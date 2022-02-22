Crude Hits Highest Price Since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine Escalation

The energy sector is poised for a mixed start, supported by outsized gains across the underlying commodities but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which fell slightly this morning, reversing much sharper declines earlier, as traders monitor brewing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures rebounded this morning following two-straight days of steep declines and rose to their highest since 2014 after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices closer towards the $100 mark. Russia's parliament approved treaties with two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine today, opening the way for an immediate Russian troop deployment. The moves comes despite Germany putting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on ice while the US and EU discussed potential sanctions and as Ukraine reported continued shelling in east Ukraine. The ongoing talking on renewing Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers kept a cap on gains.

Natural gas futures jumped roughly 3% this morning, backed by cold weather forecasts in key consuming regions that should spur demand and a spike in European prices.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers.

ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso PNG P’nyang Limited, Ampolex Limited, and the Independent State of Papua New Guinea have signed the P’nyang project gas agreement for the proposed development of the P’nyang LNG project. Subject to a final investment decision by the P’nyang project co-venturers, the ExxonMobil-operated P’nyang project would deliver LNG by constructing new upstream facilities in Western Province linked to existing infrastructure. The agreement provides the fiscal framework for the project and supports project scoping and evaluation. The P’nyang field is estimated to have 4.36 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Australia's Santos said it has signed an agreement with the Papua New Guinea government and oil company Exxon Mobil to develop the P'nyang gas project.

Union workers locked out of their jobs at a Texas oil refinery for nearly 10 months voted on Monday to accept an Exxon Mobil contract offer, a union official said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp announced the safe and successful start-up of the Herschel Expansion project in the Gulf of Mexico. This is part of bp's strategy to invest in focused and resilient hydrocarbons. Herschel is the first of four major projects scheduled to be delivered globally in 2022. Phase 1 of the Herschel Expansion project comprises development of a new subsea production system and the first of up to three wells tied to the Na Kika platform. At its peak, this first well is expected to increase platform annual gross production by an estimated 10,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d).

Shell has made good progress with the Tanzanian government in recent months to advance a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to tap the East African country's huge gas resources, a Shell executive said.

TotalEnergies and APA have made a significant new oil and associated gas discovery at the Krabdagu-1 well, in the central area of Block 58, offshore Suriname. This follows previous discoveries at Maka, Sapakara, Kwaskwasi and Keskesi, and the successfully tested Sapakara South-1 appraisal well.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results. During the fourth-quarter 2021, APA reported net income attributable to common stock of $382 million, or $1.05 per share on a fully diluted basis. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, APA’s fourth-quarter earnings totaled $468 million or $1.29 on a diluted share basis. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.3 billion. For the full-year 2021, APA reported net income of $973 million, or $2.59 per diluted common share. On an adjusted basis, APA’s 2021 earnings totaled $1.46 billion or $3.90 per diluted common share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 billion, and adjusted EBITDAX was $4.57 billion.

APA announced an oil discovery at the Krabdagu-1 (KBD-1) exploration well. KBD-1 is located on Block 58 offshore Suriname, approximately 18 kilometers southeast of the Sapakara South-1 appraisal well. APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in the block, with TotalEnergies, the operator, holding a 50% working interest.

Marathon Oil announced that Rob L. White has been promoted to Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective March 1, 2022.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock payable on March 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes has joined a strategic partnership with and invested in NET Power to advance the technical and commercial deployment of NET Power’s low-cost, electric power system that generates no atmospheric emissions and inherently captures all carbon dioxide (CO2). The partnership, which brings together industry expertise to enable the global deployment of NET Power’s technology solution, already includes McDermott; Constellation; Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a subsidiary of Occidental; and 8 Rivers Capital.

Goldman Sachs upgraded ChampionX Corp to Neutral from Sell

Fluor announced its financial results for its year ended December 31, 2021. Revenue for 2021 was $12.4 billion and net income from continuing operations resulted in a loss of $144 million, or $1.46 per diluted share. Excluding $198 million in pre-tax expenses related to the Dutch defined benefit pension settlement in the fourth quarter and certain other adjustments outlined in the table at the end of this release, adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2021 were $0.94. Consolidated segment profit for the year was $374 million compared to $333 million in 2020.

KBR announced its fourth quarter and FY 2021 financial results and initiated attractive FY 2022 financial guidance. FY 2021 Highlights: Delivered revenue growth of $1.6 billion, or 27%, over 2020, and net income attributable to KBR growth of $90 million; adj. EBITDA growth of 31%; Generated $278 million of operating cash flow; $319 million of adj. operating cash flow; Awarded $7.8 billion of bookings and options, providing greater visibility of long-term growth targets; Closed highly strategic Frazer-Nash Consultancy acquisition, enhancing highly differentiated capabilities internationally. 4th Quarter 2021 Highlights: Revenue growth of $1 billion, or 70%; net income attributable to KBR growth of 258%; adj. EBITDA growth of 27%.

KBR announced an increase to its quarterly dividend beginning in 2022 to $0.12 per share, a 9% increase over 2021 levels and a 50% increase since 2019.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results. Revenue totaled $509.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $393.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The sequential improvement in revenue was driven by the inclusion of Alamo for the full quarter versus one month in the third quarter, as well as increased activity in both our Completions and Well Construction and Intervention Services segments. Net income totaled $10.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $44.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income totaled $19.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net loss of $24.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Newpark Resources announced that the Company has entered into a cooperation agreement with Bradley L. Radoff and affiliates, pursuant to which Donald "Donnie" Young will be appointed to the Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2022. With Mr. Young's appointment, the Board will increase in size by one director. In addition, as part of the Cooperation Agreement, the Company agreed to nominate a diverse candidate with either transactional or industrials expertise for election to the Board at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in place of an incumbent director who will not stand for re-election.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Solaris reported net income of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted Class A share, for fourth quarter 2021, compared to third quarter 2021 net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for fourth quarter 2021 was $1.0 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted pro forma net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.01) per fully diluted share. A description of adjusted pro forma net income and a reconciliation to net income attributable to Solaris, its most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are provided below. Revenues were $46.0 million for fourth quarter 2021, which were down 6% from third quarter 2021, driven by a decrease in last mile trucking logistics activity and modestly offset by the increase in systems deployed.

DRILLERS

Aker Solutions and Dril-Quip announced that their subsidiaries have entered into a Collaboration Agreement to offer subsea injection systems for carbon capture, utilization and storage projects. Under the agreement, Dril-Quip will provide Aker Solutions with CO2 injection Xmas trees and wellheads that will be fully integrated into a larger subsea injection system to provide customers with market-leading technology purposely designed for the injection and storage of CO2. The arrangement will leverage on Aker Solution’s position as an integrated supplier of CCUS systems along with its control systems and electrification components.

Seadrill announced that it anticipates emerging from the Chapter 11 process in February 2022, likely prior to the end of the present week. As previously announced, Seadrill's Chapter 11 plan of reorganization was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on October 26, 2021. Since confirmation of the Plan, the Company has been preparing to satisfy conditions precedent in order to emerge.

Transocean, on February 11, 2022, Keelan Adamson, age 52, was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Thigpen, will continue in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Adamson will continue to report to Mr. Thigpen.

Valaris reported fourth quarter 2021 results. Revenues decreased to $306 million in the fourth quarter 2021 from $327 million in the third quarter 2021. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues decreased to $269 million in the fourth quarter from $293 million in the third quarter primarily due to fewer operating days and lower average day rates for the jackup fleet. Other income was $21 million in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to other expense of $3 million in the third quarter 2021. Fourth quarter other income included a $21 million gain on sale of assets related to the sale of jackups VALARIS 22, 37 and 142 compared to a gain on sale of assets of less than $1 million in the third quarter.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced a fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $14 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion, compared to a fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $67 million, or 67 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.1 billion. Fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA was $116 million, compared to fourth quarter 2020 EBITDA of $1 million. For full-year 2021, the Company reported net income of $25 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $7.2 billion, compared to net loss for full-year 2020 of $256 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.9 billion. Full-year 2021 EBITDA was $462 million, compared to full-year 2020 EBITDA loss of $7 million.

Valero Energy reduced its long-term debt by approximately $750 million in February through the previously announced debt reduction and refinancing transactions. The transactions included the issuance of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2052 and the use of the proceeds from the Notes Issuance and cash on hand to repurchase and retire approximately $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of various series of Valero’s senior notes.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Crestwood Equity Partners reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Highlights: Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $78.6 million, compared to net income of $27.8 million in fourth quarter 2020; full-year 2021 net loss of $37.4 million, compared to a net loss of $15.3 million in 2020; Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $149.1 million, compared to $165.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020; full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $600.1 million, compared to $580.3 million in 2020, an increase of 3% year-over-year; Fourth quarter 2021 distributable cash flow to common unitholders of $91.1 million for Crestwood stand-alone, resulting in a coverage ratio of 2.3x; full-year 2021 DCF of $371.1 million for Crestwood stand-alone, resulting in a coverage ratio of 2.4x; Fourth quarter 2021 free cash flow after distributions of $32.8 million for Crestwood stand-alone; full-year 2021 free cash flow after distributions of $154.0 million for Crestwood stand-alone; Ended 2021 with approximately $2.1 billion of total debt, including $282.0 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, resulting in a 3.5x leverage ratio.

Equitrans Midstream announced financial and operational results for the full-year and fourth quarter 2021. 2021 Highlights: Generated $1.2 billion of net cash from operating activities and $488 million of free cash flow; Recorded 64% of total operating revenue from firm reservation fees; Achieved record annual gathered volumes of 8.3 Bcf per day; Published second annual Corporate Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI and SASB; Entered into a new 10-year water services agreement with largest customer; Initiated free cash flow guidance of $340 - $420 million for full-year 2022.

Holly Energy Partners reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to HEP for the fourth quarter was $45.6 million ($0.43 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) compared to $51.3 million ($0.49 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the fourth quarter of 2020. Distributable cash flow was $63.1 million for the quarter, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 9.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 on January 21, 2022.

Williams announced its unaudited financial results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021. Fourth-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $147 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from upstream operations and service revenues, as well as $86 million higher proportional EBITDA from Northeast G&P equity-method investments, partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs. Fourth-quarter 2021 Adjusted Income improved by $94 million over the prior year, while full-year Adjusted Income improved by $325 million. Increases for both comparative periods were driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted to remove the effects of net unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, the absence of 2020 impairments, amortization of certain assets from the Sequent acquisition, and accelerated depreciation on decommissioning assets.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street’s major index futures fell as the prospect of economic sanctions against Russia, which has ordered troops into breakaway parts of eastern Ukraine, rattled investors and prompted a shift to shelter in assets such as government debt and gold. Meanwhile, most European stocks recouped some losses, but remained under pressure. In Asian stock markets, Japan's Nikkei slumped to a fourth day of losses and China stocks ended lower. Oil hit its highest since 2014 on supply concerns. In currency markets, the euro recovered to trade moderately higher after earlier falling to a one-week low, with the single currency hitting its most volatile since November 2020. The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies as investors await further developments in the crisis. Separately, data on housing markets and consumer confidence will be released later in the day.

