Crude intake by European refiners in July down yr/yr -Euroilstock

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European refiners' crude intake in July rose by 0.5% compared with June to 9.33 million barrels per day but was down 4.6% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Wednesday.
Total crude and oil product stocks held by refiners in July reached 1.02 billion barrels, slightly below June levels, but up 1.3% from July 2022 levels.
Middle distillate stocks were more than 5% higher than a year earlier at 385 million barrels, but were nearly 1% below June levels.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):
Change from
Change in pct
Jul-23
Jun-23
Jun-23
Jul-22
Jun-23
Jul-22
TOTAL
1,019.00
1,025.00
-6.00
13.00
-0.6
1.3
CRUDE
439.00
438.00
1.00
-3.00
0.2
-0.7
GASOLINE
106.00
107.00
-1.00
-2.00
-0.9
-1.9
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
385.00
388.00
-3.00
19.00
-0.8
5.2
FUEL OIL
60.00
63.00
-3.00
1.00
-4.8
1.7
NAPHTHA
29.00
29.00
0.00
-2.00
0.0
-6.5
CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)
9,332
9,283
49
-454
0.5
-4.6
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)
((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.