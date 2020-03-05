Crude In Focus After OPEC Agrees on Supply Cut to Offset Coronavirus Impact

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and major equity futures which dropped on fresh virus fears after California declared an emergency. Sector news today was dominated by a handful of earnings from the producers and headlines coming out of Exxon’s analyst day.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended yesterday’s declines into this morning session, weighed down by the intensifying coronavirus fears that are impacting the equity markets and which offset news that OPEC agreed to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million bpd in the second quarter of 2020 to help support prices. The group however stipulated that the action was conditional on Russia and others joining in.

Natural gas futures dipped lower this morning following three-consecutive days of gains, falling ahead of the weekly storage report later this morning and amid mild weather forecasts.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Exxon Mobil hosted its analyst day and said it would stick to its spending plans. The Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said the company would spend between $30 billion and $35 billion a year through 2025 and forecast $33 billion in capital expenditure this year.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni has made no decision or announcement about a potential closure of the Milazzo refinery in Sicily, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. A media report earlier on Thursday, citing Eni officials, said the plant would close due to air quality regulations the facility was unable to achieve in time. The report said closure was planned by January 1, 2022. "Milazzo Refinery itself, together with the other Sicilian refining operators, has formally appealed against the new environmental limits," Eni said. Milazzo refinery is operated through a joint-venture between Eni and Kuwait Petroleum Italy.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Mexico's private sector has drawn up a broad package of proposed energy investments for the government worth almost $92 billion, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, providing a potential lift to the country's misfiring economy. With 275 projects from 2020 to 2024 encompassing everything from power generation, storage and transportation to exploration and production of natural gas, the 1.787 trillion peso ($91.5 billion) package could significantly influence the government's national energy plan, which is due to be presented soon. The projects sketched out were the product of discussions between Mexico's business coordinating council (CCE) and dozens of energy companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, Mexico's IEnova, a unit of Sempra Energy, France's Engie and Italy's Enel, the document showed.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press release - Apache Corporation today announced details regarding its new organizational structure and key leadership roles. As announced in October 2019, the company has undertaken a comprehensive redesign of its organizational structure and operations to further align its work processes and cost structure with long-term planned activity levels.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips announced the completion of two transactions to sell its Niobrara and Waddell Ranch assets to undisclosed buyers. The Niobrara assets are located in the southern Denver-Julesburg Basin. Full-year 2019 production associated with the Niobrara assets was 11 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED). The effective date of the transaction is June 1, 2019. The Waddell Ranch conventional assets are located in the Permian Basin. Full-year 2019 production associated with the Waddell Ranch assets was 4 MBOED. The effective date of the transaction is Nov. 1, 2019. There is no change to the company’s guidance items as a result of these transactions.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on March 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 including the Company’s year-end 2019 reserves report and 2020 production and expense guidance. W&T also announced it will be acquiring the remaining 25% working interest in the Magnolia Field in early 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2019, W&T reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.07 per share. Excluding primarily an $18.1 million unrealized commodity derivative loss, the Company’s Adjusted Net Income was $24.4 million, or $0.17 per share. In the fourth quarter of 2018, W&T reported net income of $138.8 million, or $0.96 per share, which included a $47.1 million non-cash gain on debt refinancing. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $34.2 million or $0.24 per share. Production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 52,773 Boe/d or 4.9 MMBoe, an increase of 28% compared to 41,149 Boe/d in the third quarter of 2019 and up 51% versus 35,000 Boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2018. Production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was above the mid-point of production guidance. Fourth quarter 2019 production was comprised of 1.8 million barrels of oil, 0.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and 16.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Liquids production comprised 45% of total production in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, W&T’s average realized crude oil sales price was $56.84 per barrel. The Company’s realized NGL sales price was $16.64 per barrel and its realized natural gas sales price was $2.58 per Mcf. The Company’s combined average realized sales price for the quarter was $30.75 per Boe, which represents a 30% decrease from $44.15 per Boe that was realized in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 11% compared to $34.56 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Athabasca provided its 2019 year-end results and annual reserves. Corporate highlights include annual production of ~36,200 boe/d (87% liquids) which included ~10,100 boe/d (54% liquids) in Light Oil and ~26,100 bbl/d in Thermal Oil. Annual Adjusted Funds Flow of ~$155 million ($0.30/share) and ~$140 million of capital expenditures resulting in approximately $15 million of Free Cash Flow. The company maintained top decile annual Light Oil Operating Netback of $25.68/boe; annual Thermal Oil Operating Netback of $19.59/bbl ($23.35/bbl Leismer & $11.50/bbl Hangingstone).

TD Securities downgraded Athabasca to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources announced 2019 fourth quarter and year end results. Net earnings of $5,416 million were realized in 2019, while adjusted net earnings of $3,795 million were achieved in 2019, a $532 million increase over 2018 levels. Cash flows from operating activities were $8,829 million in 2019, a decrease of $1,292 million compared to 2018 levels primarily due to the impact of changes in non-cash working capital. Canadian Natural generated record annual adjusted funds flow of $10,267 million in 2019, an increase of 13% or $1,179 million over 2018 levels. The increase over 2018 was primarily due to higher crude oil and NGL netbacks in the Company's Exploration and Production segment and higher volumes in the Company's thermal in situ and international areas. Cash flows used in investing activities were $7,255 million in 2019, an increase of $2,441 million compared to 2018 levels as a result of the Devon Canada asset acquisition completed in 2019, partially offset by lower capital expenditures in the year.

Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.425 (forty-two and one half cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020.

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted funds flow totaled $1.83 billion, or $3.34 per share diluted. In fourth quarter, adjusted funds flow totaled $418.4 million, or $0.78 per share diluted. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Crescent Point's capital expenditures on drilling and development, facilities and seismic totaled $1.25 billion, including $343.4 million spent during fourth quarter. Capital expenditures in 2019 were at the mid-point of the Company's annual guidance range. As at December 31, 2019, the Company's net debt was approximately $2.8 billion with unutilized credit capacity of approximately $2.2 billion. Subsequent to the quarter, Crescent Point closed its previously announced sale of certain gas infrastructure assets for $500 million, further reducing its net debt and enhancing its unutilized credit capacity to approximately $2.7 billion.

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN $0.01 per share to be paid on April 1, 2020 for shareholders of record on March 15, 2020.

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 36,884,438 common shares, or seven percent of the Company's public float, as at February 28, 2020. The NCIB is scheduled to commence on March 9, 2020 and is due to expire on March 8, 2021.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - MEG Energy reported its full year 2019 operational and financial results. Highlights include free cash flow of $528 million driven by adjusted funds flow of $726 million ($2.41 per share) and disciplined capital spend of $198 million; Bitumen production volumes of 93,082 barrels per day (bbls/d) at a steam-oil-ratio (SOR) of 2.22; Net operating costs of $5.24 per barrel, supported by record low non-energy operating costs of $4.61 per barrel and strong power sales which had the impact of offsetting 74% of per barrel energy operating costs resulting in a net energy operating cost of $0.63 per barrel; Average AWB blend sales price net of transportation and storage costs at Edmonton of US$42.20 per barrel which was better than the posted 2019 AWB index price of US$42.08 per barrel, notwithstanding 43% Enbridge mainline apportionment, highlighting the value of MEG's North American marketing strategy; and General and administrative expense of $68 million which was $15 million, or 18%, lower than 2018.

Press Release - On February 27, 2020, Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announced that it was in formal discussions with Obsidian Energy regarding a potential lease amendment for its Penn West Plaza tenancy. These discussions continue and the Trust will advise when discussions are concluded.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced that, further to its press release on February 27, 2020, the company have reached an agreement with our syndicated credit facility lenders to extend the date by which certain conditions are required to be met from March 4, 2020 to March 13, 2020. Those conditions include: the maturity dates of the Company's outstanding senior notes due on March 16, 2020, May 29, 2020 and December 2, 2020, totaling US$27 million, have been extended to at least November 30, 2021; the net rent amount payable under the Company's office lease will not exceed an aggregate amount of $10 million per annum for the years 2020 through 2024 and $833,333 for the month of January 2025, when the lease expires; and the building landlord has agreed to indemnify the Company on all existing subleases.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and 2019 fiscal year. The company generated $117 million in free cashflow in 2019 and continued to strengthen the balance sheet with $78 million in net debt reduction. The company reported annual earnings per share of $0.81. Annual capital investments were 64% of FFO Of the total of $323 million of FFO ($1.96/share), $206 million was invested in the drilling of 61 gross (53 net) wells. The new wells contributed 75 mmcf/d of natural gas and 4,700 bbl/d of NGLs (66% pentanes and condensate) by year end at a cost of $12,000/boe/d. While this cost for new production was up from $9,800/boe/d in the previous year, it built a more liquids-rich barrel that captured a 54% higher netback.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company generated revenue of $317.1 million, a decrease of 36 percent from the fourth quarter in 2018, resulting primarily from lower pricing and activity in Canada and the United States. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $26.9 million versus $62.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of Calfrac of $49.4 million or $0.34 per share diluted, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million or $0.02 per share diluted in 2018. Subsequent to the quarter, Calfrac executed an exchange offer of US$120.0 million of new 10.875% second lien secured notes due March 15, 2026 to holders of its existing 8.50% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2026. The exchange will result in reduced leverage of approximately $130.0 million and a reduction of $7.3 million in annual debt service costs.

Press Release - Halliburton announced the pricing terms of its previously-announced cash tender offers to purchase up to $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its senior notes as identified in the table below, as well as the anticipated early settlement date for the Tender Offers on March 5, 2020, as previously announced. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated February 19, 2020, and remain unchanged.

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter 2019, the Partnership's $38.6 million Net loss, or $0.48 of net loss per unit, and Adjusted EBITDA of $53.8 million included a $3.9 million favorable net impact related to the non-cash lower of cost or market inventory adjustments and the liquidation of last-in, first-out inventory layers. Excluding the impact of LCM, LIFO and other non-cash and non-recurring items, Adjusted net loss, Adjusted net loss per unit, and Adjusted EBITDA (excluding LCM/LIFO) were $17.8 million, $0.23 per unit, and $49.9 million, respectively. For the full year 2019, the Partnership's $43.6 million Net loss, or $0.55 of net loss per unit, and Adjusted EBITDA of $304.6 million included a $41.8 million favorable net impact related to the non-cash lower of cost or market inventory adjustments and the liquidation of last-in, first-out inventory layers. Excluding the impact of LCM, LIFO and other non-cash and non-recurring items, Adjusted net loss, Adjusted net loss per unit, and Adjusted EBITDA (excluding LCM/LIFO) were $5.2 million, $0.07 per unit, and $262.8 million, respectively.

Reuters - Japan's Seven & i Holdings has decided to abandon its proposed $22 billion acquisition of Marathon Petroleum's Speedway gas stations in the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Seven & I, which runs the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, had been in exclusive talks to buy the Speedway business for $22 billion. The Nikkei newspaper, which first reported the news, said the company decided to pull the plug on the deal over worries on price. It also cited growing concerns about a global economic slowdown from the coronavirus.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for March 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 25, 2020. This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were trading in the red, as the U.S. reported a surge in coronavirus cases. European shares fell as profit warnings from several companies soured market sentiment. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended higher, boosted by the healthcare and industrial sectors. The dollar index fell amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, while gold edged up on safe-haven buying. Oil prices rose following reports of OPEC backing extra oil output cut. Initial jobless claims and durable goods data are expected later in the day.

