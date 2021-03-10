Crude Futures Rebound on Positive Economic Forecasts, OPEC+ Output Curbs

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

BY SECTOR:

MARKET COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which slipped this morning as U.S. bond yields ticked higher ahead of key bond auctions and while investors cautiously awaited a reading on inflation later in the day amid fears that the economy could potentially overheat.

After two-consecutive session of steep declines, WTI and Brent crude oil futures rebounded this morning, backed by updated OECD economic recovery forecasts and OPEC+’s oil output curbs, though gains were capped by rising U.S. inventories. The OECD hiked its forecasts in its interim economic outlook report and now expect the pandemic-hit global economy to rebound with 5.6% growth this year and expand 4% next year. The group’s previous forecast had been for growth of 4.2% this year. Adding further optimism to OPEC+’s decision last week to extend output curbs, Saudi’ Foreign Minister today said Saudi Arabia and Russia were keen for fair oil prices and will continue their cooperation in the framework of the OPEC+ group. Weighing on prices this morning was last night’s API report which showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 12.8 million barrels last week versus expectations of only a 816k barrels build while gasoline and distillate stocks fell significantly more than anticipated. Official figures from the EIA are due later this morning.

Front month natural gas futures extended their slide lower for the sixth-straight session and fell to a fresh five-week low this morning, pressured by forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks than earlier expected.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Chevron plans to shut Train 3 at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia in the second quarter for maintenance and weld inspections, the company said overnight.

Scotiabank downgraded Chevron to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell shut the hydrocracker at its 227,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, to repair a leak, said sources familiar with plant operations. It was unclear how long the 40,000-bpd hydrocracker would be shut to repair the leak in the unit's second stage, the sources said.

Orange signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Total, through its subsidiary Total Quadran – one of the leaders in renewable energies in France. Total will supply Orange with 100 GWh a year of renewable electricity over a period of 20 years. This agreement will thus enable the development, by 2024, of a dozen new solar power plants spread throughout metropolitan France, with a cumulative capacity of 80 MW.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA Corporation and Total S.A. updated the operational status of the Keskesi East-1 discovery well offshore Suriname. As announced on Jan. 14, 2021, Keskesi East-1 discovered oil, volatile oil and condensate in the Upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals and, subsequently, continued drilling toward deeper Neocomian-aged targets. The additional drilling at the Keskesi East-1 well encountered hydrocarbons in the Lower Cretaceous interval and a carbonate depositional system above the top Neocomian target, both of which help to validate the partners’ geologic models. While encouraging, this data does not reveal specific information about the Neocomian targets themselves. With the completion of operations at Keskesi East-1, the Noble Sam Croft drillship will be released as planned. Pursuant to the terms of its joint venture agreement, APA transferred operatorship of Block 58 to Total S.A. on Jan. 1, 2021. APA holds a 50% working interest in Block 58 and Total holds the remaining 50% working interest.

ConocoPhillips announced that it resumed its share repurchase program at an annualized level of $1.5 billion, a 50% increase compared to the level of repurchases underway in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the program was suspended due to the Concho transaction. The company expects to execute the program ratably across all four quarters in 2021. Based on the company’s current outlook for 2021 commodity prices, this level of share repurchases, combined with the ordinary dividend, reflects its long-standing priority to return greater than 30% of cash from operations to shareholders annually.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that EQT Corporation and certain other parties have exercised their preferential rights to purchase certain properties that would have otherwise been included in Northern’s recently announced Marcellus Shale acquisition from Reliance Marcellus, LLC. These properties, primarily consisting of assets subject to a Joint Development Agreement with EQT, will therefore be excluded from Northern’s pending acquisition from Reliance that is expected to close in April 2021

Sundance Energy announced that it has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to effectuate a transaction that will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and best position Sundance for sustained future success. All operations will continue as usual without interruption and the Chapter 11 process is expected to conclude in approximately 60 days.

CANADIAN E&PS

Surge Energy announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The company achieved an all-in payout ratio of less than 100 percent for 2020 while oil averaged less than US$40 WTI per barrel, generating cash flow from operating activities less payments on lease obligations of $64.1 million and employing a disciplined exploration and development program of $52.8 million. It also generated realized hedging gains on financial contracts of over $20 million in 2020 pursuant to the Company's ongoing strategic risk management program. Surge Energy reported quarterly basic share loss of $0.17 and total oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue of $59.9 million.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical Corporation announced that it is proceeding with steps to launch its previously announced rights offering for its New Second Lien Convertible or its Common Stock, as part of its restructuring transactions approved by shareholders on February 23, 2021. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expects to launch the Rights Offering after the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC. The original record date of March 15, 2021 has been rescheduled to March 22, 2021.

PGS is awarded two framework agreements by Equinor, one two-year framework agreement for 4D monitoring surveys on the Norwegian continental shelf and one specific framework agreement for 4D monitoring surveys at the Gullfaks field.

Clarke announced that it disposed of 4,983,100 common shares of Trican Well Service through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 9, 2021 at a price of $1.9441 per Trican Share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped as the U.S. bond yields ticked higher ahead of key bond auctions while investors cautiously awaited a reading on inflation later in the day. A rise in shares of Adidas after an upbeat sales forecast and gains in telecoms stocks supported Europe's main index, but a drop in mining stocks capped gains. In Asia, China's blue-chip index ended higher, but policy tightening worries limited gains. Japanese shares ended nearly flat as year-end selloff by funds erased gains in technology stocks. Gold slipped as a buoyant dollar remained a stumbling block for bullion. Oil prices were little changed ahead of official U.S. inventory data.

