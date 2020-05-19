Crude Gains Amid Signs of Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks were little changed after the market scored its best session in six weeks a day earlier on rising optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. Energy stocks have been outperforming following a 20%+ gain in oil over the prior 3 sessions on improving demand, falling production and encouraging COVID-19 vaccine data.

Oil prices are extending recent strength amid continued signals of both Saudi and Russian export cut backs. Meanwhile, gasoline stockpiles are expected to show continued draws. “A powerful cocktail made of bullish ingredients have been supporting the oil market for a month ... Demand is improving, supply is decreasing,” said oil broker PVM’s Tamas Varga. “This improvement in sentiment, however, is expected to be relatively short-lived ... economic output will grow compared to the current quarter but will be well below the levels expected at the beginning of the year,” Varga added.

Natural gas prices are extending recent strength, which included an 8% surge in yesterday’s session, driven by reductions in dry gas production and smaller storage builds.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell announced that on May 19, 2020 Dick Boer and Martina Hund-Mejean were appointed by shareholders as Non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect of May 20, 2020. They will both become members of the Audit Committee as at the same date.

Reuters - Total has signed an agreement with PureCycle Technologies to develop a strategic partnership in plastic recycling. As part of the agreement, Total undertakes to purchase part of the output of PureCycle Technologies’ future facility in the United States and to assess the interest of developing a new plant together in Europe.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Diamondback Energy announced that it has priced an offering of $500 million of 4.75% senior notes that will mature on May 31, 2025. The price to the public for the Notes is 100% of the principal amount. Diamondback intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to make an equity contribution to Energen Corporation, Diamondback’s wholly-owned subsidiary, which Energen plans to use to purchase its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 that are tendered pursuant to a tender offer by Energen for all of the outstanding 4.625% Energen Notes and to pay the premium therefor and accrued and unpaid interest thereon and to pay fees and expenses of the Tender Offer, (ii) to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility of Diamondback O&G LLC, Diamondback’s wholly-owned subsidiary, and (iii) for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on May 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering of the Notes is not contingent on the closing of the Tender Offer.

Marathon Oil and Parsley Energy were downgraded to underweight from equal-weight at Morgan Stanley.

(Late Monday) Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the first quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $13 million, or $0.36 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $18 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $7 million, or $0.21 per share, operating cash flow totaled $17 million and adjusted EBITDA was $20 million for the quarter. In 2020, the Company plans to spend $4 - $9 million in total capital expenditures. Total production for 2020 is projected to be 7.1 - 8.2 MMBoe given current commodity prices and the outlook for prices for the remainder of the year. The year over year production decline is expected to primarily be driven by natural decline rates and permanent well shut-ins, as well as temporary well shut-ins that can be quickly reactivated as prices justify. With this plan, the Company intends to reduce debt and maintain a manageable balance sheet.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is May 28, 2020.

REFINERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - HollyFrontier announced that Mark A. Plake will step down from his role as President, HollyFrontier Lubricants & Specialties on June 1, 2020 and will retire from HollyFrontier on December 31, 2020. From June 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, Mr. Plake will serve in an advisory role and assist with the transition of his current duties. Mr. Plake joined Holly Corporation in 1999 and has held various roles at HollyFrontier and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. during his 21 years with the company. In connection with Mr. Plake’s upcoming retirement, Bruce A. Lerner will join HollyFrontier as President, HollyFrontier Lubricants & Specialties effective June 1, 2020. Mr. Lerner served as President and Chief Executive Officer of PeroxyChem, LLC from March 2014 to February 2020 and Vice President & Global Business Director, FMC Peroxygens of FMC Corporation from February 2007 to February 2014 when the business unit was divested to become PeroxyChem. Prior to such time, Mr. Lerner held various roles at Engelhard Corp. and BASF Corp. Mr. Lerner currently serves on the board of directors of Vishay Precision Group.

Barclays downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Overweight’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures eased as disappointing results from Home Depot weighed on sentiment. Losses in healthcare, and construction and engineering firms weighed on European shares. Asian shares extended gains as a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine cheered sentiment. In currency markets, the euro continued to cheer German- and French-led plans for a 500 billion euro EU coronavirus recovery fund. The dollar was down against a basket of major currencies. U.S. oil prices gained on signs of output cuts, while Brent crude prices lost ground. Fears of a global recession supported gold prices. Housing data is scheduled for release later in the day.

