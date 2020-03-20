Crude Gives Back Gains After Jumping in Overnight Trading

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a choppy start, weighed down by weakness in the crude complex while broader index futures edged higher as dramatic interventions by the Federal Reserve and U.S. government have helped support equities from further downside. We should expect higher volume levels in the form of block trades amid today’s quad-witching and FTSE/Russell rebalance.

Crude oil futures gave back earlier gains after jumping 10% in overnight trading, but there is still a prospect that President Trump will soon intervene in the Saudi-Russia oil price war and Texas and North Dakota are already cutting ouput. The WSJ last night reported PXD CEO Scott Sheffield is among those pushing for Texas to curtail oil production by roughly 500K bpd. "What I'm trying to do is prevent the oil & gas sector from disappearing over the next 18 months.”

Natural gas futures are up about half a percent, also giving back some of its earlier gains. S&P Global Platts supply/demand model expects a 21 Bcf draw week-ending today with demand better by 4.2 Bcf/d while supply increased 1.0 Bcf/d.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Chevron confirmed that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Sonatrach, the national oil company of Algeria, with the intent to pursue assessment projects of hydrocarbon prospects in Algeria.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The Board of BP announced that Paula Reynolds will be appointed as the senior independent director with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 27 May 2020, to succeed Sir Ian Davis. Subject to re-election at the AGM, Sir Ian will be retiring from the board in due course at which time a further announcement will be made.

Reuters - Petrobras will push back the deadline for binding offers for the acquisition of eight refineries, it said in a securities filing, citing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The company said the delay will ensure that companies interested in the refineries, most of them foreign, can conclude due dilligence. It did not say how long the extension would be.

Reuters - Total has agreed to buy Global Wind Power France for an undisclosed sum, it said, as Total steps up investments in the renewable energy sector. Total said that Global Wind Power France had a 1,000 megawatt (MW) portfolio of onshore wind projects, including 250 MW scheduled to come on stream by 2025.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners upgraded Apache, Comstock Resources, and Laredo Petroleum to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

Reuters - Bonanza Creek Energy expects flat production from 4Q 2019 to 4Q 2020 and French Lake development to start in 2021. The Company sees 2020 total capex $80 million - $100 million; 2020 production 24.0 mboe/d – 25.0 mboe/d; and about 90% of expected 2020 oil hedged at about $50/bbl.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - As a result of the recent decline in crude oil prices and ongoing uncertainty regarding the oil supply-demand macro environment, Centennial Resource Development announced that it has reduced its operated rig program from five rigs at the beginning of the month to one currently. As a result, the Company anticipates that its capital expenditure budget for 2020 will be approximately fifty percent lower than the annual guidance ranges provided in late February, assuming the Company continues to run one rig for the remainder of the year. Centennial will continue to monitor changes in commodity prices and may further adjust its capital program for the remainder of the year in response to such changes. The Company expects to update its detailed 2020 financial and operational plan concurrent with the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results; therefore, the guidance issued on February 24, 2020 should no longer be relied upon. Additionally, the Company has entered into fixed price oil swaps for April through September of 2020 to protect against possible, additional near-term declines in oil prices. During this period, the Company has hedged approximately 25,500 barrels per day of oil at a weighted average price of $26.08 per barrel.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum is planning to name former Chief Executive Officer Stephen Chazen as its new chairman, WSJ reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chazen's appointment could be announced in the coming days, assuming discussions don't fall apart, the report said.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental Social Governance Report. The report, titled “Above & Beyond,” chronicles Extraction’s commitment to sustainability initiatives and leading the industry in environmental, social and corporate governance responsibility.

Wells Fargo Securities upgraded Muphy Oil to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and downgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Athabasca Oil is taking swift action in response to the significant decline in global oil prices to bolster balance sheet strength and corporate resiliency, including a $30 million reduction to its 2020 capital program and proactively curtailing heavy oil production at Hangingstone. Athabasca has immediately cancelled $30 million of capital expenditures, representing a 25% reduction from the previously announced 2020 budget. The revised $95 million budget primarily includes the completion of the winter program. The Company already had a minimal capital program in place with market uncertainty and has low capital requirements to sustain its liquids weighted production base. The Company has completed the tie-in of 10 Placid Montney wells and intends to bring production on-stream in Q2 2020. The Kaybob Duvernay program is nearing completion with 16 wells expected to be placed on-stream in H1 2020. Athabasca’s working interest remains protected by the capital carry through Q1 2020 with no activity planned for the balance of the year. In Thermal Oil, the Company has temporarily deferred long lead projects for Leismer. At Hangingstone, the Company has self-curtailed production by approximately 50% to maximize corporate funds flow and liquidity. The Company is making plans to defer the Hangingstone turnaround to 2021. Athabasca expects 2020 annual production of 32,500 – 34,000 boe/d, which reflects a self-curtailment at Hangingstone for the balance of the year. The Company has released all non-essential contract staff effective immediately and is also taking further actions to optimize operating costs in the near-term.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Canacol Energy announced that it has declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is March 30, 2020. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Dividends on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange will be paid in Canadian Dollars on April 15, 2020.

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on April 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - RM LAW, P.C. announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Fluor Corporationsecurities during the period from November 2, 2017 through February 14, 2020, inclusive.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies provided the following update on the status of the business: Cris Gaut, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company said, “We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 to ensure the safety of our employees, while we preserve business continuity and work to meet our customers’ needs. Given the collapse in oil prices and the rapidly devolving outlook for drilling and completions spending, our guidance for the Company’s financial performance for the first quarter and full year 2020 previously provided during our fourth quarter earnings call is withdrawn and investors should no longer rely on this guidance. We expect our results of operations, including operating cash flow, for the first quarter and the full year 2020 to be negatively impacted as a result of lower demand for our products and by supply chain disruptions. This statement replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

Press Release - ION Geophysical announced the Company entered into an agreement to sell its 49% equity stake in INOVA Geophysical Equipment Limited (INOVA) for $12 million. INOVA is a land seismic equipment joint venture with BGP Inc., the world's largest land seismic service provider, who owns the remaining 51%. INOVA is a leading provider of land geophysical technology, including acquisition systems, source products and digital sensors. In 2014, ION wrote down its investment in INOVA to zero. The parties anticipate closing the deal in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Kirby announced that the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be changed from an in person meeting to a virtual format via a live online webcast. The annual stockholder meeting, which was previously announced in Kirby's Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2020, will be still be held on April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT, but in a virtual meeting format only.

Credit Suisse upgraded National Oilwell Varco to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’ and downgraded Halliburton to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

DRILLERS

Credit Suisse upgraded Helmerich and Payne to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Transocean and Valaris to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’

REFINERS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - An employee at Valero Energy’s Meraux, Louisiana, refinery tested positive for the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said. Valero is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines for cleaning up the individual’s work area. Fellow employees were informed on Thursday about the infected employee, the sources said.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Valero Energy announced that the Valero Energy Foundation has committed $1.8 million to support organizations on the front-lines helping people most in need primarily in cities where the company operates. In addition, Valero is also providing gas cards to the selected charitable organizations to provide access to essential fuels and products for their operations.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, mirroring global equities, buoyed by sweeping measures by governments and central banks to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The dollar index was down and gold prices were higher. Oil prices rose, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments that hinted he may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

