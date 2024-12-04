Crude inventories for the week of November 29

Crude inventories 5.07M draw vs. consensus of 717K draw. Gasoline inventories 2.36M build vs. consensus of 105K draw. Distillates 3.38M build vs. consensus of 70K draw.
