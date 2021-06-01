Crude Futures Climb to Highest Since 2018 on OPEC+ Forecast on Tightening Global Market

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

U.S. stock futures climbed as enthusiasm about the economic reopening appeared set to lift the S&P 500 to near a record. Manufacturing data in the US is expected to be strong today, following a raft of strong readings from Europe and Asia that boosted shares there. Euro-area factories are struggling to keep up with surging demand, while manufacturing grew in Asia in May despite Covid-19 flareups.

The recovery is helping to push prices for raw materials higher, as a bullish forecast from the OPEC+ alliance sent WTI crude futures to their highest in more than two years. Commodities from iron ore to copper climbed. U.S. crude futures climbed to the highest in more than two-and-a-half years after the OPEC+ alliance forecast a tightening global market, while international efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran were yet to reach a breakthrough.

Natural gas is up +2.7% to $3.066 as forecasts for the coming 6 days have Northeast demand centers experiencing 90+ degree temperatures.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Equinor, ExxonMobil and Petrogal Brasil said they will proceed with an $8 billion development of Brazil's Bacalhau oil discovery. First oil from the field, which will be operated by Norway's Equinor, is expected in 2024, the companies said in a joint statement.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, BP and Eni are in talks over the future of their oil and gas assets in Algeria as the two groups increase efforts to refocus their businesses to tackle falling margins, rising debt and climate pressures, three sources said. Europe's top energy companies are cutting back their oil and gas portfolios to keep only the assets most likely to be profitable and redeploy capital for a transition to clean energy as uncertainty mounts over future demand for fossil fuel.

BP bought a 9-GW pipeline of US solar power projects from developer 7X Energy for $220 million, BP said. The deal boosts BP's global renewables pipeline from 14 GW to 23 GW. The assets to be developed by BP's 50-50 solar joint venture Lightsource bp.

According to Reuters, the resignation of Petrobras board member Marcelo Gasparino has been formalized, the Brazilian state oil company said in a Monday securities filing.

Gasparino, who represents market shareholders on the company's board, announced he was resigning in April. In the filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA said the board had the right to appoint a substitute until the next shareholders' meeting.

U.S. E&PS

Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy to Strong Buy from Outperform.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum with a Buy.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical and PGS announced the successful completion of a survey offshore Egypt acquired on behalf of Shell with an innovative Extended Long Offset (ELO) design in combination with ION’s Gemini source technology.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Keyera announced the appointment of Michael Crothers to the company's Board of Directors effective June 1, 2021.

Pembina Pipeline and Inter Pipeline announced that they have entered into an arrangement agreement for Pembina to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Inter Pipeline in a share-for-share transaction which values Inter Pipeline common shares at approximately $8.3 billion, or $19.45 per share, based on the closing price of Pembina's common shares on May 31, 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures traded higher, as investors awaited manufacturing data. European equities rose with commodity shares leading the way. Japanese stocks ended slightly lower, on delayed roll out of vaccines. Gold prices dipped. Oil prices were in the green on robust fuel demand. The dollar slipped.

