Oil

Crude in U.S. emergency reserve falls to lowest since Dec. 1984

Contributor
Arathy Somasekhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

Crude inventory in the U.S. emergency reserves fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26, according to data from the Department of Energy.

HOUSTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Crude inventory in the U.S. emergency reserves fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 450 million barrels, according to the data, the lowest since December 1984.

The 3.1 million-barrel draw was the smallest draw since the end of April.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 208 3362; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular