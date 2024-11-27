Crude inventories for the week of November 22

Crude inventories 1.84M draw vs. consensus of 522K draw. Gasoline inventories 3.31M build vs. consensus of 390K draw. Distillates 416K build vs. consensus of 47K draw.

