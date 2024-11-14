Crude inventories for the week of November 8

Crude inventories 2.09M build vs. consensus of 311K build. Gasoline inventories 4.41M draw vs. consensus of 471K build. Distillates 1.39M draw vs. consensus of 959K build.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on USO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.