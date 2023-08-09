Crude intake by European refiners in July down yr/yr -Euroilstock

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European refiners' crude intake in July rose by 0.5% compared with June to 9.33 million barrels per day but was down 4.6% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Wednesday.

Total crude and oil product stocks held by refiners in July reached 1.02 billion barrels, slightly below June levels, but up 1.3% from July 2022 levels.

Middle distillate stocks were more than 5% higher than a year earlier at 385 million barrels, but were nearly 1% below June levels.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):

Change from

Change in pct

Jul-23

Jun-23

Jun-23

Jul-22

Jun-23

Jul-22

TOTAL

1,019.00

1,025.00

-6.00

13.00

-0.6

1.3

CRUDE

439.00

438.00

1.00

-3.00

0.2

-0.7

GASOLINE

106.00

107.00

-1.00

-2.00

-0.9

-1.9

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

385.00

388.00

-3.00

19.00

-0.8

5.2

FUEL OIL

60.00

63.00

-3.00

1.00

-4.8

1.7

NAPHTHA

29.00

29.00

0.00

-2.00

0.0

-6.5

CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)

9,332

9,283

49

-454

0.5

-4.6

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

