week of October 18
- Crude inventories for the week of October 11
- EIA natural gas storage change for week ending October 11
- API crude inventories for week of October 11
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.