Crude Inches Lower on Possible Iran Deal, Simmering Ukraine Tensions

The energy sector is set for a mixed to higher open, supported by strength in the major equity indices but pressured by weakness in the crude complex which eased early gains this morning. U.S. stock futures rose, with high-growth stocks gaining as a recent rally in Treasury yields paused, while investors took comfort from upbeat earnings reports and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine. Investors are awaiting consumer prices data on Thursday for clues on the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates, particularly after an unexpectedly strong jobs report last week raised concerns of a more aggressive move by the central bank. Earnings picked up across energy, with results from integrateds, services and drillers.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched lower in early trading, on the possibility of increased supply from Iran and the United States if sanctions are lifted. An agreement could lift U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and quickly add supply to the market, although several vital issues still need to be ironed out. Market sentiment also took a hit from the latest monthly EIA report which raised its outlook for U.S. crude production to average 11.97 million bpd this year. Furthermore, industry worries over geopolitical risks appeared to reduce on Wednesday, according to several analysts. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he believed steps could be taken to de-escalate the crisis in Eastern Europe after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir. However, the downward pressure on prices has been somewhat limited by bullish U.S. inventory data. Crude inventories fell 2 million barrels, according to API, versus analysts' expectations of a 400,000-barrel increase.

Natural gas futures are down this morning, pressured by moderating weather forecasts in key consuming regions and less heating demand. Japan has decided to divert some of its gas reserves to Europe amid growing concern over possible disruptions of supplies due to the Ukraine crisis. The decision was made at the request of the United States and European Union and is intended to help European countries cope with uncertainties about gas supplies given fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor reported record high adjusted earnings of USD 15.0 billion and USD 4.40 billion after tax in the fourth quarter of 2021. IFRS net operating income was USD 13.6 billion and the IFRS net income was USD 3.37 billion. The board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting a cash dividend of USD 0.20 per share for the fourth quarter 2021, an increase from USD 0.18 per share announced for the previous two quarters. The board of directors has decided to increase the share buy-back programme for 2022 up to USD 5 billion. This is based on the strong results in 2021, the strength of the balance sheet and the outlook. In addition, the board proposes an extraordinary cash dividend of USD 0.20 per share, per quarter from fourth quarter 2021 to third quarter 2022.

Equinor commences on 10 February 2022 the first tranche of around USD 1 billion, of the share buy-back programme for 2022, as announced at today's Capital Markets Update.

There is currently no spare capacity to increase gas production from the European continental shelf at Equinor, its CEO Anders Opedal said, dampening hopes of additional supplies.

Petrol prices will remain high for a while both due to sustained demand and a lack of investments in production facilities over the last years, the head of TotalEnergiessaid.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips was upgraded from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published by Zachs Investment Research.

New York's state pension fund will sell $238 million worth of stock and debt it holds across 21 shale oil and gas companies including Chesapeake Energy, Hess and Pioneer Natural Resources, saying they have not shown they are ready to move to a low-emissions economy.

Southwestern Energy announced the expansion of its Company-wide certification and continuous monitoring of its production as responsibly sourced gas, building upon its previously announced program in Appalachia to include its newly acquired Haynesville position.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter results. Revenue was $331.5 million. Net earnings per diluted share was $0.23. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share was $0.38. The company has lowered its fiscal 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $200 million to $235 million, largely due to trends in its Salt segment, and has lowered its fiscal 2022 first-half Salt segment EBITDA guidance to $120 million to $160 million.

Fluor announced that Alan Boeckmann, the company’s current executive chairman, will not stand for re-election at the annual shareholders meeting on May 5, 2022. Fluor’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Constable has been appointed by the board of directors to succeed Boeckmann as chairman in addition to his CEO role.

According to SEC filing, on February 3, 2022, Kirby entered into a Note Purchase Agreement with a group of institutional investors. The Note Purchase Agreement provides for the issuance by Kirby of $300 million of unsecured fixed-rate senior notes, consisting of $60 million of 3.46% senior notes and $240 million of 3.51% senior notes, each due January 19, 2033.

Liberty Oilfield Services announced fourth quarter 2021 financial and operational results. For the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue increased 5% to $684 million from $654 million in the third quarter of 2021. Fully diluted loss per share was $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease from $0.22 for the third quarter of 2021.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries Ltd. reported fourth quarter 2021 operating revenues of $544 million, compared to operating revenues of $524 million in the third quarter of 2021. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $114 million, or $14.60 per share. This compares to a loss of $122 million, or $15.79 per share in the prior quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $132 million compared to $125 million in the third quarter.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Clean Energy Fuels, along with its industry partner Union Energy Solutions Limited Partnership, an unregulated affiliate of Enbridge Gas Inc. – an Enbridge Company, announced it has signed an agreement to fuel United Parcel Service (UPS) Canada delivery fleet vehicles with compressed natural gas (CNG) at its London, Ontario station.

HESS Midstream LP releases sustainability report today.

Nordic American Tankers announced that it has concluded two six-year Time Charters for its two Suezmax newbuildings for delivery in May and June this year. The contracts have been entered into with ASYAD Shipping Company and will commence upon delivery of the two NAT suezmaxes from the shipyard in South Korea. With the recent sales of two vessels, the NAT fleet now count 23 vessels. The time charter rates concluded will secure a stable revenue stream over the six years, and generate an aggregate revenue of more than USD 100 million during these charters. The cumulative cash flow, after operating expenses, from these contracts will equal in excess of 60 percent of the original price of the vessels.

Teekay announced the final results of its previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 5.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on February 9, 2022 (one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 8, 2022). Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the Tender Offer, $85.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes, representing approximately 75.8% of the total Notes outstanding, were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Tender Offer for the purchase price equal to $1,020 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of the next round of earnings from companies like Walt Disney, Uber and Mattel, while awaiting a key inflation reading this week for cues on U.S. Federal Reserve's plans for tightening. European shares were up following strong corporate earnings. Japanese shares ended higher following an overnight tech-led rally on Wall Street. The dollar fell, while gold prices were little changed as investors await U.S. inflation data. Oil prices slipped on profit taking due to concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran despite industry data showing a surprise drop in U.S. oil inventories.

