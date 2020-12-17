Crude Hits 9-Month High After Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher alongside stronger broader index futures and oil and natural gas prices. Furthering hopes of a Federal aid package to be released continue to buoy the market, alongside optimism surrounding vaccine rollouts.

Oil climbed to a nine-month high after government data showed a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, while progress towards a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal and strong Asian demand also buoyed prices. The U.S. dollar also set a 2-1/2-year low against major rivals on Thursday. "All the headlines have been bullish for oil prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "U.S. stockpiles posted a larger-than-expected draw, three of India's refiners are operating almost at 100% capacity, indicating crude demand remains strong, and it seems the U.S. will continue to deliver more monetary and fiscal stimulus, sending the dollar lower and most commodities higher."

Natural gas futures traded within a few cents of unchanged for a third day in a row on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-usual storage draw last week. That lack of price movement comes even as power and gas prices in the Northeast rose to their highest in a year over the past couple of days as a major winter storm batters the region. Analysts said U.S. utilities likely pulled 120 bcf of gas from storage during the week ended December 11 as LNG exports hit fresh record highs. That compares with a decrease of 97 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average withdrawal of 105 bcf. If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 3.728 tcf, which would still be 7.0% above the five-year average of 3.483 tcf for this time of year.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy are pleased to announce the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta has issued a final order approving the previously announced Plan of Arrangement to combine the two companies. The court’s approval follows separate votes held on December 15, 2020 in which Cenovus common shareholders and Husky common shareholders, option holders and preferred shareholders supported the proposed transaction to combine the two companies into a resilient integrated energy leader.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

BMO upgraded Matador Resources to Outperform from Market Perform.

Citi resumed coverage of Southwestern Energy at Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

RBC upgraded Athabasca Oil to Sector Perform from Underperform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

On December 17, 2020, Core Laboratories N.V. entered into an at-the-market equity offering program and Equity Distribution Agreement with Wells Fargo Securities LLC, as sales agent, SEC filing reported.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Credit Suisse upgraded Noble Midstream, Western Gas and Williams to Outperform from Neutral; and downgraded the following from Outperform to Neutral:Holly Energy Partners, Hess Midstream, Kinder Morgan, Magellan Midstream and Rattler Midstream.

Brooge Energy, a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE, announced that BPGIC has signed offtake contracts with two regional oil trading companies for total geometric storage capacity of 104,074 cbm at a 60% premium to previous contracts.

Enbridge announced that Westcoast Energy intends to exercise its right to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 10 on January 15, 2021 at a price of $25.00 per Series 10 Share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, if any.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose on hopes of a U.S. fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep pumping cash into markets. European shares were up as potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the continent strengthened the case for a global economic recovery. Most Asian stocks ended in the green. The general risk-on mood sent the dollar lower, whereas gold prices gained.

