Crude In Focus Following Reports OPEC+ Is Considering Extending Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to lower, weighed down by mild weakness in the underlying commodities while U.S. stock index futures are flat in choppy trading following a weekend of protests across the nation. Kicking off the first day of June, traders will be keeping a close eye on rising tensions between the U.S. and China and as states start to reopen their local economies.

Oil prices are seesawing between gains and losses this morning as reports that OPEC and Russia were closer to a deal on extending oil cuts but futures are held back by renewed tension between the United States and China. Algeria, which holds the rotating OPEC presidency, has proposed that OPEC+ hold a meeting on June 4th rather than the previously planned June 9-10. Russia has said it has no objection to meeting sooner. "The fact that crude ... prices have not reacted much to the news of the potential cut extension can be seen as a sign that the market has already priced in a lot of optimism," JBC Energy analysts said in a note.

Natural gas futures are off 4% with the July contract trading as session lows. Updated NOAA forecasts are below both calling for warmer-than-average temperatures for much of the nation which should boost cooling demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - At the Chevron’s annual meeting, stockholders elected all nominees to the board and the stockholder proposal regarding adopting a policy for independent chairman was not approved.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras concluded sale of seven onshore oilfields. Oil fields in Rio Grande Do Norte State sold to 3R petroleum for 677 million reais.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell restarted the crude distillation unit (CDU), coker and gasoline-producing cat cracker at its 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations. Shell is restarting the hydrocracker, while the reformer and naphtha hydrotreater will remain shut for previously plannned work, the sources said. The coker is scheduled to undergo planned work beginning next week, but is expected to remain in operation.

U.S. E&PS

Stifel downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas and EQT Corp to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’. The firm also downgraded CNX Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

JP Morgan upgraded Hess to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Sector Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Citi upgraded Apergy Corp to ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Independent Oil and Gas, as operator of its joint venture with CalEnergy Resources (UK) Ltd, announced that it has awarded the Core Project Phase 1 well management contract to Petrofac. Confirmation of this award follows a competitive tendering process and the approval last month of the Phase 1 Field Development Plan (FDP) by the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street Futures were lower as concerns over riots in U.S. cities and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing hurt sentiment. European shares were up and Asian equities closed in the green on hopes of global economic recovery. The dollar fell against the euro and Aussie, while spot gold prices gained. Brent crude rose on reports that OPEC and Russia were closer to a deal on extending oil cuts.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

