Crude inventories for the week of November 1

Crude inventories 2.15M build vs. consensus of 402K build. Gasoline inventories 412K build vs. consensus of 328K draw. Distillates 2.95M build vs. consensus of 113K build.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on USO:
- API crude inventories for week of November 1
- EIA natural gas storage change for week ending October 25
- Crude inventories for the week of October 25
- API crude inventories for week of October 25
- United States Oil Fund Reports $74.8 Million Net Loss
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.