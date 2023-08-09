News & Insights

Crude intake by European refiners in July down yr/yr -Euroilstock

Credit: REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

August 09, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European refiners' crude intake in July rose by 0.5% compared with June to 9.33 million barrels per day but was down 4.6% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Wednesday.

Total crude and oil product stocks held by refiners in July reached 1.02 billion barrels, slightly below June levels, but up 1.3% from July 2022 levels.

Middle distillate stocks were more than 5% higher than a year earlier at 385 million barrels, but were nearly 1% below June levels.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):

Change from

Change in pct

Jul-23

Jun-23

Jun-23

Jul-22

Jun-23

Jul-22

TOTAL

1,019.00

1,025.00

-6.00

13.00

-0.6

1.3

CRUDE

439.00

438.00

1.00

-3.00

0.2

-0.7

GASOLINE

106.00

107.00

-1.00

-2.00

-0.9

-1.9

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

385.00

388.00

-3.00

19.00

-0.8

5.2

FUEL OIL

60.00

63.00

-3.00

1.00

-4.8

1.7

NAPHTHA

29.00

29.00

0.00

-2.00

0.0

-6.5

CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)

9,332

9,283

49

-454

0.5

-4.6

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.